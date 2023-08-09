Global Construction Equipment Rental Market Is Projected To Grow At A 5.0% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Construction Equipment Rental Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Construction Equipment Rental Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the construction equipment rental market size is predicted to reach $121.76 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.0%.

The growth in the construction equipment rental market is due to the growing construction industry. North America region is expected to hold the largest construction equipment rental market share. Major players in the construction equipment rental market industry include H&E Equipment Services, Inc., Maxim Crane Works, L.P., Boels Rentals, United Rentals Inc., Ashtead Group PLC., Loxam, Herc Holdings Inc.

Construction Equipment Rental Market Segments

• By Equipment: Earthmoving, Material Handling, Road Building And Concrete

• By Product: Backhoes, Excavators, Loaders, Crawler Dozers, Cranes, Concrete Pumps, Compactors, Transit Mixers, Concrete Mixers

• By Application: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

• By Geography: The global construction equipment rental market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Construction equipment rental refers to the service of renting out small and large construction equipment required for the execution, completion, and maintenance of construction work. Renting construction equipment saves construction contractors the cost of new equipment, labour costs, maintenance costs, and operational costs.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Construction Equipment Rental Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

