Vishay Intertechnology Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

MALVERN, Pa., Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., (NYSE: VSH), one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components, today announced results for the fiscal second quarter ended July 1, 2023.



Highlights

2Q 2023 revenues of $892.1 million

2Q 2023 EPS of $0.68

2Q 2023 book-to-bill of 0.69

Backlog at quarter end was 6.4 months

Returned a total of $34.2 million to stockholders



“For the second quarter Vishay posted solid results, with revenue increasing 2.4% over the first quarter and 3.3% over last year’s second quarter, reflecting sustained momentum in automotive end markets for Vishay products that support increased electronic content, ADAS features and EV production along with improved order flow for legacy automotive programs as supply chain bottlenecks have eased,” said Joel Smejkal, President and CEO.

“Since the beginning of the year we have been resolute in pushing forward with our plans in 2023 to stage Vishay to be ready for the next phase of end market demand from the megatrends of connectivity, mobility and sustainability,” added Mr. Smejkal. “We are committed to putting significant amount of capital to work between 2023 and 2025 to add incremental capacity to support our highest growth and margin product lines and to introducing Vishay solutions that more fully leverage our broad portfolio of semiconductors and passives. By executing these and other initiatives, we are keenly focused on changing Vishay’s financial profile, producing faster revenue growth and higher returns over the next couple of years.”

3Q 2023 Outlook

For the third quarter of 2023, management expects revenues in the range of $840 million and $880 million and a gross profit margin in the range of 27.7% +/- 50 basis points.

Conference Call

Management will host a conference call today, August 9, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss second quarter 2023 results. The dial-in number for the conference call is 877-407-0989 (+1 201-389-0921, if calling from outside the United States) and the access code is 13739575. Interested parties may also access a real-time webcast through the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at http://ir.vishay.com. A presentation accompanying management’s prepared remarks will be posted approximately 30 minutes before the conference call starts. For interested parties who are unable to join the live call, there will be a replay of the conference call from 12:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, through 11:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday, August 23, 2023. The telephone number for the replay is +1 877-660-6853 (+1 201-612-7415, if calling from outside the United States or Canada) and the access code is 13739575.

About Vishay

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.™ Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

This press release includes certain financial measures which are not recognized in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), including adjusted net earnings; adjusted earnings per share; adjusted gross margin; adjusted operating margin; free cash; earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"); adjusted EBITDA; and adjusted EBITDA margin; which are considered "non-GAAP financial measures" under the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rules. These non-GAAP measures supplement our GAAP measures of performance or liquidity and should not be viewed as an alternative to GAAP measures of performance or liquidity. Non-GAAP measures such as adjusted net earnings, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating margin, free cash, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin do not have uniform definitions. These measures, as calculated by Vishay, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Management believes that such measures are meaningful to investors because they provide insight with respect to intrinsic operating results of the Company. Although the terms "free cash" and "EBITDA" are not defined in GAAP, the measures are derived using various line items measured in accordance with GAAP. Reconciling items to arrive at adjusted net earnings represent significant charges or credits that are important to understanding the Company's intrinsic operations. Reconciling items to calculate adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating margin and adjusted EBITDA represent those same items used in computing adjusted net earnings, as relevant. Furthermore, the presented calculation of adjusted EBITDA is substantially similar to, but not identical to, a measure used in the calculation of financial ratios required for covenant compliance under Vishay's revolving credit facility. These reconciling items are indicated on the accompanying reconciliation schedules and are more fully described in the Company's financial statements presented in its annual report on Form 10-K and its quarterly reports presented on Forms 10-Q.

Statements contained herein that relate to the Company's future performance, including forecasted revenues and margins, capital investment, capacity expansion, stockholder returns, and the performance of the economy in general, are forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words and expressions such as “guide,” “will,” “expect,” “focus,” “committed” or other similar words or expressions often identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on current expectations only, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond our control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance, or achievements may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or projected. Among the factors that could cause actual results to materially differ include: general business and economic conditions; manufacturing or supply chain interruptions or changes in customer demand because of COVID-19 or otherwise; delays or difficulties in implementing our cost reduction strategies; delays or difficulties in expanding our manufacturing capacities; an inability to attract and retain highly qualified personnel; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; uncertainty related to the effects of changes in foreign currency exchange rates; competition and technological changes in our industries; difficulties in new product development; difficulties in identifying suitable acquisition candidates, consummating a transaction on terms which we consider acceptable, and integration and performance of acquired businesses; changes in U.S. and foreign trade regulations and tariffs, and uncertainty regarding the same; changes in applicable domestic and foreign tax regulations, and uncertainty regarding the same; changes in applicable accounting standards and other factors affecting our operations that are set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual reports on Form 10-K and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The DNA of tech™ is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.

