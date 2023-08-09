Vascular Grafts Market Projected to Reach US$ 3.7 Billion by 2031, Growing at a CAGR of 5.6%: TMR Report

The need for vascular graft operations or treatments is being driven by the growth in lifestyle-related illnesses, surge in the senior population, rise in health care spending, and development in healthcare infrastructure.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global market for vascular grafts was estimated to have garnered a global market valuation of around US$ 2 billion in 2022. The market is anticipated to grow with a slowly expanding 5.6% CAGR from 2022 to 2031 and by 2031; the market is likely to reach a valuation of US$ 3.7 billion.



The prevalence of lifestyle-related illnesses like diabetes, high blood pressure, as well as obesity has grown due to bad lifestyle, nutrition, and exercise habits. Around 527 million persons worldwide had diabetes in 2021, and that figure is projected to climb to 643 million by 2030 and 783 million by 2045, the estimates of the International Diabetes Federation (IDF). Another disease brought on by a poor diet, too much salt consumption, inactivity, or being overweight or obese is hypertension, or raised blood pressure.

Exploring Starts Here: Grab Your Sample PDF Copy Now

According to the WHO, hypertension affects an estimated 1.28 billion individuals worldwide between the ages of 30 and 79, with a higher prevalence among residents of low- and middle-income nations. The prevalence of lifestyle-related illnesses is rising worldwide, which increases the requirement for hospitalization, augmenting the vascular graft market in turn.

Key Findings of Market Report

In 2021, the endovascular stent grafts market segment had the majority of the market share globally.

According to the source, the synthetic category had a significant stake in 2021.

Large size vascular grafts made up the majority of the market demand in 2021 when it came to size.

The coronary artery bypass sector retained a commanding share in 2021 when looking at applications.

Market Trends For Vascular Grafts

Hospitals accounted for the majority of market share in 2021 in terms of end users. The most popular option and most ideal location for vascular access operations, from dialysis to cardiovascular, are hospitals. Throughout the projected period, the market sector is anticipated to expand quickly.

The coronary artery bypass segment dominated the market in terms of application in 2021 due to an increase in the prevalence of cardiovascular disorders and a growth in the demand for treatment operations. The World Health Organization estimates that 17.9 million people worldwide die from cardiovascular illnesses each year, accounting for 32% of all fatalities.

Designed Just for You: Request Customization to Elevate Your Experience

Global Vascular Grafts Regional Market Outlook

In 2021, North America represented for a sizable portion of the worldwide market for vascular grafts. The United States led the region because of its vast patient base, high incidence of heart disease, breakthroughs in clinical trials for different vascular disorders & illnesses, and rise in demand amongst vascular surgeons for the creation of new products.

During the projection period, Asia Pacific is anticipated to see the quickest growth. Demand for vascular graft modification among surgeons is rising as the number of awareness campaigns by vascular associations around Asia Pacific grows. Market expansion in the area is probably being driven by an increase in the prevalence of coronary heart disease.

Global Vascular Grafts Market: Key Players

A limited handful of dominant major firms dominate the whole world market. Most of these firms are making large investments in research and development to create sophisticated vascular grafts.

Key players frequently use mergers and acquisitions and product portfolio expansion as tactics. B. Braun SE, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Cook Medical, Inc., CryoLife, Inc., Getinge AB, Heart Medical, Junken Medical Co., Ltd., LeMaitre Vascular, Inc., Medtronic, Vascular Graft Solutions, and W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc. are well-known participants in the market.

Some developments by the key players in the global market for vascular grafts are:

Terumo Aortic declared the beginning of the "PANTHER" worldwide surgical transplant trial in 2021.

Vascular Graft Solutions, one of the top producers of medical equipment, said in 2021 that the FDA had granted "VIOLA," a novel device for clampless proximal anastomosis in coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG), marketing approval.

Terumo Corporation purchased Aortica Corporation in 2019 to broaden its product offering.



Smart Moves Start Here: Purchase the Report!

Global Vascular Grafts Market Segmentation

Product Endovascular Stent Graft Peripheral Vascular Graft Hemodialysis Access Graft Bypass Graft Others

Source Synthetic Polytetrafluethylene (PTFE) Polyurethane (PU) Dacron Others Biological Bovine Vein Saphenous Vein Others Biosynthetic Ovine Collagen with Polyester Others

Size of Vascular Graft Large Size Vascular Graft Small Size Vascular Graft

Application Coronary Artery Bypass Aneurysm Vascular Occlusion Critical Limb Ischemia Renal Failure Others

End-user Hospitals Ambulatory Surgery Centers Cardiac Catheterization Laboratories Specialty Clinics Others

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa South America





About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com