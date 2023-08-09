Rice hope
VIETNAM, August 9 - Starting August 7, Napas cardholders will be able to utilise the Mobile Banking application to perform interbank cash withdrawals from ATMs by scanning the VietQR code, eliminating the need for a physical card.
There were 1,698 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 476,685 in the last 365 days.
VIETNAM, August 9 - Starting August 7, Napas cardholders will be able to utilise the Mobile Banking application to perform interbank cash withdrawals from ATMs by scanning the VietQR code, eliminating the need for a physical card.