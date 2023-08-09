CTG IT Solutions and Services Segments Gross Margin Improved 170 Basis Points to 30.7% in Second Quarter 2023, Cegeka to Acquire CTG for $10.50 Per Share

Cegeka to acquire CTG for $10.50 per share in a cash transaction valued at approximately $170 million. See the separate press release issued earlier today that announced this transaction.



Software Engineering revenue in the second quarter of more than $30 million with gross margin of 32.7%

IT Solutions and Services segments represent 86% of total revenue in the second quarter, CTG’s highest level to date

IT Solutions and Services segments gross margin improved 170 basis points year-over-year

Revenue of $74.6 million reflected intentional disengagement of $15.1 million from non-strategic technology services business

Gross margin improved to 28.1%, or 420 basis points from the prior year

GAAP operating margin was 0.4% in second quarter; non-GAAP operating margin was 3.9%

Net loss was ($0.1) million, with a margin of (0.2)%; adjusted EBITDA was $3.7 million, with a margin of 4.9%

BUFFALO, N.Y., Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTG (Nasdaq: CTG) (“Company”), a leader in North America and Western Europe helping companies employ digital IT solutions and services to drive their productivity and profitability, today reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Filip Gydé, CTG President and CEO, commented, “The sale of CTG to Cegeka is a testament to the significant efforts we have undertaken to drive our transformation strategy to make CTG a pure-play digital IT solutions provider. At CTG, our mission is to drive better, faster results for our clients with high-value digital transformation solutions. In Cegeka, we have found a partner that will enable us to accelerate this important work and we are confident that this transaction with Cegeka is the best outcome for our clients, employees, and shareholders. We are also pleased to have entered into this transaction with Cegeka, which delivers immediate value to our shareholders.”

“We continue to be encouraged by CTG’s successes this quarter, as we execute our strategy, win new engagements and deliver critical solutions for our clients amid the difficult macroeconomic environment,” Mr. Gydé continued. “We have now driven our digital solutions and services business mix to more than 85% of revenue, our highest level to date, and increased the gross margin in our IT Solutions and Services segments by 170 basis points from the prior year quarter. Our second quarter North America IT Solutions and Services segment, including the results of the Eleviant acquisition in late 2022, grew revenue nearly 28%, and achieved gross margins of 40.4%, up 560 basis points from a year ago. Overall, our gross margin in the quarter grew to 28.1%, the highest in company history.”

Consolidated Second Quarter 2023 Review (Narrative compares with prior-year period unless otherwise noted) (unaudited)

($ in thousands) For the Quarter Ended Change 2022-2023 Change 2021-2022 Jun. 30, 2023 Jul. 1, 2022 Jul. 2, 2021 $ % $ % Revenue $74,588 $82,759 $92,164 $(8,171 ) (9.9 )% $(9,405 ) (10.2 )% GAAP Gross Profit $20,995 $19,750 $20,379 $1,245 6.3 % $(629 ) (3.1 )% GAAP Gross Margin 28.1 % 23.9 % 22.1 % GAAP Operating Income $285 $3,173 $2,801 $(2,888 ) (91.0 )% $372 13.3 % GAAP Operating Margin 0.4 % 3.8 % 3.0 % Non-GAAP Operating Income* $2,923 $3,463 $2,966 $(540 ) (15.6 )% $497 16.8 % Non-GAAP Operating Margin* 3.9 % 4.2 % 3.2 % GAAP Net Income (Loss) $(130 ) $2,040 $1,833 $(2,170 ) (106.4 )% $207 11.3 % GAAP Net Margin -0.2 % 2.5 % 2.0 % Non-GAAP Net Income* $1,923 $2,252 $1,952 $(329 ) (14.6 )% $300 15.4 % Non-GAAP Net Income Margin* 2.6 % 2.7 % 2.1 % Adjusted EBITDA* $3,692 $4,224 $4,096 $(532 ) (12.6 )% $128 3.1 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin* 4.9 % 5.1 % 4.4 %

* A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP information is included in the financial tables below

The decrease in revenue reflects the Company’s continued business mix shift to more solutions and services-based business. As compared with the second quarter of 2022, the Company disengaged from $15.1 million in its lower-margin non-strategic technology services business.

The change in business mix and focus on digital solutions has led to significant improvements in gross margin over the past two years, increasing 600 basis points over that time.

