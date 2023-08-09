Global Crossing Airlines Announces $31.5M in Revenue for Q2 with Adjusted EBITDAR of $5.3M 

Updates Revenue Forecast to $150M in 2023

MIAMI, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Crossing Airlines Group, Inc. (JET: NEO; JET.B: NEO; JETMF: OTCQB) (the “Company” or “GlobalX”) today reported second quarter 2023 financial results. All figures are in United States dollars and prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Total operating revenue for Q2 2023 was $31.5 million. This represents an increase of $14 million or 80.5% when compared to Q2 2022. In addition, GlobalX operated 3,585 revenue block hours in Q2 2023 representing an 70% increase over the number of block hours operated in Q2 2022. This also compares favorably to 3,134 block hours operated in Q1 2023, an increase of 14%.

Q2 2023 results on an Adjusted EBITDAR(1) basis were $5.3 million, an Adjusted EBITDA(1) basis of approximately ($1.5) million and Adjusted EPS(1) of $(0.05). On a year over year basis the Company saw revenue increase by 80%, while costs only increased by 59%; driving substantial margin improvements as it ramps up to the scale required to generate sustainable and consistent profits.

The Company’s financial results were negatively impacted by a number of factors, including: (i) accelerated cockpit crew hiring and training to prepare for a busy 2023 summer schedule resulting in an increase of approximately $4.2 million in training expenses; (ii) continued delay in delivery of the Company’s second A321 freighter which resulted in lost ACMI revenue of approximately $2.4 million; and (iii) continued MRO delays in completing scheduled maintenance heavy checks on two of the Company’s A320s which resulted in 26% of the Company’s aircraft not being available for operations over the course of the quarter.

Ed Wegel, Chair and CEO of the Company stated “We made great progress in Q2 putting in place the people, systems and training for both the summer flying and to be prepared for the delivery of six additional aircraft in the second half of this year. This has allowed us to fly 2,538 block hours in July and keeps us on track to meet our block hour and revenue goals for the year. We have put systems and procedures in place to reduce the industry wide delays at MROs which will increase available aircraft time, and reduce freighter conversion time. Two of our next 4 freighters have already been converted to cargo, which will eliminate the delivery delays we experienced on our first two freighters.”

Q2 Highlights

Signed LOIs for two A320 passenger aircraft and two A321 freighters

Recruited hired and trained 35 pilots, with an additional 22 in training which started in the quarter and 36 flight attendants

The Company received its United Kingdom (UK) TCO

Flew 250 block hours under a wet lease to Wizz, one of the leading ULCCs in Europe

Started flying a wet lease contract with Lynx Air in Canada

A second A321 freighter entered revenue service in late June

Liquidity

GlobalX ended the quarter with $8.4M in cash and restricted cash which is up 53% from the amount of cash and restricted cash available at December 31, 2022.

2023 Update and Outlook

Q3 Update

Will take delivery of one A319, one A320 and one A321 freighter

Will complete the financing and sign the lease for the maintenance facility to be built at Ft. Lauderdale Int’l Airport

Projected to fly over 6,000 block hours in the quarter

Signed LOI for two additional A321 freighters for delivery this year

Guidance items provided in this release are based on Company’s current estimates and are not a guarantee of future performance. The Company expects to operate over 6,000 block hours in Q3 and is increasing its revenue guidance for 2023 to $150 million, a 54% increase over 2022. Currently $112 million of this revenue, or approximately 75%, is contracted. The Company is currently bidding on average $2M worth of contracts a day and has a current pipeline of potential contracts for 2023 of approx. $50M.

To support this growth, the Company is looking to take delivery of three more passenger aircraft in 2023 (August, October and December), plus up to four more A321F aircraft. To date for all of 2023, the Company has contracted for 13,629 block hours and expect to contract an additional 7,000 hours subject to actual aircraft delivery dates. This compares to 10,615 block hours contracted in all of 2022.

(1) Refer below to the section "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information.

Conference Call/Webcast Detail

GlobalX will be hosting a webinar on August 9th, 2023 to provide a business update and discuss the Q2 results.

