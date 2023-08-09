Village Farms International Reports Significantly Improved Second Quarter

Canadian Cannabis Retail Branded Sales Increase 18% Year-Over-Year (24% in Canadian Dollars), Significantly Outpacing Market Growth

Canadian Cannabis Delivers Positive Net Income and 19 th Consecutive Quarter of Positive Adjusted EBITDA

Canadian Cannabis Maintains Top-Three Market Share Position Nationally and Takes Over Number One Market Share Position in Quebec

Canadian Cannabis Exports Increase 189% (217% in Canadian Dollars) Year-Over-Year

US Cannabis Delivers Sequential Revenue Growth and Positive Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA and Cash Flow

Fresh Produce Delivers Fourth Consecutive Quarter of Significant Sequential Improvement with Positive Adjusted EBITDA

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Village Farms International, Inc. (“Village Farms” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VFF) today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023. All figures are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Management Commentary

“The second quarter saw the continuation of strong growth in Retail Branded sales in our Canadian Cannabis business, steady performance in our U.S. Cannabis business, and marked improvement in our Fresh Produce business, all of which contributed to significantly improved financial results on both a year-over-year and sequential basis,” said Michael DeGiglio, Chief Executive Officer, Village Farms.

“Our Canadian Cannabis business delivered 24% year-over-year growth in Canadian dollar Retail Branded sales – all of which was generated organically – once again significantly outpacing expansion of the overall market. We maintained our top-three market share position nationally for the second quarter of 2023. Importantly, the business delivered these strong competitive results while generating positive net income and its 19th consecutive quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA, which was up 97% in Canadian dollars year-over-year.”

Mr. DeGiglio continued, “The continuing standout performance of our Canadian Cannabis business is the result of a deliberate strategy and execution to win in Canada’s challenging market environment. In the last year-and-a-half we have launched seven new brands – the latest, Super Toast, last month – and more than 300 new SKUs. At the same time, we are realizing continuous production efficiencies to support future growth in Canada and internationally. Market share growth and leadership in Canada require continuous, consumer-focused innovation, and with the rock-solid foundation we have built, our undivided attention is on leveraging our leading position in dried flower and top brands to deliver new strains, products and formats that meet the evolving preferences of the cannabis market. Finally, we are using our extensive experience in Canada to aggressively pursue international opportunities, via both export and in-country operations, delivering more than a 200% year-over-year growth in Canadian dollar sales to international markets during the second quarter.”

“In our U.S. Cannabis business, the success of our innovative new products and prudent cost management have stabilized this business. Sales for the second quarter increased sequentially, while each of net income, adjusted EBITDA and cash flow were all positive. There is no company better positioned to benefit from favourable changes in CBD regulation than Balanced Health Botanicals (“BHB”) in what we continue to believe will be a high-growth, multi-billion-dollar market. Recent positive regulatory discussions are encouraging based on BHB’s competitive advantages: a stable, profitable business with a leading online presence, DSHEA compliance, internalized manufacturing capabilities, multiple published studies and a track record of safety.”

“Our Cannabis business performance this year is strong evidence of why we continue to believe, as we have since day one, that Village Farms can be the leader for the long-term in the global cannabis industry.”

Mr. DeGiglio added, “In our Fresh Produce business, we continue to benefit from the actions we have taken under our multi-part plan to return this business to profitability as the macro-environment also improves. The result was another quarter of substantial improvement in financial performance, highlighted by an $11.6 million increase in adjusted EBITDA to positive $1.3 million, which contributed to a $16.8 million improvement and positive adjusted EBITDA for the year to date. Looking ahead, we are strengthening our operations with investments in infrastructure and AI technology, while innovating with new higher margin varieties that have been well received by retailers and consumers alike. With our strong results thus far in 2023, we continue to track toward our goal of achieving positive adjusted EBITDA for the full year.”

