Blade Air Mobility Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2023

  • Second quarter ended June 30, 2023 revenue up 71% versus the prior year to $61.0 million
  • Medical revenue of $34.4 million in Q2 2023 up 99% versus the prior year period, up 29% sequentially versus Q1 2023
  • Short Distance revenue up 75% in Q2 2023 versus the prior year period, reflecting our acquisition of Blade Europe, robust demand and pricing growth in Blade Airport, and continued growth in the Northeastern United States
  • Flight Profit(1) increased 103% in Q2 2023 versus the prior year period to $10.4 million

NEW YORK, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLDE, "Blade" or the "Company"), today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

GAAP QUARTERLY FINANCIAL RESULTS
(in thousands except percentages, unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended June 30,    
    2023       2022     % Change
Revenue $ 60,989     $ 35,633     71.2 %
Cost of revenue   50,620       30,522     65.8 %
Software development   1,440       1,062     35.6 %
General and administrative   18,410       12,144     51.6 %
Selling and marketing   2,728       1,638     66.5 %
Total Operating Expenses   73,198       45,366     61.3 %
Loss from operations   (12,209 )     (9,733 )   25.4 %
Net (loss) income $ (12,232 )   $ 8,412     NM*  
           
Passenger net (loss) income $ (3,837 )   $ (2,326 )   65.0 %
Medical net (loss) income $ (497 )   $ 694     NM*  
Unallocated corporate expenses and software development $ (7,875 )   $ (8,101 )   (2.8 )%
*Percentage not meaningful          


NON-GAAP(1) QUARTERLY FINANCIAL RESULTS
(in thousands except percentages, unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended June 30,    
    2023       2022     Change
GAAP Revenue $ 60,989     $ 35,633     71.2 %
GAAP Cost of revenue   50,620       30,522     65.8 %
Flight Profit   10,369       5,111     102.9 %
Flight Margin   17.0 %     14.3 %   +266bps  
Adjusted Corporate Expense   14,817       11,230     31.9 %
Adjusted Corporate Expense as a percentage of Revenue   24.3 %     31.5 %   -720bps  
Adjusted EBITDA $ (4,448 )   $ (6,119 )   (27.3 )%
Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of Revenue   (7.3 )%     (17.2 )%   +990bps  
           
Passenger Adjusted EBITDA $ (2,075 )   $ (1,085 )   91.2 %
Medical Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,023     $ 1,113     171.6 %
Adjusted unallocated corporate expenses and software development $ (5,396 )   $ (6,147 )   (12.2 )%


"Blade's record performance this quarter illustrates the value proposition of our diversified business model," said Rob Wiesenthal, Blade's Chief Executive Officer. "In MediMobility Organ Transport, we continue to benefit from new organ preservation technologies that are expanding the market, as well as the addition of a number of new transplant center and organ procurement organizations. In our Passenger business, we saw strong volume and pricing growth in the Northeast, particularly for our 5-minute helicopter transfers between Manhattan and New York area airports."

"Blade delivered significant year over year improvement in Adjusted EBITDA this quarter, driven by 172% growth in Medical Segment Adjusted EBITDA and cost savings across our corporate platform," said Will Heyburn, Blade's Chief Financial Officer. "Our cost efficiency program is showing meaningful results with Adjusted Unallocated Corporate Expenses, which relate to the overall Blade shared services platform, decreasing 12% in Q2 2023 versus the prior year period, despite our significant 71% revenue growth. We expect that continued growth and cost efficiencies will lead to further year over year improvement in Adjusted EBITDA in the second half of the year."

"The FAA's blueprint for air mobility, released in July, outlines a gradual transition to Electric Vertical Aircraft, or EVA, utilizing existing air traffic control systems and infrastructure. This approach validates Blade's unique strategy, focused on our exclusive Blade terminals at existing heliports and airports in the most active air mobility corridors operating around the world today," stated Melissa Tomkiel, Blade's President. "As a result, Blade is best positioned to enable the gradual transition of today's air mobility fliers from helicopters to EVA, which we expect to expand the addressable market for our Passenger segment through lower cost, emission-free, and near-silent flight."

Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2023 Financial Highlights

  • Total revenue increased 71.2% to $61.0 million in the current quarter versus $35.6 million in the prior year period. On a pro forma basis, assuming Blade had owned Blade Europe in the comparable prior year period, revenue for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 would have increased approximately 42.3%(1) on a constant currency basis.
  • Flight Profit(1) increased 102.9% to $10.4 million in the current quarter versus $5.1 million in the prior year period, driven by strong growth in our MediMobility Organ Transport business, the contribution from our Blade Europe acquisitions, and improved growth and profitability across our US Short Distance business.
  • Flight Margin(1) improved to 17.0% in the current quarter from 14.3% in the prior year period, driven by increased use of dedicated aircraft in our MediMobility Organ Transport business line, which results in lower costs, the acquisition of Blade Europe, which operates at a higher average Flight Profit versus our corporate average, improved pricing and utilization in our New York by-the-seat Airport Transfer product, and a reduction in spot market jet charter costs, which decreased more quickly than our jet charter pricing.
  • Short Distance revenue increased 75.0% to $19.2 million in the current quarter versus $11.0 million in the prior year period. Growth was driven by our acquisition of Blade Europe, strong volume and pricing growth in our Blade Airport service, and growth across our US Short Distance business lines. On a pro forma basis, assuming Blade had owned Blade Europe in the comparable prior year period, Short Distance revenue for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 would have increased approximately 5.3%(1) on a constant currency basis.
  • MediMobility Organ Transport revenue increased 99.4% to $34.4 million in the current quarter versus $17.2 million in the prior year period, driven by the addition of new transplant center customers, continued growth with existing customers, and strong market demand. Revenue increased 28.5% sequentially in Q2 2023 versus Q1 2023. MediMobility Organ Transport growth was entirely organic given Blade's acquisition of Trinity Air Medical closed in September 2021.
  • Jet and Other revenue decreased (0.2)% to $7.4 million in the current quarter versus $7.4 million in the prior year period, as an increase in jet charter volume was offset by a decline in the average price per jet charter trip.
  • Net loss was $12.2 million in the quarter versus a net income of $8.4 million in the prior year period, driven primarily by an unfavorable change in the fair value of warrant liabilities of $(2.5) million (compared to a favorable change of $19.3 million in the prior year period).
  • Adjusted EBITDA(1) loss improved to $(4.4) million in the current quarter versus $(6.1) million in the prior year period, and improved as a percentage of revenues to (7.3)% in the current quarter from (17.2)% in the prior year period. The improvement was driven by a 172% increase in Medical Segment Adjusted EBITDA to $3.0 million in the current quarter, coupled with a $0.8 million improvement in Unallocated Corporate Expenses and Software Development to $(5.4) million, partially offset by a $1.0 million decline in Passenger Segment Adjusted EBITDA to $(2.1) million, resulting from higher integration and operating expenses related to our acquisition of Blade Europe.

Business Highlights and Recent Updates

  • In April 2023, Blade provided logistics and coordination support for a record-breaking heart transplant mission. In collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital and Paragonix Technologies, Inc., Blade facilitated the transport of a donor heart and transplant team members 2,506 nautical miles from Juneau, Alaska, to Boston, Massachusetts, setting a record for the longest distance a donor heart has ever traveled for a transplant surgery.
  • In May 2023, Blade announced an agreement to revitalize and operate the Newport Helistop (91NJ), located in Newport, Jersey City, New Jersey, one of the largest and most successful mixed-use communities on the Hudson River waterfront. Blade has begun a pilot program for charter flights and is analyzing the viability of limited by-the-seat service between the Helistop and local New York City area airports and heliports.
  • In June 2023, Blade and Eve Air Mobility (“Eve”) announced at the 54th International Paris Air Show a significant extension of their long-standing partnership through a memorandum of understanding. The collaboration aims to transform air transportation in Europe, starting with France, by laying the foundation to integrate Eve’s state-of-the-art electric vertical aircraft into Blade’s European route network, subject to receipt of necessary regulatory approvals and certification.

____________________

 (1) See “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” attached to this release for further detail on adjustments to GAAP financial measures.

Conference Call

The Company will conduct a conference call starting at 8:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 to discuss the results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

A live audio-only webcast of the call may be accessed from the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.blade.com/. An archived replay of the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website for one year.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information
Blade believes that the non-GAAP measures discussed below, viewed in addition to and not in lieu of our reported U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") results, provide useful information to investors by providing a more focused measure of operating results, enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making. The non-GAAP measures presented herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA, Segment Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Unallocated Corporate Expenses, Corporate Expenses, Adjusted Corporate Expenses, Flight Profit, Flight Margin and Pro forma revenue have been reconciled to the nearest GAAP measure in the tables within this press release.

