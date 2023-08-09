Further higher-grade infill drilling results at Stockwork Hill

TORONTO, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xanadu Mines Ltd (ASX: XAM, TSX: XAM) (Xanadu, XAM or the Company) and its joint venture partner Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd. (Zijin) are pleased to announce delivery of further higher-grade drill results during Phase One infill drilling at the Kharmagtai Copper and Gold Project, in preparation for the Prefeasibility Study (PFS).



Highlights

New infill drilling conducted in preparation for the PFS has returned strong higher-grade results from the Stockwork Hill deposit. Best downhole intersects include: KHDDH649 – 424m @ 0.36% eCu (0.26% Cu & 0.21g/t Au) from 126m

Including 72.2m @ 0.72% eCu (0.41% Cu & 0.60g/t Au) from 126m

& 30.2m @ 0.89% eCu (0.50% Cu & 0.76g/t Au) from 168m

& 6m @ 0.96% eCu (0.86% Cu and 0.19g/t Au) from 348m

& 18m @ 0.66% eCu (0.54% Cu and 0.23g/t Au) from 466m

KHDDH650 – 131m @ 0.70% eCu (0.35% Cu & 0.67g/t Au) from 6m

Including 76m @ 0.96% eCu (0.45% Cu & 1.00g/t Au) from 26m

Including 38.5m @ 1.24% Cu (0.51% Cu & 1.44g/t Au) from 58m

& 29m @ 1.00% eCu (0.92% Cu & 0.14g/t Au) from 185m

& 41.7m @ 0.94% eCu (0.53% Cu & 0.81g/t Au) from 347m

KHDDH660 – 421.25m @ 0.48% eCu (0.33% Cu & 0.28 Au) from 152.75m

Including 105m @ 0.84% eCu (0.47% Cu & 0.72g/t Au) from 168m

Including 62m @ 1.05% eCu (0.56% Cu & 0.97g/t Au) from 196.75m

KHDDH653 – 6.2m @ 2.08% eCu (1.42% Cu & 1.31g/t Au) from 183.8m

And 14m @ 0.83% eCu (0.15% Cu & 1.32g/t Au) from 202m

KHDDH655 – 370m @ 0.55% eCu (0.41% Cu & 0.28g/t Au ) from 236m

Including 106m @ 0.80% eCu (0.56% Cu & 0.48g/t Au) from 386m

& 46m @ 0.85% eCu (0.69% Cu & 0.32g/t Au) from 544m

Including 12m @ 1.35% eCu (1.00% Cu & 0.69g/t Au) from 578m





Completed Phase 1 drilling has defined and expanded the volume of higher-grade mineralisation within the Stockwork pit, indicating both grade uplift and resource expansion potential.

Building on recent infill drilling success 1 , 2 , these newly identified higher-grade zones are expected to enhance the 2021 Mineral Resource Estimate ( MRE ), currently an Inferred and Indicated Resource of 1.1Bt containing 3Mt Cu and 8Moz Au (1.98Mt eCu Indicated, 2.33Mt eCu Inferred) 3 .

, , these newly identified higher-grade zones are expected to enhance the 2021 Mineral Resource Estimate ( ), currently an Inferred and Indicated Resource of 1.1Bt containing 3Mt Cu and 8Moz Au (1.98Mt eCu Indicated, 2.33Mt eCu Inferred) . Interim MRE update to be completed early 4Q CY2023 , in preparation for Final PFS MRE during 4Q CY2023 , which will include results from Phase 2 (now underway).

, in preparation for Final PFS MRE during , which will include results from Phase 2 (now underway). Growth-focused discovery exploration drilling at Kharmagtai also continues with 2 diamond rigs; we expect to provide further shallow results, plus first ever deep drilling results during 3Q CY2023.

Xanadu’s Executive Chairman and Managing Director, Mr Colin Moorhead, said “Our infill drilling program to support the PFS has progressed safely and efficiently and is continuing to demonstrate results in line with or materially better than the 2021 MRE. Results from this Phase One have continued to show upside to the existing Resource that formed the basis for the 2022 PEA and Scoping Study4. Pleasingly, we’ve intersected new higher grade zones at Stockwork Hill within the existing Resource boundary, which supports the potential to expand and increase the near-surface high-grade tonnes; a significant value-driver for the open-pit project going forward. Hole KHDDH649 is extremely encouraging, intersecting a high-grade steeply dipping tourmaline breccia, adding at least 120 m vertical extension of known higher grade zones. Not only does it highlight potential for significant grade boosts relative to the existing MRE, but also has dragged high-grade mineralisation closer to surface.

Phase Two drilling, currently underway, is focussed on Golden Eagle, Zephyr and West White Hill, and will also address any outstanding issues arising from Phase One. Phase 2 results will then be combined with the Interim MRE to produce a final PFS Mineral Resource update in Q4 CY2023.

Infill Drilling Results to Date

The Phase One infill drilling program for Stockwork Hill, White Hill and Copper Hill is complete. All infill drilling assay results have now been returned for Stockwork Hill. These results demonstrate that the high-grade tourmaline breccia body within the Resource is larger than previous modelling predicted (Figures 1; Appendix 1). Several holes encountered materially better grade relative to Resource grade. Significant drill intersections from Stockwork Hill, include:

KHDDH649 was drilled to expand upon the recently identified extensions of the tourmaline breccia zone (see ASX/TSX News Release dated 7th June 2023). KHDDH649 intersected a significant interval of 424m @ 0.36% eCu (0.26% Cu & 0.21g/t Au) from 126m, which:

broadened the shallow, gold-rich Southern Stockwork Zone relative to the 2021 MRE, with 72.2m @ 0.72% eCu (0.41% Cu and 0.60g/t Au) from 126m, and expanded the higher-grade tourmaline breccia zone, with 6m @ 0.96% eCu (0.86% Cu and 0.19g/t Au) from 348m and 18m @ 0.66% eCu (0.54% Cu and 0.23g/t Au) from 466m (Figure 2).