Second Quarter Financial Highlights

(All comparable periods are for the second quarter of 2022 unless otherwise stated)

Consolidated

Consolidated sales decreased (7%) year-over-year to $77.2 million from $82.9 million;

Operating loss before tax improved to ($42 thousand) compared with an operating loss before tax of ($43.8 million);

Consolidated net loss improved to ($1.4 million), or ($0.01) per share, compared with ($36.6 million), or ($0.41) per share; and,

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) improved to $4.5 million from negative ($10.3 million).

Canadian Cannabis (Pure Sunfarms and Rose LifeScience)

Net sales decreased (6%) to $28.1 million (C$37.7 million) from $29.8 million (C$38.0 million) (a decrease of (1%) in Canadian dollars);

Retail branded sales increased 24% (in Canadian dollars);

International (export) sales increased 217% (in Canadian dollars);

Gross margin was 38%;

Net income was $1.2 million (C$1.7 million) compared with net income of $1.8 million (C$2.3 million); and,

Adjusted EBITDA increased 78% to $4.8 million (C$6.7 million) from $2.7 million (C$3.4 million) (an increase of 97% on a constant currency basis).

U.S. Cannabis (Balanced Health Botanicals)

Net sales were $5.3 million, with gross margin of 67%, net income of $0.2 million and adjusted EBITDA of $0.4 million.



Village Farms Fresh (Produce)

Sales decreased (7%) to $43.8 million from $47.2 million;

Net loss improved significantly to ($0.7 million) from ($9.4 million); and,

Adjusted EBITDA improved significantly to $1.3 million from negative ($10.3 million).



Strategic Growth and Operational Highlights

Canadian Cannabis

Maintained top-three producer market share ranking nationally for the second quarter of 2023 1 ;

; Became the number one producer for Quebec by market share for the second quarter of 2023 1 ;

; Was the number two ranked cannabis producer in the dried flower category nationally (held number one position prior to acquisition of market share by a competitor);

Had the number one dried flower brands in the core and premium price categories (Pure Sunfarms and Soar, respectively) and the fastest growing dried flower brand in the value category (The Original Fraser Valley Weed Co.) in Canada’s largest provincial market, Ontario; and,

Subsequent to quarter end, further expanded its brand portfolio with the addition of Super Toast, a brand focused on convenience and ready-to-go products.



Canadian Cannabis Performance Summary

(millions except % metrics) Three Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022

Change of C$ C$ US$ C$ US$ Total Gross Sales $56.5 $42.1 $52.3 $41.0 +8 % Total Net Sales $37.7 $28.1 $38.0 $29.8 -1 % Total Cost of Sales $23.3 $17.3 $23.3 $18.3 0 % Gross Margin $14.4 $10.8 $14.7 $11.5 -2 % Gross Margin % 38% 38% 39% 39% +36 % SG&A1 $10.5 $7.8 $10.9 $8.6 -4 % Net income $1.7 $1.2 $2.3 $1.8 -26 % Adjusted EBITDA 2 $6.7 $4.8 $3.4 $2.7 +97 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin 2 18% 18% 9% 9% +100 %





(millions except % metrics) Six Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022

Change of C$ C$ US$ C$ US$ Total Gross Sales $109.3 $80.9 $91.2 $71.7 +20 % Total Net Sales $71.7 $53.2 $65.6 $51.6 +9 % Total Cost of Sales $45.8 $34.0 $38.9 $30.5 +18 % Gross Margin $25.9 $19.2 $26.7 $21.1 -3 % Gross Margin % 36% 36% 41% 41% -12 SG&A1 $19.8 $14.7 $20.5 $15.9 -3 % Net income $1.5 $1.1 $4.1 $2.8 -63 % Adjusted EBITDA 2 $12.3 $8.7 $6.0 $4.8 +105 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin 2 17% 17% 9% 9% +89 %

1 SG&A for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 includes share-based compensation of C$375 (US$291) and C$850 (US$663), respectively, compared with C$338 (US$219) and C$804 (US$586), respectively, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022.