Adjusted EBITDA and Segment Adjusted EBITDA - Blade reports Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. This measure excludes non-cash items or certain transactions that are not indicative of ongoing Company operating performance and / or items that management does not believe are reflective of our ongoing core operations (as shown in the table below). Blade defines Segment Adjusted EBITDA as segment net income (loss) excluding non-cash items or certain transactions that management does not believe are reflective of our ongoing core operations.

Adjusted Unallocated Corporate Expenses – Blade defines Adjusted Unallocated Corporate Expenses as segment net loss attributable to our Corporate expenses and software development operating segment less non-cash items or certain transactions that are not indicative of ongoing Company operating performance and / or items that management does not believe are reflective of our ongoing core operations that cannot be allocated to either of our reporting segments. Adjusted Unallocated Corporate Expenses has the same meaning as Segment Adjusted EBITDA for our Corporate expenses and software development operating segment and is reconciled in the tables below under the caption “Reconciliation of Segment Net Income (loss) to Segment Adjusted EBITDA.”

Constant currency - The unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements included here are presented in U.S. dollars. However, Blade's international operations give rise to fluctuations in foreign exchange rates. To compare results between periods as if exchange rates had remained constant period-over-period and allow change in revenue to be evaluated without the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, Blade has included results in constant currency. These are calculated by applying the current period exchange rates to local currency reported results for both the current and prior year.

Corporate Expenses and Adjusted Corporate Expenses - Blade defines Corporate Expenses as total operating expenses excluding cost of revenue. Blade defines Adjusted Corporate Expenses as Corporate Expenses excluding non-cash items or certain transactions that are not indicative of ongoing Company operating performance and / or items that management does not believe are reflective of our ongoing core operations.

Flight Profit and Flight Margin - Blade defines Flight Profit as revenue less cost of revenue. Cost of revenue consists of flight costs paid to operators of aircraft and cars, landing fees, right-of-use ("ROU") asset amortization and internal costs incurred in generating ground transportation revenue using the Company’s owned cars. Blade defines Flight Margin for a period as Flight Profit for the period divided by revenue for the same period. Blade believes that Flight Profit and Flight Margin provide a more accurate measure of the profitability of the Company's flight and ground operations, as they focus solely on the direct costs associated with those operations.

Pro forma revenue - Pro forma revenue gives effect to revenue from acquisitions that occurred after the commensurate period of the prior year as if they had been acquired on the first day of the commensurate period of the prior year. Pro forma change in revenue is calculated as the difference between the current reported GAAP revenue and the comparative period pro forma revenue. Management believes that discussing pro forma revenue contributes to the understanding of Blade's performance and trends, because it allows for comparisons of the current year period to that of prior years, normalized for the impact of acquisitions. Management believes that pro forma change in revenue assists in measuring the underlying revenue growth of our business as it stands as of the end of the current year period, which we believe provides insight into our then-current operations. Pro forma change in revenue does not represent organic revenue generated by our business as it stood at the beginning of the prior year period.

Financial Results

BLADE AIR MOBILITY, INC.
CONDENSEDCONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share data, unaudited)
 
  June 30,
2023 		  December 31,
2022
Assets      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 37,348     $ 43,296  
Restricted cash   2,045       1,127  
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $63 and $— at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022   22,525       10,877  
Short-term investments   132,342       150,740  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   14,710       12,086  
Total current assets   208,970       218,126  
       
Non-current assets:      
Property and equipment, net   2,909       2,037  
Investment in joint venture   390       390  
Intangible assets, net   43,933       46,365  
Goodwill   39,797       39,445  
Operating right-of-use asset   23,186       17,692  
Other non-current assets   998       970  
Total assets $ 320,183     $ 325,025  
       
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 14,879     $ 16,536  
Deferred revenue   10,014       6,709  
Operating lease liability, current   4,380       3,362  
Total current liabilities   29,273       26,607  
       
Non-current liabilities:      
Warrant liability   8,979       7,083  
Operating lease liability, long-term   19,833       14,970  
Deferred tax liability   1,334       1,876  
Total liabilities   59,419       50,536  
       
Stockholders' Equity      
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 2,000,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022. No shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022.          
Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 400,000,000 authorized; 73,169,003 and 71,660,617 shares issued at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.   7       7  
Additional paid in capital   383,629       375,873  
Accumulated other comprehensive income   3,230       2,287  
Accumulated deficit   (126,102 )     (103,678 )
Total stockholders' equity   260,764       274,489  
       