As a percentage of revenue, selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were 27.8% compared with 20.0% in the prior-year period. The increase was primarily due to increases in acquisition-related expenses from the Eleviant acquisition, costs associated with the new ERP implementation, severance, and non-recurring costs related to certain strategic initiatives.

Included in the GAAP net loss was $0.5 million of acquisition-related expenses, $0.4 million of ERP system implementation costs, $0.4 million of severance, and $0.8 million of non-recurring costs related to certain strategic initiatives, while the prior-year period included $0.2 million of acquisition expenses. Loss per diluted share was ($0.01) for the second quarter of 2023 compared with $0.13 for the second quarter of 2022. Excluding these expenses from both periods, non-GAAP earnings per diluted share were $0.13 compared with $0.15.

Second Quarter Segment Performance (unaudited)

IT Solutions and Services

North America

($ in thousands) For the Quarter Ended Change 2022-2023 Change 2021-2022 Jun. 30, 2023 Jul. 1, 2022 Jul. 2, 2021 $ % $ % Revenue $ 25,997 $ 20,339 $ 16,762 $ 5,658 27.8 % $ 3,577 21.3 % Percent of total 34.8 % 24.6 % 18.2 % Gross profit $ 10,512 $ 7,079 $ 6,074 $ 3,433 48.5 % $ 1,005 16.5 % Gross margin 40.4 % 34.8 % 36.2 % Contribution profit $ 5,797 $ 3,547 $ 2,908 $ 2,250 63.4 % $ 639 22.0 % Contribution margin 22.3 % 17.4 % 17.3 %

The significant growth in revenue and gross margins in North America IT Solutions and Services reflects continued strong contributions from the acquisition of Eleviant, organic growth of approximately 10%, and CTG’s enhanced focus on delivering digital transformation services.



Europe

($ in thousands) For the Quarter Ended Change 2022-2023 Change 2021-2022 Jun. 30, 2023 Jul. 1, 2022 Jul. 2, 2021 $ % $ % Revenue $ 38,393 $ 37,160 $ 44,054 $ 1,233 3.3 % $ (6,894 ) (15.6 )% Percent of total 51.5 % 44.9 % 47.8 % Gross profit $ 9,243 $ 9,582 $ 10,748 $ (339 ) (3.5 )% $ (1,166 ) (10.8 )% Gross margin 24.1 % 25.8 % 24.4 % Contribution profit $ 3,955 $ 4,727 $ 5,612 $ (772 ) (16.3 )% $ (885 ) (15.8 )% Contribution margin 10.3 % 12.7 % 12.7 %

Europe IT Solutions and Services margins continue to reflect the impact of mandated salary increases at the beginning of the year that are being passed to clients throughout the year.





Non-Strategic Technology Services

($ in thousands) For the Quarter Ended Change 2022-2023 Change 2021-2022 Jun. 30, 2023 Jul. 1, 2022 Jul. 2, 2021 $ % $ % Revenue $ 10,198 $ 25,260 $ 31,348 $ (15,062 ) (59.6 )% $ (6,088 ) (19.4 )% Percent of total 13.7 % 30.5 % 34.0 % Gross profit $ 1,240 $ 3,089 $ 3,557 $ (1,849 ) (59.9 )% $ (468 ) (13.2 )% Gross margin 12.2 % 12.2 % 11.3 % Contribution profit $ 867 $ 2,388 $ 2,239 $ (1,521 ) (63.7 )% $ 149 6.7 % Contribution margin 8.5 % 9.5 % 7.1 %

Continued disengagement from Non-Strategic Technology Services is consistent with the Company’s long-term strategy. Revenue was also negatively impacted by challenging macroeconomic conditions.



Consolidated Year-to-Date Results

(unaudited)