Hole ID Prospect From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Cu (%) eCu (%) eAu (g/t) KHDDH649 Stockwork Hill 26 38 12 0.07 0.08 0.11 0.22 and 50 60 10 0.08 0.09 0.13 0.26 and 108 112 4 0.14 0.11 0.18 0.36 and 126 550 424 0.21 0.26 0.36 0.71 including 126 198.2 72.2 0.60 0.41 0.72 1.40 including 134.3 154 19.7 0.83 0.51 0.93 1.82 including 168 198.2 30.2 0.76 0.50 0.89 1.73 including 186 198.2 12.2 1.10 0.69 1.25 2.44 including 220 226 6 0.61 0.31 0.62 1.22 including 276 296 20 0.28 0.30 0.45 0.88 including 318 382 64 0.15 0.41 0.48 0.94 including 348 378 30 0.16 0.51 0.59 1.16 including 348 354 6 0.19 0.86 0.96 1.88 including 396 452 56 0.12 0.27 0.33 0.64 including 400 404 4 0.16 0.62 0.70 1.37 including 466 484 18 0.23 0.54 0.66 1.29 including 470 484 14 0.25 0.60 0.73 1.42 including 504 514 10 0.13 0.18 0.24 0.47

KHDDH650 was also drilled to expand upon the recently identified extensions of the tourmaline breccia zone. The results from KHDDH650 have broadened the shallow, gold-rich Southern Stockwork Zone, delineating:

An area of high-grade tourmaline breccia with 29m @ 1.00% eCu (0.92% Cu and 0.14g/t Au) from 185m, where the previous MRE reported 0.1% eCu, and A deeper zone of gold-rich stockwork mineralisation with 41.7m @ 0.94% eCu (0.53% Cu and 0.81g/t Au) from 347m, where the previous MRE estimated 0.2 to 0.3% eCu (Figure 3).

Hole ID Prospect From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Cu (%) eCu (%) eAu (g/t) KHDDH650 Stockwork Hill 6 282 276 0.36 0.33 0.52 1.01 including 6 137 131 0.67 0.35 0.70 1.36 including 26 102 76 1.00 0.45 0.96 1.88 including 58 96.5 38.5 1.44 0.51 1.24 2.43 including 161 169 8 0.11 0.29 0.35 0.68 including 185 214 29 0.14 0.92 1.00 1.95 including 187 207.3 20.3 0.16 1.16 1.24 2.43 including 187 205 18 0.17 1.23 1.31 2.57 including 264 282 18 0.04 0.36 0.38 0.74 and 292 419 127 0.33 0.28 0.46 0.89 including 297 320.65 23.65 0.16 0.33 0.41 0.80 including 315 319 4 0.36 0.72 0.90 1.76 including 347 388.7 41.7 0.81 0.53 0.94 1.85 including 349 388.7 39.7 0.84 0.54 0.97 1.91 including 353 386 33 0.89 0.55 1.01 1.97 and 437 446.29 9.29 0.10 0.06 0.12 0.23



KHDDH660 was also drilled to expand upon the recently identified extensions of the tourmaline breccia zone. The results from KHDDH660 have broadened the shallow, gold-rich Southern Stockwork Zone, delineating an area of high-grade tourmaline breccia with 62.25m @ 1.05% eCu (0.56% Cu & 0.97g/t Au) from 196.75m, where the previous MRE reported 0.2 to 0.3% eCu (Figure 3).

Hole ID Prospect From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Cu (%) eCu (%) eAu (g/t) KHDDH660 Stockwork Hill 9 15 6 0.21 0.11 0.22 0.43 and 76 111 35 0.10 0.08 0.14 0.27 and 152.75 574 421.25 0.28 0.33 0.48 0.93 including 168 273 105 0.72 0.47 0.84 1.63 including 172 185 13 0.51 0.50 0.76 1.48 including 196.75 259 62.25 0.97 0.56 1.05 2.06 including 211 249 38 1.17 0.64 1.24 2.43 including 285 527 242 0.16 0.36 0.44 0.87 including 295 299 4 0.30 0.62 0.77 1.50 including 315 327 12 0.13 0.27 0.33 0.65 including 349 393 44 0.13 0.72 0.79 1.54 including 387 391 4 0.16 2.64 2.72 5.31 including 403 411 8 0.15 0.87 0.95 1.85 including 447 472 25 0.31 0.33 0.49 0.96 including 491 497 6 0.45 0.50 0.73 1.44 and 559 563 4 0.14 0.07 0.14 0.27



KHDDH653 was drilled on the far eastern edge of the 2022 PEA designed open pit. This hole returned a series of narrow high-grade gold and copper intercepts showing mineralisation remains open along from the current MRE:

6.2m @ 2.08% eCu (1.42% Cu and 1.31g/t Au) from 183.8m, and 14m @ 0.83% eCu (0.15% Cu and 1.32g/t Au) from 202m (Figure 4).

Hole ID Prospect From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Cu (%) eCu (%) eAu (g/t) KHDDH653 Stockwork Hill 134 142 8 0.12 0.06 0.12 0.23 and 156 160 4 0.04 0.09 0.11 0.22 and 183.8 190 6.2 1.31 1.42 2.08 4.08 including 183.8 186.3 2.5 2.62 3.11 4.45 8.70 and 202 216 14 1.32 0.15 0.83 1.62 including 210.3 214.8 4.5 3.91 0.36 2.36 4.61 and 269 275 6 0.23 0.02 0.14 0.27



KHDDH655 was drilled to the east of the tourmaline breccia zone, and successfully extended this zone, delivering:

broad intercept of high-grade tourmaline breccia with 106m @ 0.80% eCu (0.56% Cu and 0.48g/t Au) from 386m, and importantly a much deeper zone of high-grade tourmaline breccia extending directly below the planned pit, with 46m @ 0.85% eCu (0.69% Cu and 0.32g/t Au) from 544m, including 12m @ 1.35% eCu (1% Cu and 0.69g/t Au) from 578m (Figure 5).