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 320,183     $ 325,025  


BLADE AIR MOBILITY, INC.
CONDENSEDCONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended June 30,
 		  Six Months Ended June 30,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
Revenue $ 60,989     $ 35,633     $ 106,260     $ 62,263  
               
Operating expenses              
Cost of revenue   50,620       30,522       88,727       54,229  
Software development   1,440       1,062       2,563       1,897  
General and administrative   18,410       12,144       34,667       26,122  
Selling and marketing   2,728       1,638       5,339       3,438  
Total operating expenses   73,198       45,366       131,296       85,686  
               
Loss from operations   (12,209 )     (9,733 )     (25,036 )     (23,423 )
               
Other non-operating (expense) income              
Interest income, net   2,077       455       4,031       719  
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities   (2,462 )     19,266       (1,896 )     21,816  
Realized loss from sales of short-term investments   (14 )     (1,576 )     (95 )     (1,712 )
Total other non-operating (expense) income   (399 )     18,145       2,040       20,823  
               
(Loss) income before income taxes   (12,608 )     8,412       (22,996 )     (2,600 )
               
Income tax benefit   (376 )           (572 )      
               
Net (loss) income $ (12,232 )   $ 8,412     $ (22,424 )   $ (2,600 )
               
Net (loss) income per share:              
Basic $ (0.17 )   $ 0.11     $ (0.31 )   $ (0.04 )
Diluted $ (0.17 )   $ 0.10     $ (0.31 )   $ (0.04 )
Weighted-average number of shares outstanding:              
Basic   73,169,003       71,051,523       72,584,138       70,913,597  
Diluted   73,169,003       78,497,356       72,584,138       70,913,597  


BLADE AIR MOBILITY, INC.
CONDENSEDCONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands, unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
Cash Flows From Operating Activities:              
Net (loss) income $ (12,232 )   $ 8,412     $ (22,424 )   $ (2,600 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash and restricted cash used in operating activities:              
Depreciation and amortization   1,810       1,155       3,462       2,300  
Stock-based compensation   2,797       1,844       6,018       3,942  
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities   2,462       (19,266 )     1,896       (21,816 )
Realized loss from sales of short-term investments   14       1,576       95       1,712  
Realized foreign exchange loss/(gain)               5       (5 )
Accretion of interest income on held-to-maturity securities   (1,638 )           (3,024 )      
Deferred tax benefit   (376 )           (572 )      
Loss on disposal of property and equipment         65             65  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:              
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   (1,004 )     (2,197 )     (2,625 )     (3,902 )
Accounts receivable   (6,045 )     (3,659 )     (11,630 )     (4,124 )
Other non-current assets   18       (504 )     (24 )     (1,152 )
Operating right-of-use assets/lease liabilities   300       105       377       106  
Accounts payable and accrued expenses   3,470       (1,361 )     87       1,275  
Deferred revenue   2,227       2,220       3,307       2,524  
Net cash used in operating activities   (8,197 )     (11,610 )     (25,052 )     (21,675 )
               
Cash Flows From Investing Activities:              
Purchase of property and equipment   (744 )     (189 )     (1,390 )     (626 )
Purchase of short-term investments   (14 )     (188 )     (135 )     (453 )
Proceeds from sales of short-term investments   4,532       197,001       20,532       208,700  
Purchase of held-to-maturity investments               (130,145 )      
Proceeds from maturities of held-to-maturity investments               131,187        
Net cash provided by investing activities   3,774       196,624       20,049       207,621  
               
Cash Flows From Financing Activities:              
Proceeds from the exercise of common stock options         58       54       79  
Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards   (20 )     (1,006 )     (101 )     (1,011 )
Net cash used in financing activities   (20 )     (948 )     (47 )     (932 )
               
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash balances   17       4       20       7  
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash   (4,426 )     184,070       (5,030 )     185,021  
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning   43,819       4,176       44,423       3,225  
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash - ending $ 39,393     $ 188,246     $ 39,393     $ 188,246  
               
Reconciliation to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated balance sheets              
Cash and cash equivalents $ 37,348     $ 186,556     $ 37,348     $ 186,556  
Restricted cash   2,045       1,690       2,045       1,690  
Total $ 39,393     $ 188,246     $ 39,393     $ 188,246  


Key Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Information

BLADE AIR MOBILITY, INC.
DISAGGREGATED REVENUE BY PRODUCT LINE
(in thousands, unaudited)
 
    Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
    2023     2022     2023     2022
Passenger segment              
Short Distance $ 19,184   $ 10,963   $ 29,609   $ 15,166
Jet and Other   7,406     7,421     15,485     17,173
Total $ 26,590   $ 18,384   $ 45,094   $ 32,339
               
Medical segment              
MediMobility Organ Transport $ 34,399   $ 17,249     61,166     29,924
Total $ 34,399   $ 17,249   $ 61,166   $ 29,924
               
Total Revenue $ 60,989   $ 35,633   $ 106,260   $ 62,263


BLADE AIR MOBILITY, INC.
SEGMENT INFORMATION: REVENUE, FLIGHT PROFIT, FLIGHT MARGIN, ADJUSTED EBITDA WITH RECONCILIATION TO
TOTAL ADJUSTED EBITDA
(in thousands except percentages, unaudited)
 
    Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
Passenger $ 26,590     $ 18,384     $ 45,094     $ 32,339  
Medical   34,399       17,249       61,166       29,924  
Total Revenue $ 60,989     $ 35,633     $ 106,260     $ 62,263  
               
Passenger $ 4,642     $ 2,478     $ 7,454     $ 3,167  
Medical   5,727       2,633       10,079       4,867  
Total Flight Profit $ 10,369     $ 5,111     $ 17,533     $ 8,034  
               
Passenger   17.5 %     13.5 %     16.5 %     9.8 %
Medical   16.6 %     15.3 %     16.5 %     16.3 %
Total Flight Margin   17.0 %     14.3 %     16.5 %     12.9 %
               
Passenger $ (2,075 )   $ (1,085 )   $ (5,130 )   $ (3,694 )
Medical   3,023       1,113       4,903       2,064  
Total Segment Adjusted EBITDA   948       28       (227 )     (1,630 )
Adjusted unallocated corporate expenses and software development   (5,396 )     (6,147 )     (11,945 )     (12,216 )
Total Adjusted EBITDA $ (4,448 )   $ (6,119 )   $ (12,172 )   $ (13,846 )


BLADE AIR MOBILITY, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF REPORTED REVENUE TO PRO FORMA REVENUE
(in thousands except percentages, unaudited)

The following unaudited pro forma financial information presents what our revenue would have been if the Blade Europe business had been acquired on April 1, 2022 and January 1, 2022 for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2022, respectively. As a result, pro forma revenue includes revenue generated during periods when we did not yet own the acquired business. This unaudited pro forma financial information should not be relied upon as being indicative of the historical results that would have been obtained if the acquisition had occurred on that date, nor the results that may be obtained in the future.

Three Months Ended June 30,              
  Total   Short Distance   Jet and Other   MediMobility
Organ Transport
Reported Revenue three months ended June 30, 2022 $ 35,633     $ 10,963     $ 7,421     $ 17,249  
Impact of Blade Europe   7,106       7,106              
Pro forma Revenue $ 42,739     $ 18,069     $ 7,421     $ 17,249  
               
Reported Revenue three months ended June 30, 2023 $ 60,989     $ 19,184     $ 7,406     $ 34,399  
Pro forma change in revenue   42.7 %     6.2 %     (0.2 )%     99.4 %
               
Impact of foreign currency translation   0.4 %     0.9 %     **       **  
Pro forma constant currency change in revenue   42.3 %     5.3 %     (0.2 )%     99.4 %
** Percentage not applicable              
               
Six Months Ended June 30,              
  Total   Short Distance   Jet and Other   MediMobility
Organ Transport
Reported Revenue six months ended June 30, 2022 $ 62,263     $ 15,166     $ 17,173     $ 29,924  
Impact of Blade Europe   12,400       12,400              
Pro forma Revenue $ 74,663     $ 27,566     $ 17,173     $ 29,924  
               
Reported Revenue three months ended June 30, 2023 $ 106,260     $ 29,609     $ 15,485     $ 61,166  
Pro forma change in revenue   42.3 %     7.4 %     (9.8 )%     104.4 %
               
Impact of foreign currency translation   (0.1 )%     (0.3 )%     **       **  
Pro forma constant currency change in revenue   42.4 %     7.7 %     (9.8 )%     104.4 %
** Percentage not applicable