When: August 9, 2023, 01:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Topic: Global Crossing Airlines – Q2 2023 Earnings Release & Management Update

Register in advance for this webinar:

Ryan Goepel, Chief Financial Officer

Ryan Goepel, Chief Financial Officer

Email: ryan.goepel@globalxair.com

Tel: 786.751.8503

GLOBAL CROSSING AIRLINES GROUP INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS June 30,

2023 December 31, 2022 (Unaudited) Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,157,386 $ 1,875,673 Restricted cash $ 4,268,749 $ 3,585,261 Accounts receivable, net of allowance $ 5,496,021 $ 2,664,174 Prepaid expenses and other current assets $ 2,913,836 $ 2,193,449 Current assets held for sale $ 704,777 $ 1,405,741 Total Current Assets $ 17,540,769 $ 11,724,298 Property and equipment, net $ 3,105,637 $ 2,441,288 Finance leases, net $ 3,826,247 $ 2,710,899 Operating lease right-of-use assets $ 61,602,362 $ 27,952,609 Deposits and other assets $ 9,033,168 $ 6,334,878 Total Assets $ 95,108,183 $ 51,163,973 Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 9,913,030 $ 4,997,080 Accrued liabilities $ 13,122,583 $ 9,458,629 Deferred revenue $ 7,778,549 $ 3,200,664 Customer deposits $ 5,875,991 $ 1,617,337 Current portion of notes payable $ 8,507,869 $ 1,810,468 Current portion of long-term operating leases $ 9,148,095 $ 6,445,915 Current portion of finance leases $ 488,342 $ 335,527 Total current liabilities $ 54,834,459 $ 27,865,621 Other liabilities Note payable $ 596,572 $ 5,081,294 Long-term operating leases $ 54,465,291 $ 23,189,835 Other liabilities $ 3,307,364 $ 2,282,892 Total other liabilities $ 58,369,227 $ 30,554,020 Commitments and Contingencies $ — $ — Equity (Deficit) Common stock - $.001 par value; 200,000,000 authorized; 57,307,695 and 53,440,482 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively $ 57,308 $ 53,440 Additional paid-in capital $ 33,473,220 $ 30,774,197 Retained deficit $ (51,626,030 ) $ (38,083,304 ) Total stockholders’ equity (Deficit) $ (18,095,502 ) $ (7,255,667 ) Total Liabilities and Equity (Deficit) $ 95,108,183 $ 51,163,973 See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.





GLOBAL CROSSING AIRLINES GROUP INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Operating Revenue $ 31,475,076 $ 17,441,980 $ 63,625,630 $ 33,821,992 Operating Expenses Salaries, Wages, & Benefits 12,139,960 7,251,870 23,307,554 13,116,732 Aircraft Fuel 6,087,480 4,387,135 14,036,442 7,637,689 Maintenance, materials and repairs 1,766,857 964,352 3,325,581 2,155,175 Depreciation and amortization 443,016 79,898 886,155 103,212 Contracted ground and aviation services 5,201,126 3,087,023 10,053,937 6,037,266 Travel 1,346,980 830,208 3,600,813 2,125,530 Insurance 1,245,258 909,181 2,370,117 1,766,450 Aircraft Rent 6,830,359 3,834,230 12,474,387 7,193,904 Other 3,190,502 2,629,323 5,994,566 4,980,561 Total Operating Expenses 38,251,539 23,973,220 76,049,552 45,116,519 Operating Loss (6,776,462 ) (6,531,240 ) (12,423,922 ) (11,294,527 ) Non-Operating Expenses Interest Expense 694,560 234,417 1,118,806 250,631 Total Non-Operating Expenses 694,560 234,417 1,118,806 250,631 Loss before income taxes (7,471,022 ) (6,765,657 ) (13,542,728 ) (11,545,158 ) Income tax expense — — — — Net Loss (7,471,022 ) (6,765,657 ) (13,542,728 ) (11,545,158 ) Loss per share: Basic $ (0.13 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.24 ) $ (0.22 ) Diluted $ (0.13 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.24 ) $ (0.22 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding 56,857,629 51,505,095 55,680,815 51,373,939 Fully diluted shares outstanding 56,857,629 51,505,095 55,680,815 51,373,939 See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.