Contact:

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

Peter Henrici

Executive Vice President, Corporate Development

+1-610-644-1300





VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC. Summary of Operations (Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts) Fiscal quarters ended July 1, 2023 April 1, 2023 July 2, 2022 Net revenues $ 892,110 $ 871,046 $ 863,512 Costs of products sold* 634,637 592,333 602,289 Gross profit 257,473 278,713 261,223 Gross margin 28.9 % 32.0 % 30.3 % Selling, general, and administrative expenses* 122,857 120,145 110,400 Operating income 134,616 158,568 150,823 Operating margin 15.1 % 18.2 % 17.5 % Other income (expense): Interest expense (6,404 ) (5,120 ) (4,307 ) Other 5,257 3,329 1,380 Total other income (expense) - net (1,147 ) (1,791 ) (2,927 ) Income before taxes 133,469 156,777 147,896 Income tax expense 38,054 44,588 35,127 Net earnings 95,415 112,189 112,769 Less: net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests 377 408 381 Net earnings attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 95,038 $ 111,781 $ 112,388 Basic earnings per share attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 0.68 $ 0.79 $ 0.78 Diluted earnings per share attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 0.68 $ 0.79 $ 0.78 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 139,764 140,636 143,996 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 140,478 141,251 144,397 Cash dividends per share $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.100 * The fiscal quarter ended July 2, 2022 includes incremental costs of products sold and selling, general, and administrative expenses separable from normal operations directly attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic of $6,661 and $546, respectively.





VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC. Summary of Operations (Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts) Six fiscal months ended July 1, 2023 July 2, 2022 Net revenues $ 1,763,156 $ 1,717,305 Costs of products sold* 1,226,970 1,196,974 Gross profit 536,186 520,331 Gross margin 30.4 % 30.3 % Selling, general, and administrative expenses* 243,002 223,255 Operating income 293,184 297,076 Operating margin 16.6 % 17.3 % Other income (expense): Interest expense (11,524 ) (8,529 ) Other 8,586 (4,371 ) Total other income (expense) - net (2,938 ) (12,900 ) Income before taxes 290,246 284,176 Income tax expense 82,642 67,457 Net earnings 207,604 216,719 Less: net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests 785 758 Net earnings attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 206,819 $ 215,961 Basic earnings per share attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 1.48 $ 1.49 Diluted earnings per share attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 1.47 $ 1.49 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 140,201 144,527 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 140,865 144,978 Cash dividends per share $ 0.20 $ 0.20 * The six fiscal months ended July 2, 2022 includes incremental costs of products sold and selling, general, and administrative expenses separable from normal operations directly attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic of $6,661 and $546, respectively.





VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC. Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets (In thousands) July 1,

2023 December 31,

2022 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,089,420 $ 610,825 Short-term investments 14,366 305,272 Accounts receivable, net 453,250 416,178 Inventories: Finished goods 169,775 156,234 Work in process 278,645 261,345 Raw materials 211,619 201,300 Total inventories 660,039 618,879 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 178,177 170,056 Total current assets 2,395,252 2,121,210 Property and equipment, at cost: Land 76,872 75,907 Buildings and improvements 696,754 658,829 Machinery and equipment 2,961,214 2,857,636 Construction in progress 224,453 243,038 Allowance for depreciation (2,786,772 ) (2,704,951 ) 1,172,521 1,130,459 Right of use assets 131,460 131,193 Deferred income taxes 106,210 104,667 Goodwill 203,940 201,432 Other intangible assets, net 75,111 77,896 Other assets 102,967 98,796 Total assets $ 4,187,461 $ 3,865,653





VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC. Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets (continued) (In thousands) July 1,