($ in thousands) For the Two Quarters Ended Change 2022-2023 Change 2021-2022 Jun. 30, 2023 Jul. 1, 2022 Jul. 2, 2021 $ % $ % Revenue $ 152,790 $ 172,176 $ 189,293 $ (19,386 ) (11.3 )% $ (17,117 ) (9.0 )% GAAP Gross Profit $ 41,130 $ 40,345 $ 41,146 $ 785 1.9 % $ (801 ) (1.9 )% GAAP Gross Margin 26.9 % 23.4 % 21.7 % GAAP Operating Income $ 992 $ 6,372 $ 4,899 $ (5,380 ) (84.4 )% $ 1,473 30.1 % GAAP Operating Margin 0.6 % 3.7 % 2.6 % Non-GAAP Operating Income* $ 5,031 $ 6,924 $ 5,708 $ (1,893 ) (27.3 )% $ 1,216 21.3 % Non-GAAP Operating Margin* 3.3 % 4.0 % 3.0 % GAAP Net Income $ 185 $ 4,280 $ 3,341 $ (4,095 ) (95.7 )% $ 939 28.1 % GAAP Net Margin 0.1 % 2.5 % 1.8 % Non-GAAP Net Income* $ 3,163 $ 4,691 $ 3,958 $ (1,528 ) (32.6 )% $ 733 18.5 % Non-GAAP Net Income Margin* 2.1 % 2.7 % 2.1 % Adjusted EBITDA* $ 6,457 $ 8,555 $ 7,821 $ (2,098 ) (24.5 )% $ 734 9.4 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin* 4.2 % 5.0 % 4.1 %

* A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP information is included in the financial tables below

Year-to-date Segment Performance (unaudited)

IT Solutions and Services

North America

($ in thousands) For the Two Quarters Ended Change 2022-2023 Change 2021-2022 Jun. 30, 2023 Jul. 1, 2022 Jul. 2, 2021 $ % $ % Revenue $ 49,193 $ 40,773 $ 35,216 $ 8,420 20.7 % $ 5,557 15.8 % Percent of total 32.2 % 23.7 % 18.6 % Gross profit $ 19,496 $ 13,941 $ 12,086 $ 5,555 39.8 % $ 1,855 15.3 % Gross margin 39.6 % 34.2 % 34.3 % Contribution profit $ 9,984 $ 7,278 $ 5,763 $ 2,706 37.2 % $ 1,515 26.3 % Contribution margin 20.3 % 17.9 % 16.4 %

Europe

($ in thousands) For the Two Quarters Ended Change 2022-2023 Change 2021-2022 Jun. 30, 2023 Jul. 1, 2022 Jul. 2, 2021 $ % $ % Revenue $ 78,486 $ 79,638 $ 90,061 $ (1,152 ) (1.4 )% $ (10,423 ) -11.6 % Percent of total 51.4 % 46.3 % 47.6 % Gross profit $ 18,567 $ 20,061 $ 21,965 $ (1,494 ) (7.4 )% $ (1,904 ) -8.7 % Gross margin 23.7 % 25.2 % 24.4 % Contribution profit $ 8,227 $ 9,978 $ 11,346 $ (1,751 ) (17.5 )% $ (1,368 ) -12.1 % Contribution margin 10.5 % 12.5 % 12.6 %

Year-to-date Segment Performance (continued)

Non-Strategic Technology Services

($ in thousands) For the Two Quarters Ended Change 2022-2023 Change 2021-2022 Jun. 30, 2023 Jul. 1, 2022 Jul. 2, 2021 $ % $ % Revenue $ 25,111 $ 51,765 $ 64,016 $ (26,654 ) (51.5 )% $ (12,251 ) (19.1 )% Percent of total 16.4 % 30.0 % 33.8 % Gross profit $ 3,067 $ 6,343 $ 7,095 $ (3,276 ) (51.6 )% $ (752 ) (10.6 )% Gross margin 12.2 % 12.3 % 11.1 % Contribution profit $ 2,331 $ 4,831 $ 4,462 $ (2,500 ) -51.7 % $ 369 8.3 % Contribution margin 9.3 % 9.3 % 7.0 %

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Cash and cash equivalents were $19.1 million compared with $25.1 million at year-end 2022. Net cash used in operations was $4.6 million.

At the end of the second quarter of 2023, the Company had no amount outstanding on its revolving line of credit facility or any other long-term debt. Days sales outstanding were 86 in the second quarter of 2023 compared with 84 in the prior-year period.

Successfully Executing Strategy

CTG is a catalyst for digital transformation, helping IT and business leaders accelerate integration of digital technology into all areas of their operations to improve productivity, strengthen business processes, elevate internal controls, and increase value delivery to their customers. CTG’s strategy for growth is its transformation into a higher-performing, digital solutions-based business. The three key elements of its strategy are:

Becoming a global provider of digital IT solutions by capitalizing on the compelling digital transformation trend, leveraging the CTG brand built on reliability and results, and delivering solutions primarily to the energy, healthcare, finance, and manufacturing sectors.

