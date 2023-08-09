FTI Consulting Announces New Real Estate Restructuring Advisory Services Leadership

Michael A. Criscito Joins FTI Consulting to Co-Lead Real Estate Restructuring Advisory Services

FTI Consulting Senior Managing Director Cynthia A. Nelson Also Named Co-Leader of Real Estate Restructuring Advisory Services

WASHINGTON, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Michael A. Criscito as a Senior Managing Director and Co-Leader of the firm’s Real Estate Restructuring Advisory Services offering. Senior Managing Director Cynthia A. Nelson has also been named Co-Leader of the offering.

With more than 30 years of global banking experience, including an extensive background in restructuring and distressed real estate, Mr. Criscito has advised companies in a broad range of industries and creditor classes worldwide, guiding creditors through the restructuring process to maximize recovery. He has also represented principals in matters involving distressed real estate assets.

“Real estate owners and lenders are facing unprecedented challenges in the current economic environment, which has been impacted by the pandemic and the subsequent threats to operating paradigms, rising interest rates, maturing debt, complex capital structures and dissenting perceptions of value and projected cash flow,” Ms. Nelson said. “Our growing real estate restructuring team serves myriad stakeholders — including owners, investors, secured lenders and unsecured creditors — who are increasingly considering restructuring options to preserve and create future value.”

Ingrid Rivera Noone, Co-Leader of the Real Estate Solutions practice at FTI Consulting, added, “Mike brings noteworthy experience across a wide range of sectors, particularly within the real estate industry, to our growing practice at a crucial time. Having represented both creditors and principals, he will be a tremendous asset to our team as we work to develop creative solutions to maximize recovery and mitigate loss on behalf of our real estate clients.”

Mr. Criscito previously was a senior managing director and co-leader of Ankura Consulting Group, LLC’s Real Estate Advisory group. Prior to this, he was the global head of workouts at Credit Suisse for more than two decades. He has held positions at HSBC Markets; Bear, Stearns & Co.; McDonald & Company Securities, Inc.; and Paine Webber Incorporated.

“FTI Consulting is known for its industry-leading real estate practice and expertise in providing comprehensive solutions for real estate challenges,” Mr. Criscito said. “With the commercial real estate sector facing uncertainty and stress, this was the ideal time to join FTI Consulting’s dynamic team.”

Ms. Nelson has more than 30 years of experience advising stakeholders with interests in real estate and assists clients in developing and implementing turnaround plans and restructurings. Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Ms. Nelson was a partner in the Business Recovery Services practice of PricewaterhouseCoopers and has held positions with Jones Lang Wootton, Laventhol & Horwath and Valencia Company (Newhall Land & Farming).

About the FTI Consulting Real Estate Restructuring Advisory Services

The Real Estate Restructuring Advisory practice is part of FTI Consulting’s Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment, a leading provider of industry-focused restructuring, business transformation and transaction services. For more than 15 years, The Deal’s Bankruptcy League Table has consistently ranked FTI Consulting as one of the top restructuring advisors. FTI Consulting has approximately 60 Certified Insolvency and Restructuring Advisor professionals; its roster includes former chief operating and financial officers, treasurers, trustees, examiners, advisors, bankers and board members, as well as Certified Turnaround Professionals. Services include company-owner advisory services; interim management services; creditor advisory; asset/debt/REO acquisitions and dispositions; trustee, receivership and fiduciary services; dispute advisory, and valuation services.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 7,800 employees located in 31 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $3.03 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2022. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