Hole ID Prospect From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Cu (%) eCu (%) eAu (g/t) KHDDH655 Stockwork Hill 72 78 6 0.13 0.06 0.13 0.25 and 178 210 32 0.04 0.08 0.11 0.21 and 236 606 370 0.28 0.41 0.55 1.08 including 242 590 348 0.29 0.43 0.58 1.13 including 250 254 4 0.70 0.30 0.66 1.29 including 296 300 4 0.16 0.63 0.71 1.38 including 346 350 4 0.41 0.44 0.65 1.27 including 364 376 12 0.65 0.52 0.85 1.66 including 386 492 106 0.48 0.56 0.80 1.57 including 392 396 4 0.58 1.15 1.44 2.82 including 426 450 24 0.71 0.80 1.16 2.27 including 522 534 12 0.10 0.45 0.50 0.97 including 544 590 46 0.32 0.69 0.85 1.66 including 548 554 6 0.23 1.09 1.21 2.36 including 578 590 12 0.69 1.00 1.35 2.63 and 616 650 34 0.10 0.16 0.21 0.41 including 642 648 6 0.24 0.34 0.46 0.91 and 672 696 24 0.14 0.13 0.21 0.41 including 678 682 4 0.17 0.26 0.35 0.68





Figure 1: Kharmagtai copper-gold district showing currently defined mineral deposits and planned Phase One Resource infill drill holes.









Figure 2: Cross section through the Stockwork Hill deposit showing drill hole KHDDH649.







Figure 3: Cross section through the Stockwork Hill deposit showing drill hole KHDDH650 and KHDDH660.





Figure 4: Cross section through the Stockwork Hill deposit showing drill hole KHDDH653.



Figure 5: Cross section through the Stockwork Hill deposit showing drill hole KHDDH655.

Extension of Higher Grade Zones at Stockwork Hill Continues

Significantly, drill hole KHDDH649, drilled into the central portion of Stockwork Hill, has encountered higher-grade zones of tourmaline breccia mineralisation (Figure 2), adding vertical extension to known higher grade zones. Principally, drilling intercepted a highly encouraging zone grading 30.2m @ 0.50% Cu and 0.76g/t Au (0.89% eCu) from 168m, significantly exceeding the 2021 MRE block model prediction for 0.3% eCu mineralisation. This intercept is approximately 120m above the closest high-grade tourmaline breccia drilled in this area, highlighting potential for significant grade boosts relative to the existing MRE. Additional drilling is now planned to test for further extensions of these higher-grade zones and aimed for inclusion in the upcoming MRE update.

Next steps

Four diamond drill rigs are currently focussed on Kharmagtai infill drilling, with overarching objective to target areas with potential for future Mineral Resource to Ore Reserve conversion.

The Phase One infill drilling program for Stockwork Hill, White Hill and Copper Hill is complete, with 80 holes completed for a total 33,212m. All results from infill drilling have now been returned for Stockwork Hill. Remaining assay results from White Hill and Copper Hill are expected late August. These results are being interpreted and detailed 3D geological models being updated to provide the basis of an Interim Mineral Resource update. Objective of the Interim MRE is to identify any additional drilling requirements, with the aim of maximising conversion of Inferred to Indicated Resource category, and subsequently maximising conversion to a maiden Ore Reserve, to underpin the PFS.

Phase Two infill drilling is currently underway at Golden Eagle, Zephyr and White Hill West; it is expected to complete mid-August 2023. These results will then be combined with the Interim MRE, with a final PFS Mineral Resource update reported Q4 CY2023.

About the Infill Drilling Program

Kharmagtai currently has an Inferred and Indicated Resource of 1.1Bt containing 3Mt Cu and 8Moz Au . As part of the Kharmagtai PFS, the aim of the infill drilling is to target an upgrade off all currently Inferred material to Indicated Resource classification, enabling a maiden, JORC compliant Ore Reserve to be reported. Additionaly, the infill drilling program is designed to upgrade and extend strike length of the shallow open pit Resource areas and selected deeper high-grade zones (Figure 1), including investigation of near-mine, higher-grade extensions.

About Xanadu Mines

Xanadu is an ASX and TSX listed Exploration company operating in Mongolia. We give investors exposure to globally significant, large-scale copper-gold discoveries and low-cost inventory growth. Xanadu maintains a portfolio of exploration projects and remains one of the few junior explorers on the ASX or TSX who jointly control a globally significant copper-gold deposit in our flagship Kharmagtai project. Xanadu is the Operator of a 50-50 JV with Zijin Mining Group in Khuiten Metals Pte Ltd, which controls 76.5% of the Kharmagtai project.

This Announcement was authorised for release by Xanadu’s Board of Directors.

Appendix 1: Drilling Results

Note that true widths will generally be narrower than those reported. See disclosure in JORC explanatory statement attached.

Table 1: Drill hole collar

Hole ID Prospect East North RL Azimuth (°) Inc (°) Depth (m) KHDDH607 Stockwork Hill 592376 4877578 1292 0 -60 600.1 KHDDH608 Stockwork Hill 592310 4877840 1291 0 -55 400.0 KHDDH609 Stockwork Hill 592270 4877913 1293 270 -60 410.0 KHDDH610 Stockwork Hill 592250 4877654 1292 0 -60 325.0 KHDDH611 Stockwork Hill 592189 4877919 1291 180 -70 275.0 KHDDH612 Stockwork Hill 592126 4878051 1291 0 -60 100.0 KHDDH613 Stockwork Hill 592800 4877742 1283 0 -90 573.6 KHDDH614 Stockwork Hill 592126 4877846 1295 0 -60 175.0 KHDDH615 Stockwork Hill 592126 4877755 1295 0 -60 200.0 KHDDH621 Stockwork Hill 592900 4877901 1282 0 -70 420.7 KHDDH628 Stockwork Hill 592250 4878102 1289 0 -60 125.0 KHDDH629 Stockwork Hill 592126 4877950 1291 0 -60 125.0 KHDDH647 Stockwork Hill 592432 4877696 1289 0 -60 564.5 KHDDH649 Stockwork Hill 592535 4877686 1287 0 -60 560.0 KHDDH650 Stockwork Hill 592533 4877777 1287 0 -60 460.1 KHDDH652 Stockwork Hill 593000 4877670 1284 0 -60 350.0 KHDDH653 Stockwork Hill 593063 4877630 1284 0 -60 275.0 KHDDH654 Stockwork Hill 592854 4877599 1285 0 -60 522.5 KHDDH655 Stockwork Hill 592647 4877603 1288 0 -60 735.0 KHDDH660 Stockwork Hill 592535 4877686 1287 357 -60 576.6