BLADE AIR MOBILITY, INC.
SEATS FLOWN - ALL PASSENGER FLIGHTS
(unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
  2023   2022   2023   2022
Seats flown – all passenger flights 41,637   28,241   70,187   46,735


BLADE AIR MOBILITY, INC.
REVENUE, FLIGHT PROFIT, FLIGHT MARGIN, ADJUSTED CORPORATE EXPENSES, ADJUSTED EBITDA
(in thousands except percentages, unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
GAAP Revenue $ 60,989     $ 35,633     $ 106,260     $ 62,263  
GAAP Cost of Revenue   50,620       30,522       88,727       54,229  
Flight Profit   10,369       5,111       17,533       8,034  
Flight Margin   17.0 %     14.3 %     16.5 %     12.9 %
Adjusted Corporate Expense   14,817       11,230       29,705       21,880  
Adjusted Corporate Expense as a percentage of Revenue   24.3 %     31.5 %     28.0 %     35.1 %
Adjusted EBITDA $ (4,448 )   $ (6,119 )   $ (12,172 )   $ (13,846 )
Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of Revenue   (7.3 )%     (17.2 )%     (11.5 )%     (22.2 )%


BLADE AIR MOBILITY, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF REVENUE LESS COST OF REVENUE TO FLIGHT PROFIT AND LOSS FROM OPERATIONS
(in thousands except percentages, unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
Revenue $ 60,989     $ 35,633     $ 106,260     $ 62,263  
Cost of revenue (1)   (50,620 )     (30,522 )     (88,727 )     (54,229 )
Flight Profit $ 10,369     $ 5,111     $ 17,533     $ 8,034  
Flight Margin   17.0 %     14.3 %     16.5 %     12.9 %
               
Flight Profit $ 10,369     $ 5,111     $ 17,533     $ 8,034  
Reconciling items:              
Software development   (1,440 )     (1,062 )     (2,563 )     (1,897 )
General and administrative   (18,410 )     (12,144 )     (34,667 )     (26,122 )
Selling and marketing   (2,728 )     (1,638 )     (5,339 )     (3,438 )
Loss from operations $ (12,209 )   $ (9,733 )   $ (25,036 )   $ (23,423 )

__________
(1) Cost of revenue consists of flight costs paid to operators of aircraft and cars, landing fees, ROU asset amortization and internal costs incurred in generating organ ground transportation revenue using the Company's owned cars.

BLADE AIR MOBILITY, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES TO ADJUSTED CORPORATE EXPENSES
(in thousands except percentages, unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
Revenue $ 60,989     $ 35,633     $ 106,260     $ 62,263  
               
Total operating expenses   73,198       45,366       131,296       85,686  
Subtract:              
Cost of revenue   50,620       30,522       88,727       54,229  
Corporate Expenses $ 22,578     $ 14,844     $ 42,569     $ 31,457  
Corporate Expenses as percentage of Revenue   37.0 %     41.7 %     40.1 %     50.5 %
Adjustments to reconcile Corporate Expenses to Adjusted Corporate Expenses              
Subtract:              
Depreciation and amortization   1,810       1,155       3,462       2,300  
Stock-based compensation   2,797       1,844       6,018       3,942  
Legal and regulatory advocacy fees (1)         164       423       1,911  
Executive severance costs   119             265        
SOX readiness costs   35             35        
Contingent consideration compensation (earn-out) (2)   3,000             2,661        
M&A transaction costs         451             1,424  
Adjusted Corporate Expenses $ 14,817     $ 11,230     $ 29,705     $ 21,880  
Adjusted Corporate Expenses as percentage of Revenue   24.3 %     31.5 %     28.0 %     35.1 %

__________
(1) Represents certain legal and regulatory advocacy fees for matters (primarily the proposed restrictions at East Hampton Airport and the potential operational restrictions on large jet aircraft at Westchester Airport) that we do not consider representative of legal and regulatory advocacy costs that we will incur from time to time in the ordinary course of our business. It is worth noting that we do not anticipate incurring any further legal fees related to the Westchester litigation.
(2) Represents contingent consideration compensation of $3,000 in connection with the Trinity acquisition in respect of 2023 results and a $339 credit recorded in connection with the settlement of the equity-based portion of Trinity's contingent consideration that was paid in the first quarter of 2023 in respect of 2022 results.

