Golden Star Enterprises DBA Super Fresh Foods Inc. Inaugural Delivery In The Greater Toronto Area Date Set for August 18th

LAS VEGAS, NV, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. (OTCMARKETS: GSPT) DBA Super Fresh Foods (the “Company”), a popular meal prep and delivery company, is pleased to announce that it will be doing its first deliveries in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) on August 18th. (In the Toronto area, please order at www.allyourmealsgta.com)

The Company has been operating a food production and direct-to-consumer delivery in south-western British Columbia for over 5 years and is now increasing its reach through expansion into the GTA. The Company’s customized licensed back-end technology infrastructure has efficiently processed thousands of member orders on numerous meals concurrently. This technology manages membership registrations, meals, and deliveries. The Company’s goal is to expand the delivery radius to ship to most markets within Canada by 2024.

Benny Doro noted, “Our subscription-based meal production and delivery service is changing the way people think about food. We offer a convenient, affordable, and delicious way to eat healthy meals without having to spend hours in the kitchen. With so many options to choose from, it's never been easier to eat great food while maintaining a busy schedule.”

Why Super Fresh Foods?

The meal prep and delivery industry has experienced remarkable growth in recent years, revolutionizing the way people eat and maintain healthy lifestyles. With busy work schedules, increased health awareness, and the desire for convenience, consumers are flocking to meal prep and delivery services in North America.

The meal prep and delivery market in North America has witnessed explosive growth over the past decade. According to a report by Grand View Research, the North American meal kit market alone was valued at $4.1 billion in 2020, and it is projected to reach $11.6 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 13.3%. This substantial growth is indicative of the rising demand for healthy, tasty, convenient, and customizable meal solutions.

Factors Driving Growth:

1. Busy Lifestyles: The fast-paced nature of modern life leaves little time for meal planning, grocery shopping, and cooking. Super Fresh Foods’ meal prep and delivery services offer a hassle-free solution for individuals and families seeking restaurant meals without the time-consuming process of meal preparation.

2. Health and Wellness Consciousness: As people become increasingly health-conscious, there is a growing demand for nutritious, portion-controlled meals. Super Fresh Foods caters to this demand by offering balanced meals with fresh ingredients, often incorporating dietary preferences such as vegan, gluten-free, or keto options.

3. Convenience: Convenience is a key driver behind the success of our growing enterprise. With ready-to-eat or ready-to-cook meals delivered straight to our customers' doorsteps, we eliminate the need to plan, shop, and cook, saving valuable time and effort.

4. Customization and Variety: We provide a vast array of menu options, allowing our customers to choose meals that align with their tastes and preferences. This customization, coupled with the ability to try new recipes and flavors, has become a significant selling point to our consumers.

5. Reduced Food Waste: By providing pre-portioned ingredients, we help reduce food waste, which is a growing concern globally. With portion control and precise ingredient measurements, our customers receive exactly what they need, minimizing unused food.

6. Technological Advancements: The advent of user-friendly mobile apps and websites has made it easier for all ages than ever to order. While in turn, Super Fresh Foods licensed technology manages membership registrations, ingredients, inventory, meals, and deliveries.

About Super Fresh Foods

Super Fresh Foods Inc. is a direct-to-consumer successful meal subscription company which uses a customized licensed software to manage its logistics by tracking meals from ordering, ingredient acquisition, meal preparation, delivery, and payment across a broad platform of meal delivery assets.

Super Fresh Foods operates in the Vancouver, British Columbia metropolitan (GVRD) and the Greater Toronto area (GTA)area to deliver meals under its “All Your Meals” brand.

Our service is for people who want to eat healthy food without sacrificing taste and without the hassle of preparing every meal at home. Using proprietary Super Fresh recipes, our kitchens in Vancouver and Toronto deliver delicious meals for clients to heat and eat, without sacrificing the freshness or flavor we expect from a home cooked meal. Please visit www.superfreshfoods.ca

Contact:

Patrick Smyth

702.508.6517

hello@superfreshfoods.ca