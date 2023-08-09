Submit Release
Vishay Intertechnology Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

MALVERN, Pa., Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., (NYSE: VSH), one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components, today announced results for the fiscal second quarter ended July 1, 2023.

Highlights

  • 2Q 2023 revenues of $892.1 million
  • 2Q 2023 EPS of $0.68
  • 2Q 2023 book-to-bill of 0.69
  • Backlog at quarter end was 6.4 months
  • Returned a total of $34.2 million to stockholders

“For the second quarter Vishay posted solid results, with revenue increasing 2.4% over the first quarter and 3.3% over last year’s second quarter, reflecting sustained momentum in automotive end markets for Vishay products that support increased electronic content, ADAS features and EV production along with improved order flow for legacy automotive programs as supply chain bottlenecks have eased,” said Joel Smejkal, President and CEO.

“Since the beginning of the year we have been resolute in pushing forward with our plans in 2023 to stage Vishay to be ready for the next phase of end market demand from the megatrends of connectivity, mobility and sustainability,” added Mr. Smejkal. “We are committed to putting significant amount of capital to work between 2023 and 2025 to add incremental capacity to support our highest growth and margin product lines and to introducing Vishay solutions that more fully leverage our broad portfolio of semiconductors and passives. By executing these and other initiatives, we are keenly focused on changing Vishay’s financial profile, producing faster revenue growth and higher returns over the next couple of years.”

3Q 2023 Outlook
For the third quarter of 2023, management expects revenues in the range of $840 million and $880 million and a gross profit margin in the range of 27.7% +/- 50 basis points.

Conference Call
Management will host a conference call today, August 9, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss second quarter 2023 results. The dial-in number for the conference call is 877-407-0989 (+1 201-389-0921, if calling from outside the United States) and the access code is 13739575. Interested parties may also access a real-time webcast through the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at http://ir.vishay.com. A presentation accompanying management’s prepared remarks will be posted approximately 30 minutes before the conference call starts. For interested parties who are unable to join the live call, there will be a replay of the conference call from 12:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, through 11:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday, August 23, 2023. The telephone number for the replay is +1 877-660-6853 (+1 201-612-7415, if calling from outside the United States or Canada) and the access code is 13739575.

About Vishay
Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.™ Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

Contact:
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.
Peter Henrici
Executive Vice President, Corporate Development
+1-610-644-1300


VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.          
Summary of Operations          
(Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts)          
           
  Fiscal quarters ended
  July 1, 2023   April 1, 2023   July 2, 2022
           
Net revenues $ 892,110     $ 871,046     $ 863,512  
Costs of products sold*   634,637       592,333       602,289  
Gross profit   257,473       278,713       261,223  
Gross margin   28.9 %     32.0 %     30.3 %
           
Selling, general, and administrative expenses*   122,857       120,145       110,400  
Operating income   134,616       158,568       150,823  
Operating margin   15.1 %     18.2 %     17.5 %
           
Other income (expense):          
Interest expense   (6,404 )     (5,120 )     (4,307 )
Other   5,257       3,329       1,380  
Total other income (expense) - net   (1,147 )     (1,791 )     (2,927 )
           
Income before taxes   133,469       156,777       147,896  
           
Income tax expense   38,054       44,588       35,127  
           
Net earnings   95,415       112,189       112,769  
           
Less: net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests   377       408       381  
           
Net earnings attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 95,038     $ 111,781     $ 112,388  
           
Basic earnings per share attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 0.68     $ 0.79     $ 0.78  
           
Diluted earnings per share attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 0.68     $ 0.79     $ 0.78  
           
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic   139,764       140,636       143,996  
           
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted   140,478       141,251       144,397  
           
Cash dividends per share $ 0.10     $ 0.10     $ 0.100  
           
* The fiscal quarter ended July 2, 2022 includes incremental costs of products sold and selling, general, and administrative expenses separable from normal operations directly attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic of $6,661 and $546, respectively.
           


VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.      
Summary of Operations      
(Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts)      
       
  Six fiscal months ended
  July 1, 2023   July 2, 2022
       
Net revenues $ 1,763,156     $ 1,717,305  
Costs of products sold*   1,226,970       1,196,974  
Gross profit   536,186       520,331  
Gross margin   30.4 %     30.3 %
       
Selling, general, and administrative expenses*   243,002       223,255  
Operating income   293,184       297,076  
Operating margin   16.6 %     17.3 %
       
Other income (expense):      
Interest expense   (11,524 )     (8,529 )
Other   8,586       (4,371 )
Total other income (expense) - net   (2,938 )     (12,900 )
       
Income before taxes   290,246       284,176  
       
Income tax expense   82,642       67,457  
       
Net earnings   207,604       216,719  
       
Less: net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests   785       758  
       
Net earnings attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 206,819     $ 215,961  
       
Basic earnings per share attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 1.48     $ 1.49  
       
Diluted earnings per share attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 1.47     $ 1.49  
       
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic   140,201       144,527  
       
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted   140,865       144,978  
       
Cash dividends per share $ 0.20     $ 0.20  
       
* The six fiscal months ended July 2, 2022 includes incremental costs of products sold and selling, general, and administrative expenses separable from normal operations directly attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic of $6,661 and $546, respectively.
       


VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.      
Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets      
(In thousands)      
       
  July 1,
2023		   December 31,
2022
  (Unaudited)    
Assets      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,089,420     $ 610,825  
Short-term investments   14,366       305,272  
Accounts receivable, net   453,250       416,178  
Inventories:      
Finished goods   169,775       156,234  
Work in process   278,645       261,345  
Raw materials   211,619       201,300  
Total inventories   660,039       618,879  
       
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   178,177       170,056  
Total current assets   2,395,252       2,121,210  
       
Property and equipment, at cost:      
Land   76,872       75,907  
Buildings and improvements   696,754       658,829  
Machinery and equipment   2,961,214       2,857,636  
Construction in progress   224,453       243,038  
Allowance for depreciation   (2,786,772 )     (2,704,951 )
    1,172,521       1,130,459  
       
Right of use assets   131,460       131,193  
Deferred income taxes   106,210       104,667  
Goodwill   203,940       201,432  
Other intangible assets, net   75,111       77,896  
Other assets   102,967       98,796  
Total assets $ 4,187,461     $ 3,865,653  
       


VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.      
Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets (continued)    
(In thousands)      
       
  July 1,
2023		   December 31,
2022
  (Unaudited)    
       
Liabilities and equity      
Current liabilities:      
Trade accounts payable $ 234,004     $ 189,099  
Payroll and related expenses   164,961       166,079  
Lease liabilities   26,117       25,319  
Other accrued expenses   249,382       261,606  
Income taxes   83,910       84,155  
Total current liabilities   758,374       726,258  
       
Long-term debt less current portion   639,668       500,937  
U.S. transition tax payable   46,117       83,010  
Deferred income taxes   133,996       117,183  
Long-term lease liabilities   107,149       108,493  
Other liabilities   98,693       92,530  
Accrued pension and other postretirement costs   189,022       187,092  
Total liabilities   1,973,019       1,815,503  
       
Equity:      
Vishay stockholders' equity      
Common stock   13,316       13,291  
Class B convertible common stock   1,210       1,210  
Capital in excess of par value   1,354,753       1,352,321  
Retained earnings   952,062       773,228  
Treasury stock (at cost)   (123,371 )     (82,972 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   12,655       (10,827 )
Total Vishay stockholders' equity   2,210,625       2,046,251  
Noncontrolling interests   3,817       3,899  
Total equity   2,214,442       2,050,150  
Total liabilities and equity $ 4,187,461     $ 3,865,653  
       


VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.      
Consolidated Condensed Statements of Cash Flows      
(Unaudited - In thousands)  
  Six fiscal months ended
  July 1, 2023   July 2, 2022
       
Operating activities      
Net earnings $ 207,604     $ 216,719  
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization   87,694       80,967  
(Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment   (495 )     (293 )
Inventory write-offs for obsolescence   18,023       10,777  
Stock compensation expense   6,082       4,889  
Deferred income taxes   16,166       5,922  
Other   (811 )     1,844  
Change in U.S. transition tax liability   (27,670 )     (14,757 )
Change in repatriation tax liability   -       (25,201 )
Changes in operating assets and liabilities   (69,461 )     (172,555 )
Net cash provided by operating activities   237,132       108,312  
       