GLOBAL CROSSING AIRLINES GROUP INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

(UNAUDITED) Common Stock Number of Shares Amount Additional Paid in Capital Retained Deficit Total Beginning – January 1, 2022 51,237,876 $ 51,237 $ 26,456,900 $ (22,262,307 ) $ 4,245,830 Issuance of shares – warrants and options exercised 20,700 21 9,909 — 9,930 Warrants issued 2,130,642 2,130,642 Share based compensation on stock options or RSUs — — 382,612 — 382,612 Loss for the period — — — (4,779,502 ) (4,779,502 ) Ending – March 31, 2022 51,258,576 $ 51,258 $ 28,980,063 $ (27,041,809 ) $ 1,989,512 Issuance of shares – warrants and options exercised 1,305,362 1,306 633,006 — 634,312 Warrants issued — — — — — Share based compensation on stock options or RSUs — — 343,007 — 343,007 Subscription receivable — — — — — Loss for the period — — — (6,765,657 ) (6,765,657 ) Ending – June 30, 2022 52,563,938 $ 52,564 $ 29,956,076 $ (33,807,466 ) $ (3,798,826 ) Common Stock Number of Shares Amount Additional Paid in Capital Retained Deficit Total Beginning – January 1, 2023 53,440,482 $ 53,440 $ 30,774,197 $ (38,083,304 ) $ (7,255,667 ) Issuance of shares – options exercised 150,000 150 67,106 — 67,256 Issuance of shares - warrants exercised 2,499,453 2,499 1,133,802 — 1,136,301 Issuance of shares - share based compensation on RSUs 208,416 208 500,421 — 500,629 Loss for the period — — — (6,071,704 ) (6,071,704 ) Ending – March 31, 2023 56,298,351 $ 56,297 $ 32,475,526 $ (44,155,008 ) $ (11,623,185 ) Issuance of shares – options exercised — — — — — Issuance of shares - warrants exercised 227,630 228 221,434 — 221,662 Issuance of shares - share based compensation on RSUs 481,593 482 577,580 — 578,062 Issuance of shares - ESPP 300,121 301 198,680 — 198,981 Loss for the period — — — (7,471,022 ) (7,471,022 ) Ending – June 30, 2023 57,307,695 $ 57,308 $ 33,473,220 $ (51,626,030 ) $ (18,095,502 ) See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.





GLOBAL CROSSING AIRLINES GROUP INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED) For The Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss $ (13,542,728 ) $ (11,545,158 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) operating activities: Depreciation 893,988 103,210 Bad debt expense (recovery) (17,540 ) 51,356 Gain on sale of spare parts (107,117 ) — Amortization of debt issue costs 530,729 — Amortization of operating lease right of use asset 3,646,948 1,913,191 Share-based payments 1,108,538 725,619 Foreign exchange loss 1,200 4,652 Loss on sale of property 135,772 — Interest on finance leases 202,064 — Changes in assets and liabilities Accounts receivable (2,931,205 ) (488,316 ) Assets held for sale 700,964 — Prepaid expenses and other current assets (684,068 ) (563,886 ) Accounts payable 4,767,261 1,362,684 Accrued liabilities and other liabilities 12,344,141 3,614,574 Operating lease obligations (3,668,823 ) (1,387,700 ) Other liabilities 232,457 — Net cash provided (used) in operating activities 3,612,581 (6,209,774 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchases of property and equipment (1,068,839 ) (863,775 ) Deposits, deferred costs and other assets (2,969,133 ) (1,889,235 ) Net cash used in investing activities (4,037,972 ) (2,753,010 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Payments to related party — (197,558 ) Principal payments on finance leases (220,895 ) — Proceeds on issuance of shares 1,594,353 644,242 Proceeds from note payable 2,017,134 5,925,529 Net cash provided by financing activities 3,390,592 6,372,213 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 2,965,201 (2,590,571 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of the period 5,460,934 7,994,001 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of the period $ 8,426,135 $ 5,403,430 Non-cash transactions Right-of-use (ROU) assets acquired through operating leases $ 37,296,700 5,390,848 Equipment acquired through finance leases 1,334,004 — Note Payable reductions through accounts receivable from sale of Assets held for sale 336,385 — Cash paid for Interest $ 472,572 15,665 Taxes - - See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company evaluates its financial performance utilizing various accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted operating expenses, Adjusted operating income (loss), Adjusted operating margin, Adjusted pre-tax income (loss), Adjusted pre-tax margin, Adjusted net income (loss), Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDAR. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided as supplemental information to the financial information presented in this press release that is calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP and these non-GAAP financial measures are presented because management believes that they supplement or enhance management's, analysts' and investors' overall understanding of the Company's underlying financial performance and trends and facilitate comparisons among current, past and future periods.

