Global Consumer Identity and Access Management Market Is Projected To Grow At A 17.3% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Consumer Identity and Access Management Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Consumer Identity and Access Management Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the consumer identity and access management market size is predicted to reach $62.04 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 17.3%.

The growth in the consumer identity and access management market is due to the increase in usage of internet of things (IoT) devices. North America region is expected to hold the largest consumer identity and access management market share. Major players in the consumer identity and access management market research include IBM, Microsoft, Okta, Ping Identity Corporation, ForgeRock, LoginRadius, Janrain Inc., Salesforce, SAP, Akamai Technologies.

Consumer Identity and Access Management Market Segments

• By Component: Solutions, Services

• By Deployment Mode: Cloud, On-Premises

• By Organisation Size: Large Enterprises, SMEs

• By Vertical: Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare, IT And Telecom, Consumer Goods And Retail, Energy And Utility, Public Sector, Other Verticals

• By Geography: The global consumer identity and access management market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Customer Identity and Access Management is an identification technology that enables businesses to manage customer identities and provide a secure and enhanced experience.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Consumer Identity and Access Management Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