Canadian Cannabis’ Percent of Sales by Channel

(millions except % metrics) Three Months Ended June 30,

2023 2022 Change of C$ C$ US$ C$ US$ Retail Branded Sales $49.9 $37.2 $40.3 $31.6 +24 % International Sales $1.9 $1.4 $0.6 $0.5 +217 % Non-Branded Sales $3.9 $2.9 $10.3 $8.1 -62 % Other $0.8 $0.6 $1.1 $0.8 +27 % Less: Excise Taxes $(18.8 ) $(14.0 ) $(14.3 ) $(11.2 ) +31 % Net Sales $37.7 $28.1 $38.0 $29.8 -1 %





(millions except % metrics) Six Months Ended June 30,

2023 2022 Change of C$ C$ US$ C$ US$ Retail Branded Sales $96.6 $71.7 $71.8 $56.4 +35 % International Sales $4.1 $3.1 $0.8 $0.6 +413 % Non-Branded Sales $7.1 $5.2 $16.6 $13.1 -57 % Other $1.3 $0.9 $2.0 $1.6 -35 % Less: Excise Taxes $(37.4) $(27.7) $(25.6) $(20.1) +46 % Net Sales $71.7 $53.2 $65.6 $51.5 +9 %

Presentation of Financial Results

The Company’s financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, as well as the comparative periods for 2022, have been prepared and presented under United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principals (“GAAP”).

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts, and unless otherwise noted)

Consolidated Financial Performance

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Sales $ 77,212 $ 82,903 $ 141,868 $ 153,059 Cost of sales (65,713 ) (76,580 ) (118,069 ) (136,832 ) Gross margin 11,499 6,323 23,799 16,227 Selling, general and administrative expenses (16,753 ) (18,516 ) (34,158 ) (36,451 ) Interest expense (1,411 ) (665 ) (2,544 ) (1,348 ) Interest income 283 — 479 110 Foreign exchange gain (loss) 738 (527 ) 669 (208 ) Other income (expense), net 5,602 (30 ) 5,632 (38 ) Write-off of joint venture loan — (592 ) — (592 ) Impairments — (29,799 ) — (29,799 ) Loss before taxes and loss from equity method investments (42 ) (43,806 ) (6,123 ) (52,099 ) (Provision for) recovery of income taxes (1,299 ) 9,714 (1,933 ) 11,380 Loss including non-controlling interests and before equity losses (1,341 ) (34,092 ) (8,056 ) (40,719 ) Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interests, net of tax (39 ) 152 40 314 Loss from equity method investments — (2,615 ) — (2,667 ) Net loss attributable to Village Farms International Inc. $ (1,380 ) $ (36,555 ) $ (8,016 ) $ (43,072 ) Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 4,475 $ (10,308 ) $ 4,994 $ (16,419 ) Basic loss per share $ (0.01 ) $ (0.41 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.49 ) Diluted loss per share $ (0.01 ) $ (0.41 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.49 )

We caution that our results of operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 may not be indicative of our future performance, particularly in light of global inflation and lingering supply-chain shortages due to the Ukrainian conflict.

SEGMENTED RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts, and unless otherwise noted)

For The Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

VF Fresh

(Produce)

Cannabis

Canada

Cannabis

U.S.

Clean

Energy

Corporate

Total

Sales $ 43,846 $ 28,065 $ 5,301 $ — $ — $ 77,212 Cost of sales (46,607 ) (17,349 ) (1,743 ) (14 ) — (65,713 ) Selling, general and administrative expenses (2,854 ) (7,827 ) (3,386 ) (1 ) (2,685 ) (16,753 ) Other income (expense), net 5,135 (806 ) — (19 ) 902 5,212 Operating (loss) income (480 ) 2,083 172 (34 ) (1,783 ) (42 ) Provision for income taxes (218 ) (818 ) — — (263 ) (1,299 ) (Loss) income from consolidated entities (698 ) 1,265 172 (34 ) (2,046 ) (1,341 ) Less: net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests, net of tax — (91 ) — — 52 (39 ) Net (loss) income $ (698 ) $ 1,174 $ 172 $ (34 ) $ (1,994 ) $ (1,380 ) Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 1,330 $ 4,778 $ 354 $ (35 ) $ (1,952 ) $ 4,475 (Loss) income per share $ (0.01 ) $ 0.01 $ 0.00 $ (0.00 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.01 ) Diluted (loss) income per share $ (0.01 ) $ 0.01 $ 0.00 $ (0.00 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.01 )





