Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Market 📊 Market Growth: From $16.5 to B $44.6 by 2032 📈

📊 Market Growth: From $16.5 to B $44.6 by 2032 - A 10.8 CAGR 📈 🔍 Increasing Preference for Cashless Transactions

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Market," The restaurant point of sale (pos) terminal market was valued at $16.5 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $44.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2022 to 2031.

Get Sample PDF: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/30634

The adoption of digital ordering channels helped a few restaurants survive the pandemic while using POS for contactless payments. The effective management facility of upgraded point-of-sale (POS) terminals, as opposed to manual systems or traditional cash registers, supports the rise in demand for restaurant point of sale terminal market. The POS system features such as sales analysis, inventory management, customer feedback, and personnel management analysis propel the market's expansion.

Technological developments have been a crucial trend that have become more and more popular in the market for restaurant POS terminals. To satisfy customer demand and maintain their position, major players in the restaurant point of sale terminal market are concentrating on innovative technical solutions. For instance, Future Group, an Indian conglomerate, introduced LivQui, a cloud-based PoS solution based on Poynt's Smart Terminal technology, in August 2019. It offers a framework of applications that enables retailers to expand their operations through better inventory control. In addition, it offers a quick and secure checkout procedure utilizing their preferred payment option.

On the basis of type, the fixed POS segment acquired a major share in the restaurant point of sale terminal market trends in 2021. This is attributed to the fact that most brick-and-mortar restaurants and retail stores have generally preferred fixed POS solutions over mPOS, as they offer more features and functionality.

By region, Asia-Pacific acquired the largest market size in restaurant point of sale terminal market in 2021. This is attributed to the rapidly expanding and evolving foodservice industry in countries, such as India and China, as a result of favorable demographic conditions and increased disposable income levels.

Connect Analyst : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/30634

The pandemic had a moderate impact on restaurant point of sale terminal industry as most of the restaurants adopted POS terminal to follow social distancing norms. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic prompted people to stay indoors and refrain from outside activities, which impacted the restaurant point of sale terminal market growth. Despite the fact that many restaurants were able to maintain their operations owing to the online ordering system, the fall in sales of new POS systems was caused by the income loss.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

By end user, the full-service restaurant (FSR) segment led the highest restaurant point of sale terminal market share in terms of revenue in 2021.

By component, the software segment is expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific generated the highest revenue in restaurant point of sale terminal market size in 2021.

The key players operating in the restaurant POS terminal market analysis include Aures Group, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, INGENICO, Lightspeed Management Company, LLC, NCR Corporation, Oracle, Panasonic Corporation, PAX Technology Limited, Posist Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Posiflex Technology, Revel Systems, Shift4, Squirrel System, Touch Dynamic, Cake, and Toast. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

Request Customization : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/30634

More Reports:

Corporate Banking Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/corporate-banking-market-A07536

NFC Payments Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/nfc-payments-market-A08282

UAE Core Banking Solutions Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/uae-core-banking-solutions-market-A10153

Core Banking Solutions Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/core-banking-solutions-market-A08726

Online Banking Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/online-banking-market

Usage-Based Insurance Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/usage-based-insurance-market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact Us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube |