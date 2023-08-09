Perspective Therapeutics and GT Medical Technologies Collaborate to Expand Access to Unique Cesium-131 Based Brain Cancer Treatment

RICHLAND, Wash. & CORALVILLE, Iowa, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (“Perspective” or “the Company”) (NYSE AMERICAN: CATX), a precision oncology company developing alpha-particle therapies and complementary diagnostic imaging agents and an innovator in seed brachytherapy treatment options for multiple cancers, today announced a collaborative initiative focused on increasing access to Cesium-131 brachytherapy for the treatment of certain brain cancers in the form of GT Medical Technologies, Inc.’s (“GT MedTech”) GammaTile Therapy.



“We are delighted to announce the expansion of our collaboration with GT MedTech to increase our manufacturing in support of their objective of bringing GammaTile Therapy to more patients with difficult to treat brain cancers,” said Thijs Spoor, Chief Executive Officer of Perspective. “As the sole producer of Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds, the therapeutic agent in GammaTile, we value our long-term partnership with GT MedTech and will increase seed production to allow them the capacity to address short notice orders with increased confidence.”

GammaTile Therapy is a radiation treatment option implanted during the last five minutes of brain tumor resection surgery. It is composed of bioresorbable collagen tiles embedded with Cesium-131 radiation seeds supplied by Perspective Therapeutics. GammaTile delivers targeted Cesium-131 radiation to help prevent brain tumor cell regrowth in newly diagnosed and recurrent brain tumors, including glioblastomas, metastatic brain tumors, aggressive meningiomas, and other brain tumor types.

Matthew Likens, CEO of GT MedTech, commented, "We are thrilled that Perspective is offering to increase production of Cesium-131 brachytherapy sources for our short notice orders, this will allow us to increase access to GammaTile Therapy, especially in cases where a last-minute opportunity to improve clinical outcomes presents itself. I know our customers will appreciate this increased commitment to patient care.”

Perspective Therapeutics is the world’s only producer of Cesium-131 brachytherapy which powers expanded internal radiation treatment options throughout the body, for prostate cancer as well as difficult to treat lung, brain, gynecological, head and neck, pelvic, and colorectal cancers.

About Perspective Therapeutics, Inc.



Perspective Therapeutics, Inc., is a medical technology and radiopharmaceutical company that is pioneering advanced treatment applications for cancers throughout the body. The Company is the sole producer of Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds and has a proprietary technology that utilizes the isotope Lead-212 to deliver powerful alpha radiation specifically to cancer cells via specialized targeting peptides. The Company is also developing complementary imaging diagnostics that incorporate the same targeting peptides which provide the opportunity to personalize treatment and optimize patient outcomes. This “theranostic” approach enables the ability to see the specific tumor and then treat it to potentially improve efficacy and minimize toxicity associated with many other types of cancer treatments.

The Company’s melanoma (VMT01) and neuroendocrine tumor (VMT-α-NET) programs are entering Phase 1/2a imaging and therapy trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and neuroendocrine tumors at several leading academic institutions. The Company has also developed a proprietary Lead-212 generator to secure key isotopes for clinical trial and commercial operations.

For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.perspectivetherapeutics.com .

About GT Medical Technologies, Inc.

Driven to raise the standard of care and improve the lives of patients with brain tumors, a team of brain tumor specialists formed GT Medical Technologies. FDA-cleared GammaTile is a Surgically Targeted Radiation Therapy (STaRT) for patients undergoing brain tumor removal surgery of newly diagnosed malignant and recurrent brain tumors. This “one-and-done” treatment eliminates the need for one to six weeks of daily external beam radiation therapy, allowing patients to go about their daily lives without the burden of additional trips to the hospital or clinic for ongoing treatment. Since its full market release in the United States in March 2020, GammaTile has been offered in more than 95 hospitals, with more centers being added each month. For more information, visit www.gtmedtech.com and follow @GammaTile on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Safe Harbor Statement