Growing the team organically by adding highly qualified and experienced associates, employing innovative tools and methodologies, and making selective acquisitions.

Strengthening the Company’s margin profile by reducing delivery costs and changing the mix of business by disengaging from low margin IT staffing service support in its Non-Strategic Technology Services segment.



Fiscal 2023 Outlook

“Due to the rapid pace of change and continued uncertainty in the macroenvironment, we are withdrawing our full year 2023 guidance," said John M. Laubacker, Chief Financial Officer. “We continue to execute our long-term strategy, including driving digital transformation with a software engineering focus for our clients, which we are confident will position CTG to enhance shareholder value.”

Conference Call and Webcast

Due to the pending purchase of CTG by Cegeka, CTG will not host its earnings call previously scheduled for today, August 9, 2023, at 11:00 am Eastern time.

About CTG

CTG is a leading provider of digital transformation solutions and services that accelerate clients’ project momentum and achievement of their desired IT and business outcomes. We have earned a reputation as a faster and more reliable, results-driven partner focused on integrating digital technology into all areas of its clients to improve their operations and increase their value proposition. CTG’s engagement in the digital transformation process drives improved data-driven decision-making, meaningful business performance improvements, new and enhanced customer experiences, and continuous innovation. CTG operates in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. The Company regularly posts news and other important information at www.ctg.com .

Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Information

The Company has referenced non-GAAP information in this news release. The Company believes that the use of non-GAAP financial information provides useful information to investors and management to gain an overall understanding of its current financial performance and prospects. In addition, management uses non-GAAP financial measures for forecasting, facilitating ongoing operating decisions, and measuring the Company’s overall performance. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures align closely with its internal measurement processes and reflect the Company’s core operating results.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP information is included in the financial tables below. The non-GAAP financial information is presented using a consistent methodology from quarter-to-quarter and year-to-year. These measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Also, these non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. The Company believes that non-GAAP financial measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all amounts associated with the Company's results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and that these measures should only be used to evaluate the Company's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP financial measures. As such, the non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for or superior to financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures included in this earnings release should be carefully evaluated.

COMPUTER TASK GROUP, INCORPORATED (CTG)

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)

(Unaudited)

(amounts in thousands except per share data) For the Quarter Ended June 30, July 1, July 2, 2023 2022 2021 Revenue $ 74,588 $ 82,759 $ 92,164 Cost of services 53,593 63,009 71,785 Gross profit 20,995 19,750 20,379 Selling, general and admin. expenses 20,710 16,577 17,578 Operating income 285 3,173 2,801 Other expense, net (364 ) (385 ) (256 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (79 ) 2,788 2,545 Provision for income taxes 51 748 712 Net income (loss) $ (130 ) $ 2,040 $ 1,833 Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ (0.01 ) $ 0.14 $ 0.13 Diluted $ (0.01 ) $ 0.13 $ 0.12 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 14,832 14,419 13,845 Diluted 14,832 15,122 14,972





COMPUTER TASK GROUP, INCORPORATED (CTG)

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

(amounts in thousands except per share data) For the Two Quarters Ended June 30, July 1, July 2, 2023 2022 2021 Revenue $ 152,790 $ 172,176 $ 189,293 Cost of services 111,660 131,831 148,147 Gross profit 41,130 40,345 41,146 Selling, general and admin. expenses 40,138 33,973 36,247 Operating income 992 6,372 4,899 Other expense, net (594 ) (642 ) (406 ) Income before income taxes 398 5,730 4,493 Provision for income taxes 213 1,450 1,152 Net income $ 185 $ 4,280 $ 3,341 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.01 $ 0.30 $ 0.24 Diluted $ 0.01 $ 0.28 $ 0.22 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 14,768 14,309 13,770 Diluted 15,399 15,050 14,958







COMPUTER TASK GROUP, INCORPORATED (CTG)

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(amounts in thousands)

