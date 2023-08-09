Forward Solutions Expands Operations in the Power Utility & Telecom Channel with Two Strategic Mergers

HERSHEY, Pa., Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forward Solutions, an industry leader in outsourced sales and marketing, is thrilled to announce a set of strategic mergers that will expand its operations and pave the way for growth in the telecommunications and power utility channels. This merger will bring the expertise, resources, and customer bases of Madigan, McCune & Associates, Inc. and Upper Midwest Utility Supply within Forward Solutions.



Madigan, McCune & Associates, Inc. was established in 1971 as a manufacturer’s representative firm serving the power utility and telecommunications industry. The company has sales associates in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Upper Midwest Utility Sales has been in business over 25 years servicing both the telecommunications and power utility industries. Upper Midwest Utility Sales currently serves customers in Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Nebraska.

President / CEO of Forward Solutions, Joe Orednick, expressed enthusiasm about the merger stating, "Both companies pride themselves on delivering high-quality service and representing leading manufacturers in their industry. By combining their long-standing relationships, product expertise, and broader geographic coverage, Forward Solutions can provide a more comprehensive offering for power utilities and telecom companies."

Rob Madigan, President of Madigan, McCune & Associates commented, "Collaborating with Forward Solutions amplifies our ability to drive value to our end users and manufacturers. By combining our knowledge and reach with Forward Solutions’ resources, we have the spark to maintain our unique offerings while implementing broader initiatives and enhancing specialization where necessary. We are proud to grow and offer these new opportunities for our employees and those we serve and represent in the industry."

Matt Hannafin, Principal of Upper Midwest Utility Sales noted, "I am confident that by partnering with Forward Solutions my contacts and customers will benefit from new growth and service offerings. Forward Solutions will drive value, new solutions, and continue the personal service my midwestern partners have come to expect. I am proud to have built this business and to now be able to take my customers and the companies we serve to the next level."

These mergers will operate under the StruXur Division while retaining the individual expertise, relationships, and strengths of Madigan, McCune & Associates and Upper Midwest Utility Sales. Customers can expect business operations to continue without disruption. The capabilities of each business will be further enhanced to provide support that is both more comprehensive and personal in their established territories.

About Forward Solutions

Forward Solutions is a customer-centric company that specializes in providing advanced services for evolving markets. Our portfolio includes a range of divisions such as Avision, Curate, Integrated Access Corporation™, OneSolution™, RelyPak™, and StruXur™. These divisions cater to manufacturers who seek to effectively grow their businesses through outsourced sales, marketing, customer support, and data analytics. The various divisions of Forward Solutions collectively provide an array of products sold through distribution to schools, hospitals, restaurants, commercial businesses, office buildings, manufacturing plants, contractors, utilities, and more. In addition, our divisions, Allynt Solutions and C3Team™, offer consulting services to manufacturers, distributors, and end users. With focused expertise in facility maintenance, cleaning, hygiene, foodservice disposables, foodservice equipment, industrial/MRO, safety, construction, utilities, telecom, and packaging supply channels, Forward Solutions is well-equipped to meet the diverse needs of our clients.