2023 December 31,

2022 (Unaudited) Liabilities and equity Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable $ 234,004 $ 189,099 Payroll and related expenses 164,961 166,079 Lease liabilities 26,117 25,319 Other accrued expenses 249,382 261,606 Income taxes 83,910 84,155 Total current liabilities 758,374 726,258 Long-term debt less current portion 639,668 500,937 U.S. transition tax payable 46,117 83,010 Deferred income taxes 133,996 117,183 Long-term lease liabilities 107,149 108,493 Other liabilities 98,693 92,530 Accrued pension and other postretirement costs 189,022 187,092 Total liabilities 1,973,019 1,815,503 Equity: Vishay stockholders' equity Common stock 13,316 13,291 Class B convertible common stock 1,210 1,210 Capital in excess of par value 1,354,753 1,352,321 Retained earnings 952,062 773,228 Treasury stock (at cost) (123,371 ) (82,972 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 12,655 (10,827 ) Total Vishay stockholders' equity 2,210,625 2,046,251 Noncontrolling interests 3,817 3,899 Total equity 2,214,442 2,050,150 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,187,461 $ 3,865,653





VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC. Consolidated Condensed Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited - In thousands) Six fiscal months ended July 1, 2023 July 2, 2022 Operating activities Net earnings $ 207,604 $ 216,719 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 87,694 80,967 (Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment (495 ) (293 ) Inventory write-offs for obsolescence 18,023 10,777 Stock compensation expense 6,082 4,889 Deferred income taxes 16,166 5,922 Other (811 ) 1,844 Change in U.S. transition tax liability (27,670 ) (14,757 ) Change in repatriation tax liability - (25,201 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities (69,461 ) (172,555 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 237,132 108,312 Investing activities Purchase of property and equipment (117,250 ) (95,700 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 1,013 377 Purchase of businesses, net of cash acquired (5,003 ) - Purchase of short-term investments (41 ) (7,769 ) Maturity of short-term investments 293,282 66,763 Other investing activities (892 ) (199 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 171,109 (36,528 ) Financing activities Debt issuance costs (6,120 ) - Net proceeds (payments) on revolving credit lines 143,000 6,000 Dividends paid to common stockholders (25,538 ) (26,389 ) Dividends paid to Class B common stockholders (2,419 ) (2,419 ) Repurchase of common stock held in treasury (40,399 ) (36,161 ) Distributions to noncontrolling interests (867 ) (733 ) Cash withholding taxes paid when shares withheld for vested equity awards (3,653 ) (2,123 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 64,004 (61,825 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 6,350 (18,474 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 478,595 (8,515 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 610,825 774,108 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 1,089,420 $ 765,593





VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC. Reconciliation of Adjusted Earnings Per Share (Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts) Fiscal quarters ended Six fiscal months ended July 1, 2023 April 1, 2023 July 2, 2022 July 1, 2023 July 2, 2022 GAAP net earnings attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 95,038 $ 111,781 $ 112,388 $ 206,819 $ 215,961 Reconciling items affecting gross profit: Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic $ - $ - $ 6,661 $ - $ 6,661 Other reconciling items affecting operating income: Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic $ - $ - $ 546 $ - $ 546 Reconciling items affecting tax expense (benefit): Tax effects of pre-tax items above $ - $ - $ (1,802 ) $ - $ (1,802 ) Adjusted net earnings $ 95,038 $ 111,781 $ 117,793 $ 206,819 $ 221,366 Adjusted weighted average diluted shares outstanding 140,478 141,251 144,397 140,865 144,978 Adjusted earnings per diluted share $ 0.68 $ 0.79 $ 0.82 $ 1.47 $ 1.53





VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC. Reconciliation of Free Cash (Unaudited - In thousands) Fiscal quarters ended Six fiscal months ended July 1, 2023 April 1, 2023 July 2, 2022 July 1, 2023 July 2, 2022 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 107,239 $ 129,893 $ 74,727 $ 237,132 $ 108,312 Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 687 326 305 1,013 377 Less: Capital expenditures (71,676 ) (45,574 ) (59,791 ) (117,250 ) (95,700 ) Free cash $ 36,250 $ 84,645 $ 15,241 $ 120,895 $ 12,989