June 30, December 31, July 1, 2023 2022 2022 Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 19,137 $ 25,140 $ 35,479 Accounts receivable, net 70,457 70,979 76,622 Other current assets 4,992 3,769 3,146 Total current assets 94,586 99,888 115,247 Property and equipment, net 5,725 5,061 4,376 Operating lease right-of-use assets 19,398 18,506 19,005 Cash surrender value 4,202 4,120 4,039 Acquired intangibles, net 12,210 12,943 6,219 Goodwill 36,245 35,998 18,104 Other assets 6,290 5,103 7,031 Total Assets $ 178,656 $ 181,619 $ 174,021 Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 14,389 $ 14,254 $ 13,544 Accrued compensation 14,859 19,016 18,071 Operating lease liabilities 5,584 5,905 5,838 Other current liabilities 11,962 12,758 15,992 Total current liabilities 46,794 51,933 53,445 Long-term debt - - - Operating lease liabilities 13,686 12,466 13,030 Other liabilities 10,423 11,241 12,239 Shareholders' equity 107,753 105,979 95,307 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 178,656 $ 181,619 $ 174,021





COMPUTER TASK GROUP, INCORPORATED (CTG)

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(amounts in thousands) For the Two Quarters Ended June 30, July 1, July 2, 2023 2022 2021 Net income $ 185 $ 4,280 $ 3,341 Depreciation and amortization expense 1,755 1,400 1,685 Equity-based compensation expense 867 1,176 1,272 Other operating items (7,412 ) (4,022 ) (6,349 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (4,605 ) 2,834 (51 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,784 ) (721 ) (1,618 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 8 (707 ) (1,281 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 378 (1,511 ) (706 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (6,003 ) (105 ) (3,656 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 25,140 35,584 32,865 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 19,137 $ 35,479 $ 29,209



COMPUTER TASK GROUP, INCORPORATED (CTG)

Segment Information

(Unaudited)

(amounts in thousands)

For reporting purposes, the Company discloses three segments, including IT Solutions and Services in each of North America and Europe, and Non-Strategic Technology Services, primarily in North America. The Company continues investing in business development, including solutions, sales, delivery, and recruiting to drive its digital transformation strategy in the North America and Europe IT Solutions and Services segments. The Company is not investing in its Non-Strategic Technology Services segment which includes lower margin staffing services. Contribution profit represents operational profit after consideration of expenses such as sales, solutions, delivery, and recruiting expenses.

For the Quarter Ended June 30, 2023 North America Europe Non-Strategic IT Solutions IT Solutions Technology and Services and Services Services Revenue $ 25,997 $ 38,393 $ 10,198 Cost of services 15,485 29,150 8,958 Gross profit 10,512 9,243 1,240 Gross margin 40.4 % 24.1 % 12.2 % Selling, solutions, delivery, and recruiting expenses 4,715 5,288 373 Contribution profit $ 5,797 $ 3,955 $ 867 Contribution margin 22.3 % 10.3 % 8.5 %





For the Quarter Ended July 1, 2022 North America Europe Non-Strategic IT Solutions IT Solutions Technology and Services and Services Services Revenue $ 20,339 $ 37,160 $ 25,260 Cost of services 13,260 27,578 22,171 Gross profit 7,079 9,582 3,089 Gross margin 34.8 % 25.8 % 12.2 % Selling, solutions, delivery, and recruiting expenses 3,532 4,855 701 Contribution profit $ 3,547 $ 4,727 $ 2,388 Contribution margin 17.4 % 12.7 % 9.5 %





For the Quarter Ended July 2, 2021 North America Europe Non-Strategic IT Solutions IT Solutions Technology and Services and Services Services Revenue $ 16,762 $ 44,054 $ 31,348 Cost of services 10,688 33,306 27,791 Gross profit 6,074 10,748 3,557 Gross margin 36.2 % 24.4 % 11.3 % Selling, solutions, delivery, and recruiting expenses 3,166 5,136 1,318 Contribution profit $ 2,908 $ 5,612 $ 2,239 Contribution margin 17.3 % 12.7 % 7.1 %





COMPUTER TASK GROUP, INCORPORATED (CTG)

Segment Information (continued)

(Unaudited)

(amounts in thousands) For the Two Quarters Ended June 30, 2023 North America Europe Non-Strategic IT Solutions IT Solutions Technology and Services and Services Services Revenue $ 49,193 $ 78,486 $ 25,111 Cost of services 29,697 59,919 22,044 Gross profit 19,496 18,567 3,067 Gross margin 39.6 % 23.7 % 12.2 % Selling, solutions, delivery, and recruiting expenses 9,512 10,340 736 Contribution profit $ 9,984 $ 8,227 $ 2,331 Contribution margin 20.3 % 10.5 % 9.3 %