Table 2: Significant drill results

Hole ID Prospect From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Cu (%) eCu (%) eAu (g/t) KHDDH607 Stockwork Hill 9 19 10 0.03 0.13 0.15 0.30 and 106 112 6 0.06 0.10 0.13 0.26 and 121.7 149 27.3 0.07 0.10 0.14 0.27 and 159 193 34 0.04 0.09 0.11 0.22 and 214.2 222 7.8 0.10 0.06 0.12 0.23 and 234 238 4 0.09 0.07 0.11 0.22 and 252 284 32 0.07 0.07 0.10 0.20 and 296 307 11 0.06 0.09 0.12 0.23 and 330.85 434.9 104.05 0.08 0.27 0.31 0.61 including 411 433 22 0.12 0.95 1.01 1.98 including 426.9 431 4.1 0.24 3.82 3.94 7.71 and 445 449 4 0.14 0.08 0.14 0.28 and 492.9 501.3 8.4 0.35 0.18 0.35 0.69 including 492.9 497 4.1 0.53 0.26 0.53 1.04 and 512 568 56 0.11 0.18 0.23 0.46 including 524 542 18 0.11 0.25 0.30 0.59 and 578 586.2 8.2 0.04 0.14 0.16 0.32 KHDDH608 Stockwork Hill 0.35 112.5 112.15 0.27 0.21 0.35 0.68 including 59 112.5 53.5 0.49 0.31 0.56 1.09 including 99 110.2 11.2 1.26 0.56 1.21 2.36 and 129.7 148 18.3 0.13 0.17 0.23 0.46 including 129.7 135.87 6.17 0.29 0.31 0.46 0.89 and 166 270 104 0.12 0.13 0.19 0.38 including 224 230 6 0.28 0.30 0.44 0.86 and 282 400 118 0.07 0.13 0.16 0.32 including 318 322 4 0.11 0.27 0.32 0.62 KHDDH609 Stockwork Hill 10 18 8 0.07 0.07 0.11 0.21 and 28 322 294 0.08 0.10 0.14 0.27 including 81 89 8 0.06 0.21 0.24 0.46 including 207 237 30 0.18 0.15 0.24 0.46 and 334 350 16 0.32 0.08 0.24 0.48 including 336 348 12 0.39 0.08 0.28 0.54 and 378 394 16 0.05 0.05 0.08 0.16 KHDDH610 Stockwork Hill 3.5 46 42.5 0.06 0.10 0.13 0.25 and 55 88 33 0.08 0.11 0.15 0.29 and 204 212 8 0.07 0.07 0.10 0.20 and 294 325 31 0.08 0.10 0.13 0.26 KHDDH611 Stockwork Hill 3 115 112 0.10 0.09 0.14 0.28 and 125 137 12 0.13 0.06 0.12 0.24 and 171.85 214 42.15 0.07 0.09 0.12 0.23 and 255 275 20 0.04 0.11 0.13 0.26 KHDDH612 Stockwork Hill 8 98 90 0.10 0.13 0.18 0.36 including 58 68 10 0.14 0.30 0.37 0.73 KHDDH613 Stockwork Hill 17 25 8 0.19 0.12 0.22 0.43 and 39 111.35 72.35 0.08 0.13 0.17 0.34 including 70.9 87.8 16.9 0.18 0.20 0.29 0.57 including 97.6 106 8.4 0.14 0.26 0.33 0.64 and 121 495.6 374.6 0.25 0.26 0.40 0.77 including 141 149 8 0.14 0.18 0.25 0.49 including 159 180.6 21.6 0.25 0.31 0.44 0.86 including 199 471 272 0.30 0.31 0.46 0.90 including 237 285 48 0.47 0.45 0.69 1.36 including 409 419 10 0.57 0.56 0.85 1.66 including 409 413 4 0.80 0.80 1.21 2.37 including 441 451 10 1.14 0.37 0.96 1.87 including 443 451 8 1.25 0.38 1.02 1.99 and 506 548 42 0.47 0.41 0.66 1.28 including 507.6 548 40.4 0.48 0.42 0.67 1.31 including 510 544 34 0.53 0.45 0.72 1.41 including 540 544 4 1.42 1.29 2.01 3.94 KHDDH614 Stockwork Hill 2.85 39 36.15 0.09 0.09 0.14 0.27 and 138 174 36 0.08 0.10 0.14 0.28 KHDDH615 Stockwork Hill 2.4 16 13.6 0.08 0.06 0.10 0.20 and 28 173.8 145.8 0.15 0.13 0.21 0.40 including 46 68 22 0.30 0.18 0.33 0.65 including 84.1 102 17.9 0.22 0.21 0.32 0.63 KHDDH621 Stockwork Hill 202 214 12 0.07 0.03 0.07 0.13 KHDDH628 Stockwork Hill 10 22 12 0.67 0.06 0.40 0.79 including 10 18 8 0.93 0.07 0.55 1.07 and 32 50 18 0.15 0.03 0.10 0.20 KHDDH629 Stockwork Hill 3.3 125 121.7 0.07 0.14 0.17 0.34 including 3.3 13 9.7 0.18 0.14 0.24 0.47 including 49 53 4 0.16 0.44 0.51 1.01 including 111 121 10 0.09 0.29 0.34 0.66 KHDDH647 Stockwork Hill 5 21 16 0.18 0.05 0.15 0.28 and 94 104 10 0.11 0.07 0.13 0.25 and 142 164 22 0.08 0.07 0.11 0.22 and 174 211 37 0.18 0.15 0.24 0.46 including 184 211 27 0.20 0.16 0.26 0.52 and 258 367 109 0.12 0.25 0.31 0.61 including 258 278 20 0.23 0.43 0.55 1.07 including 258 274 16 0.24 0.47 0.59 1.16 including 290 304 14 0.12 0.21 0.28 0.54 including 317 332 15 0.12 0.33 0.39 0.76 including 349 363 14 0.15 0.25 0.33 0.65 and 381 389 8 0.04 0.20 0.22 0.44 and 403 409 6 0.07 0.16 0.20 0.38 and 423 435 12 0.09 0.12 0.17 0.33 and 467 560 93 0.23 0.12 0.23 0.46 including 471 485.7 14.7 0.19 0.18 0.28 0.55 including 534 546 12 1.04 0.17 0.70 