For The Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 VF Fresh

(Produce) Cannabis

Canada Cannabis

U.S. Clean

Energy Corporate Total Sales $ 47,176 $ 29,793 $ 5,793 $ 141 $ — $ 82,903 Cost of sales (56,143 ) (18,285 ) (1,956 ) (196 ) — (76,580 ) Selling, general and administrative expenses (2,808 ) (8,616 ) (4,369 ) (7 ) (2,716 ) (18,516 ) Other expense, net (402 ) (231 ) (12 ) — (577 ) (1,222 ) Write-off of joint venture loan — — — — (592 ) (592 ) Impairments — — (29,799 ) — — (29,799 ) Operating (loss) income (12,177 ) 2,661 (30,343 ) (62 ) (3,885 ) (43,806 ) Recovery of (provision for) income taxes 2,827 (991 ) 7,025 — 853 9,714 (Loss) income from consolidated entities (9,350 ) 1,670 (23,318 ) (62 ) (3,032 ) (34,092 ) Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interests, net of tax — 152 — — — 152 Loss from equity method investments — — (331 ) — (2,284 ) (2,615 ) Net (loss) income $ (9,350 ) $ 1,822 $ (23,649 ) $ (62 ) $ (5,316 ) $ (36,555 ) Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ (10,282 ) $ 2,743 $ (633 ) $ (63 ) $ (2,073 ) $ (10,308 ) (Loss) income per share $ (0.11 ) $ 0.02 $ (0.29 ) $ (0.00 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.41 ) Diluted (loss) income per share $ (0.11 ) $ 0.02 $ (0.29 ) $ (0.00 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.41 )





For The Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 VF Fresh

(Produce) Cannabis

Canada Cannabis

U.S. Clean

Energy Corporate Total Sales $ 78,413 $ 53,177 $ 10,278 $ — $ — $ 141,868 Cost of sales (80,559 ) (34,007 ) (3,482 ) (21 ) — (118,069 ) Selling, general and administrative expenses (5,770 ) (14,675 ) (7,003 ) (30 ) (6,680 ) (34,158 ) Other income (expense), net 4,591 (1,410 ) 3 (19 ) 1,071 4,236 Operating (loss) income (3,325 ) 3,085 (204 ) (70 ) (5,609 ) (6,123 ) Recovery of (provision for) income taxes 8 (1,956 ) — — 15 (1,933 ) (Loss) income from consolidated entities (3,317 ) 1,129 (204 ) (70 ) (5,594 ) (8,056 ) Less: net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interests, net of tax — (60 ) — — 100 40 Net (loss) income $ (3,317 ) $ 1,069 $ (204 ) $ (70 ) $ (5,494 ) $ (8,016 ) Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 335 $ 8,688 $ 203 $ (71 ) $ (4,161 ) $ 4,994 (Loss) income per share $ (0.03 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.00 ) $ (0.00 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.08 ) Diluted (loss) income per share $ (0.03 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.00 ) $ (0.00 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.08 )





For The Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 VF Fresh

(Produce) Cannabis

Canada Cannabis

U.S. Clean

Energy Corporate Total Sales $ 88,525 $ 51,562 $ 12,836 $ 136 $ — $ 153,059 Cost of sales (101,782 ) (30,544 ) (4,287 ) (219 ) — (136,832 ) Selling, general and administrative expenses (5,948 ) (15,916 ) (8,760 ) (39 ) (5,788 ) (36,451 ) Other (expense) income, net (432 ) (977 ) (12 ) (6 ) (57 ) (1,484 ) Write-off of joint venture loan — — — — (592 ) (592 ) Impairments — — (29,799 ) — — (29,799 ) Operating (loss) income (19,637 ) 4,125 (30,022 ) (128 ) (6,437 ) (52,099 ) Recovery of (provision for) income taxes 4,542 (1,630 ) 7,025 — 1,443 11,380 (Loss) income from consolidated entities (15,095 ) 2,495 (22,997 ) (128 ) (4,994 ) (40,719 ) Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interests, net of tax — 314 — — — 314 Loss from equity method investments — — (383 ) — (2,284 ) (2,667 ) Net (loss) income $ (15,095 ) $ 2,809 $ (23,380 ) $ (128 ) $ (7,278 ) $ (43,072 ) Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ (16,483 ) $ 4,847 $ (53 ) $ (122 ) $ (4,608 ) $ (16,419 ) (Loss) income per share $ (0.17 ) $ 0.03 $ (0.29 ) $ (0.00 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.49 ) Diluted (loss) income per share $ (0.17 ) $ 0.03 $ (0.29 ) $ (0.00 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.49 )

