Heidelberg Materials announces slag supply agreement with the Levy Group of Companies

Heidelberg Materials announced today that it has entered into an agreement with the Levy Group of Companies to secure a consistent supply of slag granules to produce high-quality slag cement at its Speed, Indiana, facility.

Irving, Texas, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heidelberg Materials announced today that it has entered into an agreement with the Levy Group of Companies to secure a consistent supply of slag granules to produce high-quality slag cement at its Speed, Indiana, facility. The slag granules will be sourced from domestic sites in the Midwest and shipments are anticipated to begin in the first quarter of 2024 with a projected volume of more than 400,000 tons annually.

Along with this agreement, Heidelberg Materials has invested in new technology that will enable the Speed facility to more efficiently grind the granules to produce a high-quality slag cement that is more sustainable than ordinary portland cement. Replacing a portion of portland cement with slag cement in a concrete mix significantly lowers its environmental impact.

With the recent opening of its new state-of-the-art facility cement plant in Mitchell, Indiana, the Speed plant will transition from manufacturing portland cement and clinker to producing specialty cement products and slag cement while also serving as a uniquely positioned distribution hub for the company’s broad range of cementitious products.

“Our agreement with the Levy Group of Companies to secure a consistent supply of slag granules will help us accelerate the transition of the Speed plant to slag cement production and better meet the increasing demand for more sustainable cement products in the growing Midwest market,” said Axel Conrads, President of the Midwest Region for Heidelberg Materials.

This latest step by Heidelberg Materials reflects its continued focus on portfolio optimization, building a sustainable future and positioning the company as the front runner on the path to carbon neutrality and circular economy in the building materials industry.

 

About Heidelberg Materials North America

Based in Irving, Texas, Heidelberg Materials North America is part of Heidelberg Materials, one of the world's largest integrated manufacturers of building materials and solutions. At the center of our actions lies our responsibility for the environment. We are pioneers on the road to carbon neutrality and circular construction. We’re developing new, sustainable building materials as well as intelligent digital solutions.