BLADE AIR MOBILITY, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA
(in thousands except percentages, unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
Net (loss) income $ (12,232 )   $ 8,412     $ (22,424 )   $ (2,600 )
               
Depreciation and amortization   1,810       1,155       3,462       2,300  
Stock-based compensation   2,797       1,844       6,018       3,942  
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities   2,462       (19,266 )     1,896       (21,816 )
Realized loss from sales of short-term investments   14       1,576       95       1,712  
Interest income, net   (2,077 )     (455 )     (4,031 )     (719 )
Income tax benefit   (376 )           (572 )      
Legal and regulatory advocacy fees (1)         164       423       1,911  
Executive severance costs   119             265        
SOX readiness costs   35             35        
Contingent consideration compensation (earn-out) (2)   3,000             2,661        
M&A transaction costs         451             1,424  
Adjusted EBITDA $ (4,448 )   $ (6,119 )   $ (12,172 )   $ (13,846 )
Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of Revenue   (7.3 )%     (17.2 )%     (11.5 )%     (22.2 )%

__________
(1) Represents certain legal and regulatory advocacy fees for matters (primarily the proposed restrictions at East Hampton Airport and the potential operational restrictions on large jet aircraft at Westchester Airport) that we do not consider representative of legal and regulatory advocacy costs that we will incur from time to time in the ordinary course of our business. It is worth noting that we do not anticipate incurring any further legal fees related to the Westchester litigation.
(2) Represents contingent consideration compensation of $3,000 in connection with the Trinity acquisition in respect of 2023 results and a $339 credit recorded in connection with the settlement of the equity-based portion of Trinity's contingent consideration that was paid in the first quarter of 2023 in respect of 2022 results.

BLADE AIR MOBILITY, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF SEGMENT NET INCOME (LOSS) TO SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA
(in thousands, unaudited)
 
    Three Months Ended June 30, 2023   Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
    Passenger   Medical   Unallocated
Corporate
expenses and
software
development		   Passenger   Medical   Unallocated
Corporate
expenses and
software
development
Segment net income (loss)   $ (3,837 )   $ (497 )   $ (7,898 )   $ (2,326 )   $ 694   $ 10,044  
Reconciling items:                        
Depreciation and amortization     1,363       397       50       744       374     37  
Stock-based compensation     352       123       2,322       333       45     1,466  
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities                 2,462                 (19,266 )
Realized loss from sales of short-term investments                 14                 1,576  
Interest income, net                 (2,077 )               (455 )
Income tax benefit                 (376 )                
Legal and regulatory advocacy fees (1)                       164            
Executive severance costs     47             72                  
SOX readiness costs                 35                  
Contingent consideration compensation (earn-out) (2)           3,000                        
M&A transaction costs                                 451  
Segment Adjusted EBITDA   $ (2,075 )   $ 3,023     $ (5,396 )   $ (1,085 )   $ 1,113   $ (6,147 )


    Six Months Ended June 30, 2023   Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
    Passenger   Medical   Unallocated
Corporate
expenses and
software
development		   Passenger   Medical   Unallocated
Corporate
expenses and
software
development
Segment net income (loss)   $ (8,955 )   $ 1,140   $ (14,609 )   $ (7,842 )   $ 1,216   $ 4,026  
Reconciling items:                        
Depreciation and amortization     2,497       863     102       1,478       750     72  
Stock-based compensation     712       239     5,067       759       98     3,085  
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities               1,896                 (21,816 )
Realized loss from sales of short-term investments               95                 1,712  
Interest income, net               (4,031 )               (719 )
Income tax benefit               (572 )                
Legal and regulatory advocacy fees (1)     423                 1,911            
Executive severance costs     193           72                  
SOX readiness costs               35                  
Contingent consideration compensation (earn-out) (2)           2,661                      
M&A transaction costs                               1,424  
Segment Adjusted EBITDA   $ (5,130 )   $ 4,903   $ (11,945 )   $ (3,694 )   $ 2,064   $ (12,216 )

______________
(1) Represents certain legal and regulatory advocacy fees for matters (primarily the proposed restrictions at East Hampton Airport and the potential operational restrictions on large jet aircraft at Westchester Airport) that we do not consider representative of legal and regulatory advocacy costs that we will incur from time to time in the ordinary course of our business. It is worth noting that we do not anticipate incurring any further legal fees related to the Westchester litigation.
(2) Represents contingent consideration compensation of $3,000 in connection with the Trinity acquisition in respect of 2023 results and a $339 credit recorded in connection with the settlement of the equity-based portion of Trinity's contingent consideration that was paid in the first quarter of 2023 in respect of 2022 results.