A detailed discussion of our consolidated and segment results can be found in the 10Q MD&A on the Village Farms website under Financial Reports (https://villagefarms.com/financial-reports/) within the Investors section.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA

The following tables reflects a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA, as presented by the Company:

For The Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 (in thousands of U.S. dollars) VF Fresh

(Produce) Cannabis

Canada Cannabis

U.S. Clean

Energy Corporate Total Net (loss) income $ (698 ) $ 1,174 $ 172 $ (34 ) $ (1,994 ) $ (1,380 ) Add: Amortization 1,302 1,494 87 — 63 2,946 Foreign currency exchange gain (80 ) (22 ) — (1 ) (663 ) (766 ) Interest expense, net 588 728 — — (237 ) 1,079 Provision for income taxes 218 818 — — 263 1,299 Share-based compensation — 119 95 — 385 599 Interest expense for JV's — 34 — — — 34 Amortization for JVs — 367 — — 231 598 Foreign currency exchange loss for JVs — 1 — — — 1 Share-based compensation for JV's — 40 — — — 40 Other expenses for JV's — (9 ) — — — (9 ) Deferred financing fees — 34 — — — 34 Other expense, net — — — — — — Adjusted EBITDA (2) $ 1,330 $ 4,778 $ 354 $ (35 ) $ (1,952 ) $ 4,475





For The Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 (in thousands of U.S. dollars) VF Fresh

(Produce) Cannabis

Canada Cannabis

U.S. Clean

Energy Corporate Total Net (loss) income $ (3,317 ) $ 1,069 $ (204 ) $ (70 ) $ (5,494 ) $ (8,016 ) Add: Amortization 2,556 3,284 226 — 124 6,190 Foreign currency exchange (gain) loss (27 ) (35 ) 19 (1 ) (689 ) (733 ) Interest expense, net 1,131 1,289 (24 ) — (380 ) 2,016 (Recovery of) provision for income taxes (8 ) 1,956 — — (15 ) 1,933 Share-based compensation — 263 185 — 1,834 2,282 Interest expense for JV's — 34 — — — 34 Amortization for JVs — 699 — — 459 1,158 Foreign currency exchange loss for JVs — 2 — — — 2 Share-based compensation for JV's — 74 — — — 74 Other expense for JV's — (15 ) — — — (15 ) Deferred financing fees — 68 — — — 68 Other expense, net — — 1 — — 1 Adjusted EBITDA (2) $ 335 $ 8,688 $ 203 $ (71 ) $ (4,161 ) $ 4,994





For The Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 (in thousands of U.S. dollars) VF Fresh

(Produce) Cannabis

Canada Cannabis

U.S. Clean

Energy Corporate Total Net (loss) income $ (9,350 ) $ 1,822 $ (23,649 ) $ (62 ) $ (5,316 ) $ (36,555 ) Add: Amortization 1,242 1,385 141 — — 2,768 Foreign currency exchange loss 236 28 14 — 292 570 Interest expense, net 428 195 — — 82 705 (Recovery of) provision for income taxes (2,827 ) 991 (7,025 ) — (853 ) (9,714 ) Share-based compensation — 219 107 — 788 1,114 Interest expense for JV's — — 26 — — 26 Amortization for JVs — 130 — — — 130 Foreign currency exchange gain for JVs — (28 ) — — — (28 ) Deferred financing fees — 61 — — — 61 Impairments — — 29,799 — — 29,799 'JV exit-related costs — — — — 2,876 2,876 Gain on disposal of assets (2 ) — — — — (2 ) Purchase price adjustment (1) — (2,059 ) — — — (2,059 ) Other expense, net (9 ) (1 ) (46 ) (1 ) 58 1 Adjusted EBITDA (2) $ (10,282 ) $ 2,743 $ (633 ) $ (63 ) $ (2,073 ) $ (10,308 )





