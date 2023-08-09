MasterControl Hires Kiran Dhanuka as Chief Customer Officer

The company is expanding the c-suite as part of their strategic growth initiatives

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MasterControl, a digital platform that enables life sciences and regulated companies to develop, manufacture and commercialize life-changing products, today announced Kiran Dhanuka will be joining the team in the newly created executive role of Chief Customer Officer (CCO).



Dhanuka is the first leader to hold this position, representing MasterControl’s strong commitment to driving service excellence for its customers and enabling a best-in-class customer experience. In this role, she will oversee customer strategy and operations, customer success, professional services, customer education, and support. She brings more than 20 years of experience leading teams in these functions, most recently serving as a corporate vice president at BlueYonder, a large-scale SaaS company offering supply chain solutions across industries. While there, Dhanuka built the customer success function from the ground up and scaled the department to match the rapid growth of the company.

“It is exciting to bring a dynamic leader like Kiran to our team as we navigate the challenges of growth and scale.” said Jon Beckstrand, CEO of MasterControl. “Customer success has always been a MasterControl core value. Now, with all our customer-facing functions under one CCO, we have a clear structure and great leadership to unify the entire customer journey and create a cohesive experience to help fulfill our mission and drive positive outcomes for our customers.”

Dhanuka plans to build an organization that is set up for scale while making it easier for customers to do business with MasterControl.

“I see tremendous opportunity for MasterControl to have a significant positive impact in the healthcare industry. I look forward to championing the needs of our customers and partners and helping them deliver outstanding business results while using MasterControl products,” said Dhanuka. “With the investment from Sixth Street Growth and a clear vision from our CEO, the next few years are going to be incredible. I am excited to be a part of the MasterControl family.”

MasterControl raised a $150M Series A in December at a $1.3B valuation to expand into new markets and build AI and automation models to help companies predict and prevent quality mishaps and enable true AI assisted manufacturing optimization. For more information, please visit https://mastercontrol.com.

About MasterControl

MasterControl Inc. is a leading provider of cloud-based quality and manufacturing software for life sciences and other regulated industries. For three decades, our mission has been the same as that of our customers – to bring life-changing products to more people sooner. MasterControl helps organizations digitize, automate, and connect quality and manufacturing processes. Innovative MasterControl tools have a proven track record of improving product quality, reducing cost, and accelerating time to market. Over 1,100 companies worldwide use MasterControl solutions to streamline operations, maintain compliance, easily analyze, and interpret large amounts of data, and visualize business insights in real time. For more information, visit www.mastercontrol.com.

Media Contact

Jennifer Sefakis

jsefakis@mastercontrol.com

801-560-9608