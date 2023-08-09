Submit Release
Vertex Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERX) (“Vertex” or the “Company”), a leading global provider of indirect tax solutions, today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

David DeStefano, President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairperson of the Board stated “The return on our growth investments of the last several years was evident in the second quarter. Vertex delivered strong financial results, with high-teens revenue growth and the largest year-over-year increase in adjusted EBITDA since our IPO in mid-2020. In addition, scaled customer growth accelerated to the mid-teens; net revenue retention increased to a new high of 111%, and we delivered record average annual revenue per customer. While we are pleased with our results in the second quarter, we believe we have ongoing opportunity to drive additional top-line growth and earnings leverage in the quarters to come.”

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

  • Total revenues of $139.7 million, up 17.1% year-over-year.
  • Software subscription revenues of $117.8 million, up 16.6% year-over-year.
  • Cloud revenues of $51.2 million, up 27.3% year-over-year.
  • Annual Recurring Revenue (“ARR”) was $467.7 million, up 17.5% year-over-year.
  • Average Annual Revenue per direct customer (“AARPC”) was $109,170 at June 30, 2023, compared to $93,850 at June 30, 2022 and $104,370 at March 31, 2023.
  • Net Revenue Retention (“NRR”) was 111%, compared to 110% at June 30, 2022, and the first quarter of 2023.
  • Gross Revenue Retention (“GRR”) was 96%, consistent with June 30, 2022, and the first quarter of 2023.
  • Loss from operations of $(4.1) million, compared to loss from operations of $(4.3) million for the same period prior year. Non-GAAP operating income of $18.1 million, compared to $14.6 million for the same period prior year.
  • Net loss of $(6.9) million, compared to net loss of $(5.5) million for the same period prior year.
  • Net loss per basic and diluted Class A and Class B shares of $(0.05) for 2023, compared to net loss of $(0.04) for the same period prior year.
  • Non-GAAP net income of $13.6 million and Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.08.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $22.0 million, compared to $17.8 million for the same period prior year. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 15.7%, compared to 14.9% for the same period prior year.

Definitions of certain key business metrics and the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release and reconciliations of such measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included below under the headings “Definitions of Certain Key Business Metrics” and “Use and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Financial Outlook

For the third quarter of 2023, the Company currently expects:

  • Revenues of $141 million to $143 million; and
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $24 million to $26 million.

For the full-year 2023, the Company currently expects:

  • Revenues of $556 to $562 million;
  • Cloud revenue growth of 27%; and
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $93 to $97 million.

John Schwab, Chief Financial Officer, stated, “Given our solid performance in the first half of 2023, we are increasing our full-year guidance for both revenue and adjusted EBITDA. This reflects both the strong execution of the Vertex team as well as our current view of the conditions within the enterprise and upper middle market segments that we serve.”

The Company is unable to reconcile forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, without unreasonable efforts because the Company is currently unable to predict with a reasonable degree of certainty the type and extent of certain items that would be expected to impact net income (loss) for these periods but would not impact Adjusted EBITDA. Such items may include stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization of capitalized software costs and acquired intangible assets, severance expense, acquisition contingent consideration, litigation settlements, transaction costs, and other items. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on the Company’s net income (loss). The foregoing forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s expectations as of today's date. Given the number of risk factors, uncertainties and assumptions discussed below, actual results may differ materially. The Company does not intend to update its financial outlook until its next quarterly results announcement.

Important disclosures in this earnings release about and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided below under “Use and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Vertex will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time today, August 9, 2023, to discuss its second quarter 2023 financial results.

Those wishing to participate may do so by dialing 1-201-689-8471 approximately ten minutes prior to start time. A listen-only webcast of the call will also be available through the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.vertexinc.com.

A conference call replay will be available approximately one hour after the call by dialing 1-412-317-6671 and referencing passcode 13739853, or via the Company’s Investor Relations website. The replay will expire on August 23, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc. is a leading global provider of indirect tax solutions. The Company’s mission is to deliver the most trusted tax technology enabling global businesses to transact, comply and grow with confidence. Vertex provides solutions that can be tailored to specific industries for major lines of indirect tax, including sales and consumer use, value added and payroll. Headquartered in North America, and with offices in South America and Europe, Vertex employs over 1,400 professionals and serves companies across the globe.