1.38 KHDDH649 Stockwork Hill 26 38 12 0.07 0.08 0.11 0.22 and 50 60 10 0.08 0.09 0.13 0.26 and 108 112 4 0.14 0.11 0.18 0.36 and 126 550 424 0.21 0.26 0.36 0.71 including 126 198.2 72.2 0.60 0.41 0.72 1.40 including 134.3 154 19.7 0.83 0.51 0.93 1.82 including 168 198.2 30.2 0.76 0.50 0.89 1.73 including 186 198.2 12.2 1.10 0.69 1.25 2.44 including 220 226 6 0.61 0.31 0.62 1.22 including 276 296 20 0.28 0.30 0.45 0.88 including 318 382 64 0.15 0.41 0.48 0.94 including 348 378 30 0.16 0.51 0.59 1.16 including 348 354 6 0.19 0.86 0.96 1.88 including 396 452 56 0.12 0.27 0.33 0.64 including 400 404 4 0.16 0.62 0.70 1.37 including 466 484 18 0.23 0.54 0.66 1.29 including 470 484 14 0.25 0.60 0.73 1.42 including 504 514 10 0.13 0.18 0.24 0.47 KHDDH650 Stockwork Hill 6 282 276 0.36 0.33 0.52 1.01 including 6 137 131 0.67 0.35 0.70 1.36 including 26 102 76 1.00 0.45 0.96 1.88 including 58 96.5 38.5 1.44 0.51 1.24 2.43 including 161 169 8 0.11 0.29 0.35 0.68 including 185 214 29 0.14 0.92 1.00 1.95 including 187 207.3 20.3 0.16 1.16 1.24 2.43 including 187 205 18 0.17 1.23 1.31 2.57 including 264 282 18 0.04 0.36 0.38 0.74 and 292 419 127 0.33 0.28 0.46 0.89 including 297 320.65 23.65 0.16 0.33 0.41 0.80 including 315 319 4 0.36 0.72 0.90 1.76 including 347 388.7 41.7 0.81 0.53 0.94 1.85 including 349 388.7 39.7 0.84 0.54 0.97 1.91 including 353 386 33 0.89 0.55 1.01 1.97 and 437 446.29 9.29 0.10 0.06 0.12 0.23 KHDDH652 Stockwork Hill 127.4 132 4.6 0.64 0.13 0.46 0.89 and 194 230 36 0.13 0.10 0.16 0.32 including 194 202 8 0.26 0.11 0.25 0.48 and 256 280 24 0.25 0.12 0.25 0.48 and 298 326 28 0.29 0.07 0.21 0.42 KHDDH653 Stockwork Hill 134 142 8 0.12 0.06 0.12 0.23 and 156 160 4 0.04 0.09 0.11 0.22 and 183.8 190 6.2 1.31 1.42 2.08 4.08 including 183.8 186.3 2.5 2.62 3.11 4.45 8.70 and 202 216 14 1.32 0.15 0.83 1.62 including 210.3 214.8 4.5 3.91 0.36 2.36 4.61 and 269 275 6 0.23 0.02 0.14 0.27 KHDDH654 Stockwork Hill 144 158 14 0.11 0.41 0.47 0.92 including 146 158 12 0.11 0.46 0.52 1.01 including 154 158 4 0.21 0.92 1.03 2.01 and 198 218 20 0.02 0.06 0.07 0.15 and 232 242 10 0.04 0.11 0.13 0.25 and 256 501.1 245.1 0.11 0.23 0.29 0.56 including 272 279.3 7.3 0.27 0.14 0.28 0.56 including 299 351 52 0.13 0.28 0.35 0.68 including 361 439 78 0.10 0.29 0.34 0.66 including 367 371 4 0.20 0.96 1.06 2.06 including 455.2 478 22.8 0.14 0.18 0.25 0.48 including 488 501.1 13.1 0.08 0.27 0.31 0.60 KHDDH655 Stockwork Hill 72 78 6 0.13 0.06 0.13 0.25 and 178 210 32 0.04 0.08 0.11 0.21 and 236 606 370 0.28 0.41 0.55 1.08 including 242 590 348 0.29 0.43 0.58 1.13 including 250 254 4 0.70 0.30 0.66 1.29 including 296 300 4 0.16 0.63 0.71 1.38 including 346 350 4 0.41 0.44 0.65 1.27 including 364 376 12 0.65 0.52 0.85 1.66 including 386 492 106 0.48 0.56 0.80 1.57 including 392 396 4 0.58 1.15 1.44 2.82 including 426 450 24 0.71 0.80 1.16 2.27 including 522 534 12 0.10 0.45 0.50 0.97 including 544 590 46 0.32 0.69 0.85 1.66 including 548 554 6 0.23 1.09 1.21 2.36 including 578 590 12 0.69 1.00 1.35 2.63 and 616 650 34 0.10 0.16 0.21 0.41 including 642 648 6 0.24 0.34 0.46 0.91 and 672 696 24 0.14 0.13 0.21 0.41 including 678 682 4 0.17 0.26 0.35 0.68 and 724 734 10 0.05 0.10 0.12 0.24 KHDDH660 Stockwork Hill 9 15 6 0.21 0.11 0.22 0.43 and 76 111 35 0.10 0.08 0.14 0.27 and 152.75 574 421.25 0.28 0.33 0.48 0.93 including 168 273 105 0.72 0.47 0.84 1.63 including 172 185 13 0.51 0.50 0.76 1.48 including 196.75 259 62.25 0.97 0.56 1.05 2.06 including 211 249 38 1.17 0.64 1.24 2.43 including 285 527 242 0.16 0.36 0.44 0.87 including 295 299 4 0.30 0.62 0.77 1.50 including 315 327 12 0.13 0.27 0.33 0.65 including 349 393 44 0.13 0.72 0.79 1.54 including 387 391 4 0.16 2.64 2.72 5.31 including 403 411 8 0.15 0.87 0.95 1.85 including 447 472 25 0.31 0.33 0.49 0.96 including 491 497 6 0.45 0.50 0.73 1.44 and 559 563 4 0.14 0.07 0.14 0.27



