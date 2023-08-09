iSpecimen Introduces New Marketplace Functionality to Streamline Access to Clinical Remnant Samples for Researchers

Company Continues to Enhance the Biospecimen Procurement Process and Provide Increasingly Robust Specimen and Patient Data

LEXINGTON, Mass., Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iSpecimen Inc. (Nasdaq: ISPC) (“iSpecimen” or the “Company”), an online global marketplace that connects scientists requiring biospecimens for medical research with a network of healthcare specimen providers, today announced that the Company has added a new functionality to its proprietary iSpecimen Marketplace® platform to simplify how researchers find and acquire highly annotated, clinically collected remnant samples, which are leftover biospecimens from those collected for clinical or diagnostic purposes.



Historically, remnant samples have been sourced from hospital labs and are typically limited in terms of the types of samples and test data. With this update, the iSpecimen Marketplace now displays real-time remnant sample requests from researchers, enabling them to effectively source and obtain a wider offering of necessary remnants from a large number of suppliers within iSpecimen’s network. This includes suppliers that typically provide banked or prospective samples but may not be aware of requests for remnant materials. In this way, iSpecimen’s Marketplace provides researchers with more complex and well-annotated sample orders.

Additionally, since biorepository sites may have leftover samples stored from prospective collections, these sites may have more expansive data and can provide samples at a lower cost. The sites also generally have these samples stored on-location and are ready to ship, which streamlines workflow and improves sample order fulfillment speed.

“Our latest Marketplace enhancement enables us to address the ongoing issues in remnant sample procurement and streamline fulfillment timelines for both researchers and suppliers,” said Tracy Curley, iSpecimen’s CEO. “Now more than ever – and especially with the rise of precision medicine – researchers need highly specific samples and are often up against roadblocks when putting in these types of requests. Our technology is specifically designed to ease this burden and provide robust samples in a way that has never been more efficient.”

About iSpecimen

iSpecimen (Nasdaq: ISPC) offers an online marketplace for human biospecimens, connecting scientists in commercial and non-profit organizations with healthcare providers that have access to patients and specimens needed for medical discovery. Proprietary, cloud-based technology enables scientists to intuitively search for specimens and patients across a federated partner network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers and other healthcare organizations. For more information, please visit www.ispecimen.com .