BLADE AIR MOBILITY, INC.
LAST TWELVE MONTHS DISAGGREGATED REVENUE BY PRODUCT LINE
(in thousands, unaudited)
 
        Three Months Ended
    Last Twelve
Months		   June 30,
2023 		  March 31,
2023 		  December 31,
2022 		  September 30,
2022
Product Line:                    
Short Distance   $ 59,429   $ 19,184   $ 10,425   $ 9,418   $ 20,402
Jet and Other     27,667     7,406     8,079     7,081     5,101
MediMobility Organ Transport     103,021     34,399     26,767     21,636     20,219
Total Revenue   $ 190,117   $ 60,989   $ 45,271   $ 38,135   $ 45,722


About Blade Air Mobility

Blade is a technology-powered, global air mobility platform committed to reducing travel friction by providing cost-effective air transportation alternatives to some of the most congested ground routes in the U.S. and abroad. Today, the Company predominantly uses helicopters and amphibious aircraft for its passenger routes and is also one of the largest air medical transporters of human organs for transplant in the world. Its asset-light model, coupled with its exclusive passenger terminal infrastructure, is designed to facilitate a seamless transition to Electric Vertical Aircraft (“EVA” or “eVTOL”), enabling lower cost air mobility to the public that is both quiet and emission-free.

For more information, visit www.blade.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and may be identified by the use of words such as "will", “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “continue,” “expect,” “estimate,” “may,” “plan,” “outlook,” “future” and “project” and other similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, relate to analyses and other information that are based on forecasts of future results and estimates of amounts not yet determinable and may also relate to Blade’s future prospects, developments and business strategies. In particular, such forward-looking statements include statements concerning Blade’s future financial and operating performance, results of operations, industry environment and growth opportunities, and the development and adoption of EVA technology. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance.

Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside Blade’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements include: our continued incurrence of significant losses; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and its related effects, failure of the markets for our offerings to grow as expected, or at all; our ability to effectively market and sell air transportation as a substitute for conventional methods of transportation; the inability or unavailability to use or take advantage of the shift, or lack thereof, to EVA technology; our ability to successfully enter new markets and launch new routes and services; any adverse publicity stemming from accidents involving small aircraft, helicopters or charter flights and, in particular, any accidents involving our third-party operators; the effects of competition; harm to our reputation and brand; our ability to provide high-quality customer support; our ability to maintain a high daily aircraft usage rate; changes in consumer preferences, discretionary spending and other economic conditions; impact of natural disasters, outbreaks and pandemics, economic, social, weather, growth constraints, and regulatory conditions or other circumstances on metropolitan areas and airports where we have geographic concentration; the effects of climate change, including potential increased impacts of severe weather and regulatory activity; the availability of aircraft fuel; our ability to address system failures, defects, errors, or vulnerabilities in our website, applications, backend systems or other technology systems or those of third-party technology providers; interruptions or security breaches of our information technology systems; our placements within mobile applications; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; our use of open source software; our ability to expand and maintain our infrastructure network; our ability to access additional funding; the increase of costs and risks associated with international expansion; our ability to identify, complete and successfully integrate future acquisitions; our ability to manage our growth; increases in insurance costs or reductions in insurance coverage; the loss of key members of our management team; our ability to maintain our company culture; our reliance on contractual relationships with certain transplant centers and Organ Procurement Organizations; effects of fluctuating financial results; our reliance on third-party operators; the availability of third-party operators; disruptions to third party operators; increases in insurance costs or reductions in insurance coverage for our third-party aircraft operators; the possibility that our third-party aircraft operators may illegally, improperly or otherwise inappropriately operate our branded aircraft; our reliance on third-party web service providers; changes in our regulatory environment; regulatory obstacles in local governments; the expansion of domestic and foreign privacy and security laws; the expansion of environmental regulations; our ability to remediate any material weaknesses or maintain internal controls over financial reporting; our ability to maintain effective internal controls and disclosure controls; changes in the fair value of our warrants; and other factors beyond our control. Additional factors can be found in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, each as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is impossible for us to predict these events or how they may affect us. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made, and Blade undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, changes in expectations, future events or otherwise.

