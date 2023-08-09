Situational Awareness Market Size, Share & Industry Growth Analysis Report

Chicago, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Situational Awareness Market by Component (Sensors, GPS, Gyroscopes), Products (Fire & Flood Alarm Systems, HMI, RFID Solutions), Applications (Robots, Smart Infrastructure Management, CBRN Systems), Industry, and Geography, Increasing demand for situational awareness solutions in aviation and military, use of mobility solutions transforming military tactical operations, and growing importance of situational awareness in cybersecurity to provide significant situational awareness are the major factors driving the growth of the situational awareness system market.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1272

Browse in-depth TOC on "Situational Awareness Market”

109 - Market Data Tables

57 - Figures

180 - Pages

List of Key Players in Situational Awareness Market:

General Electric (US),

Lockheed Martin (US),

Honeywell (US),

DENSO (Japan),

BAE Systems (UK),

UTC (US),

Microsoft (US),

Barco (Belgium),

AMD (US),

L3Harris Technologies (US),

This research report categorizes the gas sensors market based on component, product, industry, application, and region

Situational Awareness Market Based on Product:

Fire and Flood Alarm Systems

Human-Machine Interface(HMI)

RFID Solutions

Access Control Solutions

Radar Systems

Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear (CBRN) Systems

Command & Control Systems

Sonar Systems

Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Solutions

Situational Awareness Market Based on Components:

Sensors

GPS

Cameras

Gyroscopes

Display & Notification Devices

NVRs & DVRs

Other Components

Situational Awareness Market Based on Industry:

Military & Defense

Aviation

Maritime Security

Cybersecurity

Automotive

Healthcare

Construction

Industrial

Homeland Security

Situational Awareness Market Based on the Application:

Robots

Driving and Connected Cars

Business Intelligence

Disaster response

Security & Surveillance

Environmental Impacts Tracking

Logistics

Natural & Cultural Resources

Smart Infrastructure Management

Crisis Management

Get Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=1272

Situational awareness market in North America to account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period

By region, North America is projected to account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period. The market in this region has been studied for US, Canada, and Mexico. The North American situational awareness system market is mainly dominated by US and Canada. The market growth in this region can be attributed to the increased use of situational awareness in industries such as military & defense, aviation, maritime security, and homeland security applications.

Get 10% Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=1272

Situational awareness market for command & control systems to lead the market during the forecast period

By product type, the command and control systems are projected to lead the market during the forecast period. These types of systems are integrated with situational awareness solutions and surveillance sensors, both ground-based and airborne; they help in transmitting secure information to each level of the command chain. Command and control systems provide situational awareness for force planning, readiness assessment, and deploy applications on a battlefield. Thus, these systems are having the largest market share in the market.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Human Machine Interface Market by Product (Hardware (Basic HMI, Advanced PC Based HMI, Advanced Panel Based HMI) and Software(On Premise HMI and Cloud Based HMI), Configuration (Embedded HMI, Standalone HMI) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/human-machine-interface-technology-market-461.html

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com