Appendix 2: Statements and Disclaimers

Competent Person Statement

The information in this announcement that relates to Mineral Resources is based on information compiled by Mr Robert Spiers, who is responsible for the Mineral Resource estimate. Mr Spiers is a full time Principal Geologist employed by Spiers Geological Consultants (SGC) and is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. He has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity he is undertaking to qualify as the Qualified Person as defined in the CIM Guidelines and National Instrument 43-101 and as a Competent Person under JORC Code 2012. Mr Spiers consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on this information in the form and context in which it appears.

The information in this announcement that relates to exploration results is based on information compiled by Dr Andrew Stewart, who is responsible for the exploration data, comments on exploration target sizes, QA/QC and geological interpretation and information. Dr Stewart, who is an employee of Xanadu and is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Geoscientists, has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity he is undertaking to qualify as the Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves and the National Instrument 43-101. Dr Stewart consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on this information in the form and context in which it appears.

Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves Reporting Requirements

The 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (the JORC Code 2012) sets out minimum standards, recommendations and guidelines for Public Reporting in Australasia of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. The Information contained in this Announcement has been presented in accordance with the JORC Code 2012.

The information in this Announcement relates to the exploration results previously reported in ASX Announcements which are available on the Xanadu website at:

https://www.xanadumines.com/site/investor-centre/asx-announcements

The Company is not aware of any new, material information or data that is not included in those market announcements.

Copper Equivalent Calculations

The copper equivalent (eCu) calculation represents the total metal value for each metal, multiplied by the conversion factor, summed and expressed in equivalent copper percentage with a metallurgical recovery factor applied.

Copper equivalent (eCu) grade values were calculated using the formula: eCu = Cu + Au * 0.60049 * 0.86667.

Where Cu - copper grade (%); Au - gold grade (g/t); 0.60049 - conversion factor (gold to copper); 0.86667 - relative recovery of gold to copper (86.67%).

The copper equivalent formula was based on the following parameters (prices are in USD): Copper price 3.4 $/lb; Gold price 1400 $/oz; Copper recovery 90%; Gold recovery 78%; Relative recovery of gold to copper = 78% / 90% = 86.67%.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this Announcement, including information as to the future financial or operating performance of Xanadu and its projects may also include statements which are ‘forward‐looking statements’ that may include, amongst other things, statements regarding targets, estimates and assumptions in respect of mineral reserves and mineral resources and anticipated grades and recovery rates, production and prices, recovery costs and results, capital expenditures and are or may be based on assumptions and estimates related to future technical, economic, market, political, social and other conditions. These ‘forward-looking statements’ are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Xanadu, are inherently subject to significant technical, business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results reflected in such forward‐looking statements.

Xanadu disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly or release any revisions to any forward‐looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, circumstances or results or otherwise after the date of this Announcement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, other than required by the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and the Listing Rules of the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). The words ‘believe’, ‘expect’, ‘anticipate’, ‘indicate’, ‘contemplate’, ‘target’, ‘plan’, ‘intends’, ‘continue’, ‘budget’, ‘estimate’, ‘may’, ‘will’, ‘schedule’ and similar expressions identify forward‐looking statements.

All ‘forward‐looking statements’ made in this Announcement are qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements. Investors are cautioned that ‘forward‐looking statements’ are not guarantee of future performance and accordingly investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on ‘forward‐looking statements’ due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

For further information please visit the Xanadu Mines' Website at www.xanadumines.com.

Appendix 3: Kharmagtai Table 1 (JORC 2012)

Set out below is Section 1 and Section 2 of Table 1 under the JORC Code, 2012 Edition for the Kharmagtai project. Data provided by Xanadu. This Table 1 updates the JORC Table 1 disclosure dated 8 December 2021.

JORC TABLE 1 - SECTION 1 - SAMPLING TECHNIQUES AND DATA

(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections).

Criteria Commentary Sampling techniques Representative ½ core samples were split from PQ, HQ & NQ diameter diamond drill core on site using rock saws, on a routine 2m sample interval that also honours lithological/intrusive contacts.

The orientation of the cut line is controlled using the core orientation line ensuring uniformity of core splitting wherever the core has been successfully oriented.

Sample intervals are defined and subsequently checked by geologists, and sample tags are attached (stapled) to the plastic core trays for every sample interval.

Reverse Circulation ( RC ) chip samples are ¼ splits from one meter ( 1m ) intervals using a 75%:25% riffle splitter to obtain a 3kg sample

) chip samples are ¼ splits from one meter ( ) intervals using a 75%:25% riffle splitter to obtain a 3kg sample RC samples are uniform 2m samples formed from the combination of two ¼ split 1m samples. Drilling techniques The Mineral Resource Estimation has been based upon diamond drilling of PQ, HQ and NQ diameters with both standard and triple tube core recovery configurations, RC drilling and surface trenching with channel sampling.

All drill core drilled by Xanadu has been oriented using the “Reflex Ace” tool. Drill sample recovery Diamond drill core recoveries were assessed using the standard industry (best) practice which involves removing the core from core trays; reassembling multiple core runs in a v-rail; measuring core lengths with a tape measure, assessing recovery against core block depth measurements and recording any measured core loss for each core run.

Diamond core recoveries average 97% through mineralisation.

Overall, core quality is good, with minimal core loss. Where there is localised faulting and or fracturing core recoveries decrease, however, this is a very small percentage of the mineralised intersections.

RC recoveries are measured using whole weight of each 1m intercept measured before splitting

Analysis of recovery results vs grade shows no significant trends that might indicate sampling bias introduced by variable recovery in fault/fracture zones. Logging All drill core is geologically logged by well-trained geologists using a modified “Anaconda-style” logging system methodology. The Anaconda method of logging and mapping is specifically designed for porphyry Cu-Au mineral systems and is entirely appropriate to support Mineral Resource Estimation, mining and metallurgical studies.

Logging of lithology, alteration and mineralogy is intrinsically qualitative in nature. However, the logging is subsequently supported by 4 Acid ICP-MS (48 element) geochemistry and SWIR spectral mineralogy (facilitating semi-quantitative/calculated mineralogical, lithological and alteration classification) which is integrated with the logging to improve cross section interpretation and 3D geological model development.

Drill core is also systematically logged for both geotechnical features and geological structures. Where drill core has been successfully oriented, the orientation of structures and geotechnical features are also routinely measured.

Both wet and dry core photos are taken after core has been logged and marked-up but before drill core has been cut. Sub-sampling techniques and

sample preparation All drill core samples are ½ core splits from either PQ, HQ or NQ diameter cores. A routine 2m sample interval is used, but this is varied locally to honour lithological/intrusive contacts. The minimum allowed sample length is 30cm.

Core is appropriately split (onsite) using diamond core saws with the cut line routinely located relative to the core orientation line (where present) to provide consistency of sample split selection.