For The Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 (in thousands of U.S. dollars) VF Fresh

(Produce) Cannabis

Canada Cannabis

U.S. Clean

Energy Corporate Total Net (loss) income $ (15,095 ) $ 2,809 $ (23,380 ) $ (128 ) $ (7,278 ) $ (43,072 ) Add: Amortization 2,501 2,687 282 — — 5,470 Foreign currency exchange loss (gain) 236 117 14 2 (118 ) 251 Interest expense, net 428 776 — 4 70 1,278 (Recovery of) provision for income taxes (4,542 ) 1,630 (7,025 ) — (1,443 ) (11,380 ) Share-based compensation — 586 202 — 1,290 2,078 Interest expense for JV's — — 39 — — 39 Amortization for JVs — 224 — — — 224 Foreign currency exchange loss for JVs — 1 — — — 1 Deferred financing fees — 127 — — — 127 Impairment — — 29,799 — — 29,799 JV exit-related costs — — — — 2,876 2,876 Gain on disposal of assets (2 ) — — — — (2 ) Purchase price adjustment (1) — (4,109 ) — — — (4,109 ) Other expense, net (9 ) (1 ) 16 — (5 ) 1 Adjusted EBITDA (2) $ (16,483 ) $ 4,847 $ (53 ) $ (122 ) $ (4,608 ) $ (16,419 )

1 The purchase price adjustment primarily reflects the non-cash accounting charge resulting from the revaluation of Pure Sunfarms’ inventory to fair value at the acquisition date on November 2, 2020, Pure Sunfarms' intangible amortization and Rose intangible amortization resulting from the September 30, 2022 finalization of the Rose purchase price accounting.

2 Adjusted EBITDA is not a recognized earnings measure and does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP. Therefore, Adjusted EBITDA presented for these segments may not be comparable to similar measures presented for comparable segments by other issuers. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a useful supplemental measure in evaluating the performance of the Company’s segments because it excludes non-recurring and other items that do not reflect the business performance of our segments. Adjusted EBITDA for Canadian Cannabis includes the 70% interest in Rose LifeScience since acquisition and Adjusted EBITDA for “Corporate” and “Total” includes our 65% interest in VFH.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms leverages decades of experience as a large-scale, Controlled Environment Agriculture-based, vertically integrated supplier for high-value, high-growth plant-based Consumer Packaged Goods opportunities, with a strong foundation as a leading fresh produce supplier to grocery and large-format retailers throughout the US and Canada, and new high-growth opportunities in the cannabis and CBD categories in North America and selected markets internationally.

In Canada, the Company's wholly-owned Canadian subsidiary, Pure Sunfarms, is one of the single largest cannabis operations in the world, the lowest-cost greenhouse producer and one of Canada’s best-selling brands. The Company also owns 70% of Québec-based, Rose LifeScience, a leading third-party cannabis products commercialization expert in the Province of Québec,

In the US, wholly-owned Balanced Health Botanicals is one of the leading CBD brands and e-commerce platforms in the country. Subject to compliance with all applicable US federal and state laws and stock exchange rules, Village Farms plans to enter the US high-THC cannabis market via multiple strategies, leveraging one of the largest greenhouse operations in the country (more than 5.5 million square feet in West Texas), as well as the operational and product expertise gained through Pure Sunfarms' cannabis success in Canada.

Internationally, Village Farms is targeting selected, nascent, legal cannabis and CBD opportunities with significant medium- and long-term potential, with an initial focus on the Asia-Pacific region and Europe.