For the Two Quarters Ended July 1, 2022 North America Europe Non-Strategic IT Solutions IT Solutions Technology and Services and Services Services Revenue $ 40,773 $ 79,638 $ 51,765 Cost of services 26,832 59,577 45,422 Gross profit 13,941 20,061 6,343 Gross margin 34.2 % 25.2 % 12.3 % Selling, solutions, delivery, and recruiting expenses 6,663 10,083 1,512 Contribution profit $ 7,278 $ 9,978 $ 4,831 Contribution margin 17.9 % 12.5 % 9.3 %





For the Two Quarters Ended July 2, 2021 North America Europe Non-Strategic IT Solutions IT Solutions Technology and Services and Services Services Revenue $ 35,216 $ 90,061 $ 64,016 Cost of services 23,130 68,096 56,921 Gross profit 12,086 21,965 7,095 Gross margin 34.3 % 24.4 % 11.1 % Selling, solutions, delivery, and recruiting expenses 6,323 10,619 2,633 Contribution profit $ 5,763 $ 11,346 $ 4,462 Contribution margin 16.4 % 12.6 % 7.0 %





COMPUTER TASK GROUP, INCORPORATED (CTG)

Segment and Vertical Market Trends (Unaudited)

Supplemental Financial Information Twelve Months For the Quarter Ended Ended Jun. Sept. Dec. Mar. Jun. Jun. 2022 2022 2022 2023 2023 2023 Revenue (in millions) North America IT Solutions and Services $20.339 $20.340 $22.924 $23.196 $25.997 $92.457 Europe IT Solutions and Services 37.160 33.258 37.035 40.093 38.393 148.779 Non-Strategic Technology Services 25.260 21.404 17.943 14.913 10.198 64.458 Total Revenue $82.759 $75.002 $77.902 $78.202 $74.588 $305.694 Revenue in North America Constant Currency (in millions)* North America $45.042 $41.501 $40.604 $37.859 $35.970 $155.934 Foreign Currency Impact (0.028 ) (0.016 ) 0.005 0.003 - Total Revenue in Constant Currency (non-GAAP) $45.014 $41.485 $40.609 $37.862 $35.970 Revenue in Europe Constant Currency (in millions)* Europe $37.717 $33.501 $37.298 $40.343 $38.618 $149.760 Foreign Currency Impact 0.805 2.701 2.528 0.607 - Total Revenue in Constant Currency (non-GAAP) $38.522 $36.202 $39.826 $40.950 $38.618 Revenue By Geography North America 54.4 % 55.3 % 52.1 % 48.4 % 48.2 % 51.0 % Europe 45.6 % 44.7 % 47.9 % 51.6 % 51.8 % 49.0 % Total 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Revenue by Vertical Market Healthcare 18 % 19 % 18 % 19 % 23 % 20 % Financial Services 15 % 15 % 17 % 18 % 17 % 16 % Manufacturing 15 % 17 % 16 % 16 % 14 % 16 % Technology Service Providers 24 % 22 % 19 % 16 % 15 % 18 % Energy 7 % 6 % 6 % 6 % 6 % 6 % General Markets 21 % 21 % 24 % 25 % 25 % 24 % Total 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % Operating Margins GAAP Operating Margin 3.8 % 3.0 % 3.1 % 0.9 % 0.4 % 1.9 % Non-GAAP Operating Margin 4.2 % 4.0 % 5.1 % 2.7 % 3.9 % 3.9 %





Other Information (in millions except Billable Days and EPS) Billable Days 64 63 63 64 64 254 Net Income (Loss) $2.040 $1.102 $1.227 $0.315 $(0.130 ) $2.514 GAAP Diluted EPS $0.13 $0.07 $0.08 $0.02 $(0.01 ) $0.16 Non-GAAP Diluted EPS $0.15 $0.11 $0.14 $0.08 $0.13 $0.46 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $4.2 $3.8 $4.8 $2.8 $3.7 $15.1





Balance Sheet Information (in millions except DSO) Cash less Debt, Net $35.5 $26.8 $25.1 $21.9 $19.1 Working Capital $61.8 $44.5 $48.0 $49.0 $47.8 DSO 84 83 84 83 86

* Constant Currency is measured by applying the current fiscal period's average exchange rate to each of the prior periods

COMPUTER TASK GROUP, INCORPORATED (CTG)

(Unaudited)

The non-GAAP information below excludes certain acquisition-related expenses, ERP system implementation costs, costs associated with severance and the evaluation of strategic alternatives. The acquisition-related expenses consist of due diligence costs, amortization of intangible assets, and changes in the value of earn-out payments upon achievement of certain financial targets from the Company’s recent acquisitions.

Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Operating Income

Twelve Months For the Quarter Ended Ended Jun. Sept. Dec. Mar. Jun. Jun. (in millions) 2022 2022 2022 2023 2023 2023 GAAP Operating Income $3.173 $2.253 $2.451 $0.707 $0.285 $5.696 Acquisition-related expenses 0.290 0.744 0.696 0.634 0.623 2.697 ERP system implementation costs - - - 0.481 0.536 1.017 Severance - - 0.838 0.286 0.497 1.621 Non-recurring costs related to certain strategic initiatives - - - - 0.982 0.982 Non-GAAP Operating Income $3.463 $2.997 $3.985 $2.108 $2.923 $12.013



Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Operating Margin

Twelve Months For the Quarter Ended Ended Jun. Sept. Dec. Mar. Jun. Jun. 2022

2022

2022

2023

2023

2023

GAAP Operating Margin 3.8 % 3.0 % 3.1 % 0.9 % 0.4 % 1.9 % Acquisition-related expenses 0.4 % 1.0 % 0.9 % 0.8 % 0.8 % 0.9 % ERP system implementation costs - - - 0.6 % 0.7 % 0.3 % Severance - - 1.1 % 0.4 % 0.7 % 0.5 % Non-recurring costs related to certain strategic initiatives - - - - 1.3 % 0.3 % Non-GAAP Operating Margin 4.2 % 4.0 % 5.1 % 2.7 % 3.9 % 3.9 %



Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Net Income (Loss)

Twelve Months For the Quarter Ended Ended Jun. Sept. Dec. Mar. Jun. Jun. (in millions) 2022 2022 2022 2023 2023 2023 GAAP Net Income (Loss) $2.040 $1.102 $1.227 $0.315 $(0.130 ) $2.514 Acquisition-related expenses 0.212 0.510 0.435 0.419 0.485 1.849 ERP system implementation costs - - - 0.317 0.417 0.734 Severance - - 0.524 0.189 0.387 1.100 Non-recurring costs related to certain strategic initiatives - - - - 0.764 0.764 Non-GAAP Net Income $2.252 $1.612 $2.186 $1.240 $1.923 $6.961





COMPUTER TASK GROUP, INCORPORATED (CTG)

(Unaudited)

Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share (EPS)

Twelve Months For the Quarter Ended Ended Jun. Sept. Dec. Mar. Jun. Jun. 2022 2022 2022 2023 2023 2023 GAAP Diluted EPS $0.13 $0.07 $0.08 $0.02 $(0.01 ) $0.16 Acquisition-related expenses 0.02 0.04 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.13 ERP system implementation costs - - - 0.02 0.03 0.05 Severance - - 0.03 0.01 0.03 0.07 Non-recurring costs related to certain strategic initiatives - - - - 0.05 0.05 Non-GAAP Diluted EPS $0.15 $0.11 $0.14 $0.08 $0.13 $0.46

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) includes earnings before interest (including amortization of deferred debt financing costs), taxes, depreciation and amortization, equity-based compensation, and other, which includes severance, ERP system implementation costs, acquisition-related expenses, and non-recurring costs related to certain strategic initiatives.

Twelve Months For the Quarter Ended Ended Jun. Sept. Dec. Mar. Jun. Jun. (in millions) 2022 2022 2022 2023 2023 2023 Net Income (Loss) $2.040 $1.102 $1.227 $0.315 $(0.130 ) $2.514 Taxes 0.748 0.759 0.736 0.162 0.051 1.708 Interest 0.100 0.103 0.100 0.109 0.121 0.433 Depreciation and amortization 0.684 0.651 0.948 0.837 0.918 3.354 Equity-based compensation expense 0.603 0.693 0.694 0.345 0.522 2.254 Other 0.049 0.516 1.102 0.997 2.210 4.825 Adjusted EBITDA $4.224 $3.824 $4.807 $2.765 $3.692 $15.088 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 5.1 % 5.1 % 6.2 % 3.5 % 4.9 % 4.9 %