The diamond saws are regularly flushed with water to minimize potential contamination.

A field duplicate ¼ core sample is collected every 30 th sample to ensure the “representivity of the in-situ material collected”. The performance of these field duplicates is routinely analysed as part of Xanadu’s sample QC process.

sample to ensure the “representivity of the in-situ material collected”. The performance of these field duplicates is routinely analysed as part of Xanadu’s sample QC process. Routine sample preparation and analyses of DDH samples were carried out by ALS Mongolia LLC ( ALS Mongolia ), who operates an independent sample preparation and analytical laboratory in Ulaanbaatar.

), who operates an independent sample preparation and analytical laboratory in Ulaanbaatar. All samples were prepared to meet standard quality control procedures as follows: Crushed to 75% passing 2mm, split to 1kg, pulverised to 85% passing 200 mesh (75 microns) and split to 150g sample pulp.

ALS Mongolia Geochemistry labs quality management system is certified to ISO 9001:2008.

The sample support (sub-sample mass and comminution) is appropriate for the grainsize and Cu-Au distribution of the porphyry Cu-Au mineralization and associated host rocks. Quality of assay data and

laboratory tests All samples were routinely assayed by ALS Mongolia for gold

Au is determined using a 25g fire assay fusion, cupelled to obtain a bead, and digested with Aqua Regia, followed by an atomic absorption spectroscopy ( AAS ) finish, with a lower detection (LDL) of 0.01 ppm.

) finish, with a lower detection (LDL) of 0.01 ppm. All samples were also submitted to ALS Mongolia for the 48-element package ME-ICP61 using a four-acid digest (considered to be an effective total digest for the elements relevant to the Mineral Resource Estimate ( MRE )). Where copper is over-range (>1% Cu), it is analysed by a second analytical technique (Cu-OG62), which has a higher upper detection limit ( UDL ) of 5% copper.

)). Where copper is over-range (>1% Cu), it is analysed by a second analytical technique (Cu-OG62), which has a higher upper detection limit ( ) of 5% copper. Quality assurance has been managed by insertion of appropriate Standards (1:30 samples – suitable Ore Research Pty Ltd certified standards), Blanks (1:30 samples), Duplicates (1:30 samples – ¼ core duplicate) by XAM.

Assay results outside the optimal range for methods were re-analysed by appropriate methods.

Ore Research Pty Ltd certified copper and gold standards have been implemented as a part of QC procedures, as well as coarse and pulp blanks, and certified matrix matched copper-gold standards.

QC monitoring is an active and ongoing processes on batch by batch basis by which unacceptable results are re-assayed as soon as practicable.

Prior to 2014: Cu, Ag, Pb, Zn, As and Mo were routinely determined using a three-acid-digestion of a 0.3g sub-sample followed by an AAS finish (AAS21R) at SGS Mongolia. Samples were digested with nitric, hydrochloric and perchloric acids to dryness before leaching with hydrochloric acid to dissolve soluble salts and made to 15ml volume with distilled water. The LDL for copper using this technique was 2ppm. Where copper was over-range (>1% Cu), it was analysed by a second analytical technique (AAS22S), which has a higher upper detection limit (UDL) of 5% copper. Gold analysis method was essentially unchanged. Verification of sampling and

assaying All assay data QA/QC is checked prior to loading into XAM’s Geobank data base.

The data is managed by XAM geologists.

The data base and geological interpretation is managed by XAM.

Check assays are submitted to an umpire lab (SGS Mongolia) for duplicate analysis.

No twinned drill holes exist.

There have been no adjustments to any of the assay data. Location of data points Diamond drill holes have been surveyed with a differential global positioning system ( DGPS ) to within 10cm accuracy.

) to within 10cm accuracy. The grid system used for the project is UTM WGS-84 Zone 48N

Historically, Eastman Kodak and Flexit electronic multi-shot downhole survey tools have been used at Kharmagtai to collect down hole azimuth and inclination information for the majority of the diamond drill holes. Single shots were typically taken every 30m to 50m during the drilling process, and a multi-shot survey with readings every 3-5m are conducted at the completion of the drill hole. As these tools rely on the earth’s magnetic field to measure azimuth, there is some localised interference/inaccuracy introduced by the presence of magnetite in some parts of the Kharmagtai mineral system. The extent of this interference cannot be quantified on a reading-by-reading basis.

More recently (since September 2017), a north-seeking gyro has been employed by the drilling crews on site (rented and operated by the drilling contractor), providing accurate downhole orientation measurements unaffected by magnetic effects. Xanadu have a permanent calibration station setup for the gyro tool, which is routinely calibrated every 2 weeks (calibration records are maintained and were sighted)

The project Digital Terrain Model (DTM) is based on 1m contours from satellite imagery with an accuracy of ±0.1 m. Data spacing and distribution Holes spacings range from <50m spacings within the core of mineralization to +500m spacings for exploration drilling. Hole spacings can be determined using the sections and drill plans provided.

Holes range from vertical to an inclination of -60 degrees depending on the attitude of the target and the drilling method.

The data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish anomalism and targeting for porphyry Cu-Au, tourmaline breccia and epithermal target types.

Holes have been drilled to a maximum of 1,304m vertical depth.

The data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish geological and grade continuity, and to support the Mineral Resource classification. Orientation of data in relation to geological structure Drilling is conducted in a predominantly regular grid to allow unbiased interpretation and targeting.

Scissor drilling, as well as some vertical and oblique drilling, has been used in key mineralised zones to achieve unbiased sampling of interpreted structures and mineralised zones, and in particular to assist in constraining the geometry of the mineralised hydrothermal tourmaline-sulphide breccia domains. Sample security Samples are delivered from the drill rig to the core shed twice daily and are never left unattended at the rig.

Samples are dispatched from site in locked boxes transported on XAM company vehicles to ALS lab in Ulaanbaatar.

Sample shipment receipt is signed off at the Laboratory with additional email confirmation of receipt.

Samples are then stored at the lab and returned to a locked storage site. Audits or reviews Internal audits of sampling techniques and data management are undertaken on a regular basis, to ensure industry best practice is employed at all times.

External reviews and audits have been conducted by the following groups:

2012: AMC Consultants Pty Ltd. was engaged to conduct an Independent Technical Report which reviewed drilling and sampling procedures. It was concluded that sampling and data record was to an appropriate standard.

