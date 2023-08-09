Exploits Valley Renewable Energy Corporation Opens Office in Botwood, NL

BOTWOOD, Newfoundland and Labrador, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXPLOITS VALLEY RENEWABLE ENERGY CORPORATION (“EVREC”) is pleased to announce it has opened an office in the Wallace Sceviour & Sons Building at 6 Church Street in Botwood, Newfoundland & Labrador.





On August 7, 2023, residents from Botwood and the surrounding communities joined Ravi Sood, Executive Chairman of EVREC, and James Colter Eadie, Chief Executive Officer of EVREC, in a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of EVREC’s new office.

“EVREC is excited by the achievement of this important milestone and by the great turn out and community support we had for our opening” said Mr. Eadie. “I would like to thank all of the residents for coming out and supporting us on a very windy and rainy “Botwood Day””.

About EVREC

EVREC is a leading renewable energy transition company focused on large-scale, complex energy transition projects with its current focus on Newfoundland and Labrador. On July 18, 2023, EVREC announced its successful passage of stage one of the Crown Lands Call for Bids for wind-hydrogen development in Newfoundland & Labrador.

The stage two review will further assess EVREC’s experience, the proposed project, financing plan, electricity, and infrastructure requirements (energy, water, other infrastructure), community and Indigenous engagement, and social and economic benefits to Newfoundland & Labrador.

If EVREC is successful in the Crown Land Call of Bids process, it will be granted an exclusive right to pursue the proposed project’s development through the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador’s Crown land application and approval process. The relevant crown lands will be held in reserve until that process is completed.