Investing activities      
Purchase of property and equipment   (117,250 )     (95,700 )
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment   1,013       377  
Purchase of businesses, net of cash acquired   (5,003 )     -  
Purchase of short-term investments   (41 )     (7,769 )
Maturity of short-term investments   293,282       66,763  
Other investing activities   (892 )     (199 )
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities   171,109       (36,528 )
       
Financing activities      
Debt issuance costs   (6,120 )     -  
Net proceeds (payments) on revolving credit lines   143,000       6,000  
Dividends paid to common stockholders   (25,538 )     (26,389 )
Dividends paid to Class B common stockholders   (2,419 )     (2,419 )
Repurchase of common stock held in treasury   (40,399 )     (36,161 )
Distributions to noncontrolling interests   (867 )     (733 )
Cash withholding taxes paid when shares withheld for vested equity awards   (3,653 )     (2,123 )
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities   64,004       (61,825 )
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents   6,350       (18,474 )
       
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents   478,595       (8,515 )
       
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period   610,825       774,108  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 1,089,420     $ 765,593  
       


VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.                  
Reconciliation of Adjusted Earnings Per Share                  
(Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts)                  
  Fiscal quarters ended   Six fiscal months ended
  July 1, 2023   April 1, 2023   July 2, 2022   July 1, 2023   July 2, 2022
                   
GAAP net earnings attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 95,038   $ 111,781   $ 112,388     $ 206,819   $ 215,961  
                   
Reconciling items affecting gross profit:                  
Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic $ -   $ -   $ 6,661     $ -   $ 6,661  
                   
Other reconciling items affecting operating income:                  
Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic $ -   $ -   $ 546     $ -   $ 546  
                   
Reconciling items affecting tax expense (benefit):                  
Tax effects of pre-tax items above $ -   $ -   $ (1,802 )   $ -   $ (1,802 )
                   
                   
Adjusted net earnings $ 95,038   $ 111,781   $ 117,793     $ 206,819   $ 221,366  
                   
Adjusted weighted average diluted shares outstanding   140,478     141,251     144,397       140,865     144,978  
                   
Adjusted earnings per diluted share $ 0.68   $ 0.79   $ 0.82     $ 1.47   $ 1.53  
                   
                   


VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.                  
Reconciliation of Free Cash                  
(Unaudited - In thousands)                  
  Fiscal quarters ended   Six fiscal months ended
  July 1, 2023   April 1, 2023   July 2, 2022   July 1, 2023   July 2, 2022
Net cash provided by operating activities $ 107,239     $ 129,893     $ 74,727     $ 237,132     $ 108,312  
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment   687       326       305       1,013       377  
Less: Capital expenditures   (71,676 )     (45,574 )     (59,791 )     (117,250 )     (95,700 )
Free cash $ 36,250     $ 84,645     $ 15,241     $ 120,895     $ 12,989  


VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.                  
Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA                  
(Unaudited - In thousands)                  
  Fiscal quarters ended   Six fiscal months ended
  July 1, 2023   April 1, 2023   July 2, 2022   July 1, 2023   July 2, 2022
                   
GAAP net earnings attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 95,038     $ 111,781     $ 112,388     $ 206,819     $ 215,961  
Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests   377       408       381       785       758  
Net earnings $ 95,415     $ 112,189     $ 112,769     $ 207,604     $ 216,719  
                   
Interest expense $ 6,404     $ 5,120     $ 4,307     $ 11,524     $ 8,529  
Interest income   (6,292 )     (5,944 )     (789 )     (12,236 )     (1,350 )
Income taxes   38,054       44,588       35,127       82,642       67,457  
Depreciation and amortization   44,393       43,301       40,317       87,694       80,967  
EBITDA $ 177,974     $ 199,254     $ 191,731     $ 377,228     $ 372,322  
                   
Reconciling items                  
Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic $ -     $ -     $ 7,207     $ -     $ 7,207  
                   
Adjusted EBITDA $ 177,974     $ 199,254     $ 198,938     $ 377,228     $ 379,529  
                   
Adjusted EBITDA margin**   19.9 %     22.9 %     23.0 %     21.4 %     22.1 %
                   
** Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenues                  
                   

