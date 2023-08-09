Vietjet reports revenue up 87% in H1

VIETNAM, August 9 -

HÀ NỘI — Vietjet on Tuesday reported the consolidated revenue of VNĐ29.77 trillion (about US$1.25 billion) in the first half, soaring by 87 per cent year-on-year and representing 120 per cent of the H1 target.

Ancillary revenue maintained a high growth rate, reaching VNĐ9 trillion ($378.68 million) – a two-fold increase year-on-year and accounting for 40 per cent of the total revenue. Consolidated after-tax profit was recorded at VNĐ387 billion ($16.3 million).

Vietjet has safely operated 65,900 flights, transporting over 12.1 million passengers - a year-on-year increase of 30 per cent. The airline has been the market leader in terms of passenger numbers, both on domestic and international routes.

As of June 30, 2023, Vietjet's total assets reached over VNĐ71.5 trillion ($3.01 billion) while the debt/equity ratio and the liquidity ratio was 1.2 and 1.5 respectively, which were all within good range of the aviation industry. — VNS