2013: Mining Associates Ltd. was engaged to conduct an Independent Technical Report to review drilling, sampling techniques and QAQC. Methods were found to conform to international best practice.

2018: CSA Global reviewed the entire drilling, logging, sampling, sample shipping and laboratory processes during the competent persons site visit for the 2018 MRE and found the systems and adherence to protocols to be to an appropriate standard.



JORC TABLE 1 - SECTION 2 - REPORTING OF EXPLORATION RESULTS

(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections).

Criteria Commentary Mineral

tenement

and land

tenure

status The Project comprises 2 Mining Licences (MV-17129A Oyut Ulaan and (MV-17387A Kharmagtai): Xanadu now owns 90% of Vantage LLC, the 100% owner of the Oyut Ulaan mining licence. The Kharmagtai mining license MV-17387A is 100% owned by Oyut Ulaan LLC. Xanadu has an 85% interest in Mongol Metals LLC, which has 90% interest in Oyut Ulaan LLC. The remaining 10% in Oyut Ulaan LLC is owned by Quincunx (BVI) Ltd (“Quincunx”).

The Mongolian Minerals Law (2006) and Mongolian Land Law (2002) govern exploration, mining and land use rights for the project. Exploration

done by

other

parties Previous exploration at Kharmagtai was conducted by Quincunx Ltd, Ivanhoe Mines Ltd and Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd including extensive drilling, surface geochemistry, geophysics, mapping.

Previous exploration at Red Mountain (Oyut Ulaan) was conducted by Ivanhoe Mines. Geology



The mineralisation is characterised as porphyry copper-gold type.

Porphyry copper-gold deposits are formed from magmatic hydrothermal fluids typically associated with felsic intrusive stocks that have deposited metals as sulphides both within the intrusive and the intruded host rocks. Quartz stockwork veining is typically associated with sulphides occurring both within the quartz veinlets and disseminated thought out the wall rock. Porphyry deposits are typically large tonnage deposits ranging from low to high grade and are generally mined by large scale open pit or underground bulk mining methods. The deposits at Kharmagtai are atypical in that they are associated with intermediate intrusions of diorite to quartz diorite composition; however, the deposits are in terms of contained gold significant, and similar gold-rich porphyry deposits. Drill hole

Information Diamond drill holes are the principal source of geological and grade data for the Project.

See figures in this ASX/TSX Announcement. Data

Aggregation methods The CSAMT data was converted into 2D line data using the Zonge CSAMT processing software and then converted into 3D space using a UBC inversion process. Inversion fit was acceptable, and error was generally low.

A nominal cut-off of 0.1% eCu is used in copper dominant systems for identification of potentially significant intercepts for reporting purposes. Higher grade cut-offs are 0.3%, 0.6% and 1% eCu.

A nominal cut-off of 0.1g/t eAu is used in gold dominant systems like Golden Eagle for identification of potentially significant intercepts for reporting purposes. Higher grade cut-offs are 0.3g/t, 0.6g/t and 1g/t eAu.

Maximum contiguous dilution within each intercept is 9m for 0.1%, 0.3%, 0.6% and 1% eCu.

Most of the reported intercepts are shown in sufficient detail, including maxima and subintervals, to allow the reader to make an assessment of the balance of high and low grades in the intercept.

Informing samples have been composited to two metre lengths honouring the geological domains and adjusted where necessary to ensure that no residual sample lengths have been excluded (best fit). The copper equivalent (eCu) calculation represents the total metal value for each metal, multiplied by the conversion factor, summed and expressed in equivalent copper percentage with a metallurgical recovery factor applied. The copper equivalent calculation used is based off the eCu calculation defined by CSA Global in the 2018 Mineral Resource Upgrade.



Copper equivalent (eCu) grade values were calculated using the following formula:



eCu = Cu + Au * 0.62097 * 0.8235,



Gold Equivalent (eAu) grade values were calculated using the following formula:



eAu = Au + Cu / 0.62097 * 0.8235.



Where:



Cu - copper grade (%)



Au - gold grade (g/t)



0.62097 - conversion factor (gold to copper)



0.8235 - relative recovery of gold to copper (82.35%)



The copper equivalent formula was based on the following parameters (prices are in USD): Copper price - 3.1 $/lb (or 6834 $/t)

Gold price - 1320 $/oz

Copper recovery - 85%

Gold recovery - 70%

Relative recovery of gold to copper = 70% / 85% = 82.35%. Relationship between

mineralisation

on widths

and intercept

lengths Mineralised structures are variable in orientation, and therefore drill orientations have been adjusted from place to place in order to allow intersection angles as close as possible to true widths.

Exploration results have been reported as an interval with 'from' and 'to' stated in tables of significant economic intercepts. Tables clearly indicate that true widths will generally be narrower than those reported. Diagrams See figures in the body of this ASX/TSX Announcement. Balanced

reporting Resources have been reported at a range of cut-off grades, above a minimum suitable for open pit mining, and above a minimum suitable for underground mining. Other

substantive

exploration

data Extensive work in this area has been done and is reported separately. Further

Work The mineralisation is open at depth and along strike.

Current estimates are restricted to those expected to be reasonable for open pit mining. Limited drilling below this depth (-300m RLl) shows widths and grades potentially suitable for underground extraction.

Exploration on going.



JORC TABLE 1 - SECTION 3 - ESTIMATION AND REPORTING OF MINERAL RESOURCES

Mineral Resources are not reported so this is not applicable to this Announcement. Please refer to the Company’s ASX Announcement dated 8 December 2021 for Xanadu’s most recent reported Mineral Resource Estimate and applicable Table 1, Section 3.

JORC TABLE 1 - SECTION 4 - ESTIMATION AND REPORTING OF ORE RESERVES

Ore Reserves are not reported so this is not applicable to this Announcement.



_______________

1 ASX/TSX Announcement 7 June 2023 – New Higher-Grade Zones Found in Kharmagtai Infill Drilling

2 ASX/TSX Announcement 19 July 2023 – New High-Grade Copper-Gold Zone Emerging at White Hill

3 ASX/TSX Announcement 8 December 2021 – Kharmagtai Resource Grows to 1.1 billion Tonnes

4 ASX/TSX Announcement 6 April 2022 – Scoping Study – Kharmagtai Copper-Gold Project





