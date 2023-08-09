Acrylates Copolymer Market Size to Surpass US$ 20 Billion with a Growing CAGR of 11% by 2033 : Fact.MR Report

From Adhesives to Aesthetics, Acrylates Copolymers Conquering End-use Industries with Versatility

Rockville , Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to this latest industry analysis by Fact.MR, the global acrylates copolymer market is predicted to surge at a CAGR of 11% and reach a market size of US$ 20 billion by 2033.



Acrylates copolymer is a group of copolymers derived from acrylic acid or acrylate esters. It possesses excellent film-forming and adhesive properties, making it suitable for various applications. The acrylates copolymer market has witnessed steady growth in recent years, driven by the increasing demand for adhesives, coatings, and personal care products globally.

Ongoing research and technological advancements have led to the development of more specialized and high-performance acrylates copolymers. These advancements cater to specific industry requirements and open up new application areas, further fueling market expansion. With growing focus on sustainability, researchers have developed eco-friendly acrylates copolymers with reduced environmental impact. These green copolymers have low VOC emissions and are biodegradable, making them more environmentally responsible choices for coating applications.

Constant advancements in acrylates copolymers have revolutionized their applications and properties, making them indispensable materials in various industries. Tailored copolymer structures, high-performance coatings, sustainable formulations, and functional innovations have expanded the range of applications and improved the overall performance of acrylates copolymers.

The market size is projected to expand further due to the growing industrialization and urbanization in emerging economies. Acrylates copolymers find applications across a wide range of industries, such as construction, automotive, cosmetics, textiles, and paints. Their versatility allows manufacturers to use them in various formulations, contributing to the expanding market trend.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global acrylates copolymer market is valued at US$ 7 billion in 2023.

The market is projected to increase rapidly at a CAGR of 11% over the next ten years.

Worldwide demand for acrylates copolymers is set to reach a market value of US$ 20 billion by 2033.

North America leads the global market with 40% share in 2023.

The building & construction industry segment accounts for 60% share of the global market.



“Powdered acrylates copolymers have been exhibiting rapid demand growth due to the rising demand from multiple end-use industries. The ability of these copolymers to improve the performance of adhesives, coatings, and personal care products has been a significant factor driving market expansion. In addition, growth of the construction and automotive industries further is contributing to the demand growth of powdered acrylates copolymers,” says a Fact.MR analyst

North America a Key Market for Acrylates Copolymer Producers

"Availability of a Sound Technological Infrastructure"

With a 40% market share in 2023, North America will dominate the acrylates copolymer industry worldwide.

With a strong emphasis on research and development, the North American region, notably the United States and Canada, has a well-established technological infrastructure. As a result, acrylates copolymers are increasingly in demand for use in personal care products and coating additives.

In North America, strict environmental restrictions have pushed the use of low-VOC and eco-friendly materials, opening doors for acrylates copolymers as sustainable substitutes. The demand for acrylates copolymers in construction and infrastructure projects in the area is also influenced by the construction sector in the area.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

Sasol Limited

Celanese Corporation

Arkema

Rheolab

Nouryon

Novista Chemicals

The Lubrizol Corporation

Dow Chemical Company

BASF SE

LG Chem Ltd.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Evonik Industries AG

Ashland Inc.



Winning Strategy

According to newly released data by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, Leading companies are investing in research and development to develop new and innovative products. This not only improves the performance of existing applications but also creates new opportunities and expands the market.

Innovation is a driving force behind the success of top producers in the acrylates copolymer industry. They constantly explore new applications and technologies to expand their product offerings and stay ahead of their competitors.

Researchers have developed cross-linking techniques to enhance the mechanical strength and thermal stability of acrylates copolymers. Cross-linked copolymers are utilized in high-performance applications, such as automotive adhesives and structural coatings.

For instance,

Dow developed the DOW Latex Powder (DLP) Technology, which offers a unique combination of latex performance with the convenience of a powder format. It allows for reduced water content in formulations, providing benefits like increased production efficiency and improved performance in adhesives, coatings, and construction applications.



Key Segments of Acrylates Copolymer Industry Research Report

By Type: Powder Emulsion

By End Use: Textiles Cosmetics Paints & Coatings Electrical & Electronics Building & Construction Automotive Others

By Region: North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa





More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global acrylates copolymer market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights on the acrylates copolymer market based on type (powder, emulsion) and end use (textiles, cosmetics, paints & coatings, electrical & electronics, building & construction, automotive, others), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