Because the non-GAAP financial measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, they should not be considered superior to and are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP financial measures presented in the press release and may not be the same as or comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies due to possible differences in the method of calculation and in the items being adjusted. We encourage investors to review our financial statements and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

The information below provides an explanation of certain adjustments reflected in the non-GAAP financial measures and shows a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures reported in this press release (other than forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures) to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. Within the financial tables presented, certain columns and rows may not add due to the use of rounded numbers. Per unit amounts presented are calculated from the underlying amounts.





Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Six Months Ended EBITDAR Reconciliation June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Operating Loss $ (6,776,463 ) $ (6,531,240 ) $ (12,423,922 ) $ (11,294,527 ) Depreciation and amortization 443,016 79,898 886,155 103,212 EBITDA (6,333,447 ) (6,451,342 ) (11,537,767 ) (11,191,315 ) Share-based compensation 607,908 359,265 1,108,538 725,619 Aircraft Cargo Pilots Training and Excess Wages 4,200,000 2,080,800 5,635,433 3,664,114 A321F lease accounting adj - - 240,000 - Adjusted EBITDA (1,525,539 ) (4,011,277 ) (4,553,796 ) (6,801,583 ) Aircraft Rent 6,830,359 3,834,230 12,474,387 7,193,904 Adjusted EBITDAR $ 5,304,820 $ (177,047 ) $ 7,920,592 $ 392,322 Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Six Months Ended Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EPS June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Net Loss $ (7,471,022 ) $ (6,765,657 ) $ (13,542,728 ) $ (11,545,158 ) Share-based compensation 607,908 359,265 1,108,538 725,619 Aircraft Cargo Pilots Training and Excess Wages 4,200,000 2,080,800 5,635,433 3,664,114 A321F lease accounting adj - - 240,000 - Adjusted Net Loss $ (2,663,114 ) $ (4,325,592 ) $ (6,558,757 ) $ (7,155,426 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding 56,857,629 51,505,095 55,680,815 51,373,939 Adjusted EPS $ (0.05 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.12 ) $ (0.14 )

About Global Crossing Airlines

GlobalX is a US 121 domestic flag and supplemental Airline flying the Airbus A320 family aircraft. GlobalX flies as a passenger ACMI and charter airline serving the US, Caribbean, European and Latin American markets. GlobalX is also now operating ACMI cargo service flying the A321 freighter. For more information, please visit www.globalxair.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain “forward looking statements” and “forward-looking information”, as defined under applicable United States and Canadian securities laws, concerning anticipated developments and events that may occur in the future. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Company’s aircraft fleet size, the destinations that the Company intends to service, the expected delivery timelines for aircraft, future demand, increased block hours, future capacity estimates, future revenue expectations, expectations related to future debt or equity financing and contracted revenue.

In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release is based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the receipt of financing to continue airline operations, the accuracy, reliability and success of GlobalX’s business model; GlobalX’s ability to accurately forecast demand; GlobalX will be able to successfully conclude definitive agreements for transactions subject to LOI; the timely receipt of governmental approvals; the success of airline operations of GlobalX; GlobalX’s ability to successfully enter new geographic markets; the legislative and regulatory environments of the jurisdictions where GlobalX will carry on business or have operations; the Company has or will have sufficient aircraft to provide the service; the impact of competition and the competitive response to GlobalX’s business strategy; the future price of fuel, and the availability of aircraft. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include risks related to, the ability to obtain financing at acceptable terms, the impact of general economic conditions, risks related to supply chain and labor disruptions, failure to retain or obtain sufficient aircraft, domestic and international airline industry conditions, failure to conclude definitive agreements for transactions subject to LOI, the effects of increased competition from our market competitors and new market entrants, passenger demand being less than anticipated, the impact of the global uncertainty created by COVID-19, future relations with shareholders, volatility of fuel prices, increases in operating costs, terrorism, pandemics, natural disasters, currency fluctuations, interest rates, risks specific to the airline industry, risks associated with doing business in foreign countries, the ability of management to implement GlobalX’s operational strategy, the ability to attract qualified management and staff, labor disputes, regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits; risks related to significant disruption in, or breach in security of GlobalX’s information technology systems and resultant interruptions in service and any related impact on its reputation; and the additional risks identified in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's reports and filings with applicable Canadian securities regulators and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements. If GlobalX does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be made that it will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.