Village Farms International, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(In thousands of United States dollars, except share data)

(Unaudited)

June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 26,659 $ 16,676 Restricted cash 5,000 5,000 Trade receivables 29,509 27,558 Inventories 73,733 70,582 Other receivables 10,504 309 Income tax receivable, net 1,741 6,900 Prepaid expenses and deposits 9,563 5,959 Total current assets 156,709 132,984 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 207,374 207,701 Investments 2,109 2,109 Goodwill 67,239 66,225 Intangibles 36,532 37,157 Deferred tax asset 4,201 4,201 Right-of-use assets 12,962 9,132 Other assets 1,976 5,776 Total assets $ 489,102 $ 465,285 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Line of credit $ 4,000 $ 7,529 Trade payables 20,551 24,894 Current maturities of long-term debt 9,373 9,646 Accrued sales taxes 13,211 11,594 Accrued loyalty program 1,821 2,060 Accrued liabilities 19,384 13,064 Lease liabilities - current 1,755 1,970 Other current liabilities 1,680 1,458 Total current liabilities 71,775 72,215 Non-current liabilities Long-term debt 41,615 43,821 Deferred tax liability 19,138 19,756 Lease liabilities - non-current 11,816 7,785 Other liabilities 1,927 1,714 Total liabilities 146,271 145,291 Commitments and contingencies MEZZANINE EQUITY Redeemable non-controlling interest 16,223 16,164 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Common stock, no par value per share - unlimited shares authorized;

110,238,929 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and 91,788,929 shares issued

and outstanding at December 31, 2022. 386,719 372,429 Additional paid in capital 24,888 13,372 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,284 ) (8,371 ) Retained earnings (82,383 ) (74,367 ) Total Village Farms International, Inc. shareholders’ equity 325,940 303,063 Non-controlling interest 668 767 Total shareholders’ equity 326,608 303,830 Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders’ equity $ 489,102 $ 465,285





Village Farms International, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(In thousands of United States dollars, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Sales $ 77,212 $ 82,903 $ 141,868 $ 153,059 Cost of sales (65,713 ) (76,580 ) (118,069 ) (136,832 ) Gross margin 11,499 6,323 23,799 16,227 Selling, general and administrative expenses (16,753 ) (18,516 ) (34,158 ) (36,451 ) Interest expense (1,411 ) (665 ) (2,544 ) (1,348 ) Interest income 283 — 479 110 Foreign exchange gain (loss) 738 (527 ) 669 (208 ) Other income (expense) 5,602 (30 ) 5,632 (38 ) Write-off of joint venture loan — (592 ) — (592 ) Impairments — (29,799 ) — (29,799 ) Loss before taxes and loss from equity method investments (42 ) (43,806 ) (6,123 ) (52,099 ) (Provision for) recovery of income taxes (1,299 ) 9,714 (1,933 ) 11,380 Loss from equity method investments — (2,615 ) — (2,667 ) Loss including non-controlling interests (1,341 ) (36,707 ) (8,056 ) (43,386 ) Less: net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests, net of tax (39 ) 152 40 314 Net loss attributable to Village Farms International, Inc. shareholders $ (1,380 ) $ (36,555 ) $ (8,016 ) $ (43,072 ) Basic loss per share attributable to Village Farms International, Inc. shareholders $ (0.01 ) $ (0.41 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.49 ) Diluted loss per share attributable to Village Farms International, Inc. shareholders $ (0.01 ) $ (0.41 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.49 ) Weighted average number of common shares used

in the computation of net loss per share (in thousands): Basic 110,239 88,567 107,185 88,472 Diluted 110,239 88,567 107,185 88,472 Loss including non-controlling interests $ (1,341 ) $ (36,707 ) $ (8,056 ) $ (43,386 ) Other comprehensive income (loss): Foreign currency translation adjustment 4,225 151 5,087 612 Comprehensive income (loss) including non-controlling interests 2,884 (36,556 ) (2,969 ) (42,774 ) Comprehensive (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests (361 ) 268 (403 ) 430 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Village Farms International, Inc. shareholders $ 2,523 $ (36,288 ) $ (3,372 ) $ (42,344 )





Village Farms International, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands of United States dollars)

(Unaudited)