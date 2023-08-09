Submit Release
Eyenovia to Present at Upcoming H.C. Wainwright 3rd Annual Ophthalmology Virtual Conference

NEW YORK, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eyenovia, Inc. (Nasdaq: EYEN), an ophthalmic technology company commercializing Mydcombi™ (tropicamide and phenylephrine hydrochloride ophthalmic spray) 1%/2.5% for mydriasis and developing the Optejet® device for use both in connection with its own drug-device therapeutic product candidates for presbyopia and pediatric progressive myopia as well as out-licensing for additional indications, today announced management will deliver a presentation and participate in a panel discussion at the H.C. Wainwright 3rd Annual Ophthalmology Day, which is taking place virtually on August 16, 2023. Presentation and panel details are below:

H.C. Wainwright 3rd Annual Ophthalmology Virtual Conference

Presentation

Format: On-Demand
Time: Beginning at 7:00 AM ET
   

Panel Discussion

Format: Live Virtual Discussion
Title: Novel Front of the Eye Therapies
Time: 10:00 AM ET
   

The Eyenovia management team will be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings during the event. Investors interested in meeting with Eyenovia at the conference should contact their H.C. Wainwright representative.

About Eyenovia, Inc.

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) is a commercial stage ophthalmic pharmaceutical technology company developing a pipeline of microdose array print therapeutics based on its Optejet platform. Eyenovia is currently focused on the commercialization of Mydcombi (tropicamide+phenylephrine ophthalmic spray) for mydriasis, as well as the ongoing late-stage development of medications in the Optejet device for presbyopia and myopia progression (partnered with Bausch+Lomb). For more information, visit Eyenovia.com.

The Eyenovia Corporate Information slide deck may be found at ir.eyenovia.com/events-and-presentations.

Eyenovia Contact:
Eyenovia, Inc.
John Gandolfo
Chief Financial Officer
jgandolfo@eyenovia.com

Eyenovia Investor Contact:
Eric Ribner
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
eric@lifesciadvisors.com
(646) 751-4363

Eyenovia Media Contact:
Norbert Lowe
Vice President, Commercial Operations
Eyenovia
nlowe@eyenovia.com