For more information, visit www.vertexinc.com or follow on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements

Any statements made in this press release that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements and should be evaluated as such. Forward-looking statements include information concerning possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of our business plan and strategies. Forward-looking statements are based on Vertex management’s beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, them. Because such statements are based on expectations as to future financial and operating results and are not statements of fact, actual results may differ materially from those projected. Factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: our ability to attract new customers on a cost-effective basis and the extent to which existing customers renew and upgrade their subscriptions; our ability to sustain and expand revenues, maintain profitability, and to effectively manage our anticipated growth; our ability to identify acquisition targets and to successfully integrate and operate acquired businesses; our ability to maintain and expand our strategic relationships with third parties; the potential effects on our business from the existence of a global endemic or pandemic; and the other factors described under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 as filed with the Securities Exchange Commission (“SEC”), as may be subsequently updated by our other SEC filings. Copies of such filings may be obtained from the Company or the SEC.

All forward-looking statements reflect our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

Definitions of Certain Key Business Metrics

Annual Recurring Revenue (“ARR”)

We derive the vast majority of our revenues from recurring software subscriptions. We believe ARR provides us with visibility to our projected software subscription revenues in order to evaluate the health of our business. Because we recognize subscription revenues ratably, we believe investors can use ARR to measure our expansion of existing customer revenues, new customer activity, and as an indicator of future software subscription revenues. ARR is based on monthly recurring revenues (“MRR”) from software subscriptions for the most recent month at period end, multiplied by twelve. MRR is calculated by dividing the software subscription price, inclusive of discounts, by the number of subscription covered months. MRR only includes direct customers with MRR at the end of the last month of the measurement period. AARPC represents average annual revenue per direct customer and is calculated by dividing ARR by the number of software subscription direct customers at the end of the respective period.

Net Revenue Retention Rate (“NRR”)

We believe that our NRR provides insight into our ability to retain and grow revenues from our direct customers, as well as their potential long-term value to us. We also believe it demonstrates to investors our ability to expand existing customer revenues, which is one of our key growth strategies. Our NRR refers to the ARR expansion during the 12 months of a reporting period for all direct customers who were part of our customer base at the beginning of the reporting period. Our NRR calculation takes into account any revenues lost from departing direct customers or those who have downgraded or reduced usage, as well as any revenue expansion from migrations, new licenses for additional products or contractual and usage-based price changes.

Gross Revenue Retention Rate (“GRR”)

We believe our GRR provides insight into and demonstrates to investors our ability to retain revenues from our existing direct customers. Our GRR refers to how much of our MRR we retain each month after reduction for the effects of revenues lost from departing direct customers or those who have downgraded or reduced usage. GRR does not take into account revenue expansion from migrations, new licenses for additional products or contractual and usage-based price changes. GRR does not include revenue reductions resulting from cancellations of customer subscriptions that are replaced by new subscriptions associated with customer migrations to a newer version of the related software solution.

Customer Count

The following table shows Vertex’s direct customers, as well as indirect small business customers sold and serviced through the company’s one-to-many channel strategy:

           
  Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2022 Q1 2023 Q2 2023
Direct 4,242 4,230 4,289 4,278 4,284
Indirect 266 268 270 291 329
Total 4,508 4,498 4,559 4,569 4,613

Use and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (“GAAP”) and key business metrics described above, we have calculated non-GAAP cost of revenues, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP research and development expense, non-GAAP selling and marketing expense, non-GAAP general and administrative expense, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted EPS, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, free cash flow and free cash flow margin, which are each non-GAAP financial measures. We have provided tabular reconciliations of each of these non-GAAP financial measures to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, and to evaluate financial performance and liquidity. Our non-GAAP financial measures are presented as supplemental disclosure as we believe they provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our results, prospects, and liquidity period-over-period without the impact of certain items that do not directly correlate to our operating performance and that may vary significantly from period to period for reasons unrelated to our operating performance, as well as comparing our financial results to those of other companies. Our definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similarly titled measures presented by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited. In addition, other companies may not publish these or similar metrics. Thus, our non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or in isolation from, the financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP, and should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, to be filed with the SEC.

We calculate these non-GAAP financial measures as follows:

  • Non-GAAP cost of revenues, software subscriptions is determined by adding back to GAAP cost of revenues, software subscriptions, the stock-based compensation expense, and depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets included in cost of subscription revenues for the respective periods.
  • Non-GAAP cost of revenues, services is determined by adding back to GAAP cost of revenues, services, the stock-based compensation expense included in cost of revenues, services for the respective periods.
  • Non-GAAP gross profit is determined by adding back to GAAP gross profit the stock-based compensation expense, and depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets included in cost of subscription revenues for the respective periods.
  • Non-GAAP gross margin is determined by dividing non-GAAP gross profit by total revenues for the respective periods.
  • Non-GAAP research and development expense is determined by adding back to GAAP research and development expense the stock-based compensation expense included in research and development expense for the respective periods.
  • Non-GAAP selling and marketing expense is determined by adding back to GAAP selling and marketing expense the stock-based compensation expense and the amortization of acquired intangible assets included in selling and marketing expense for the respective periods.
  • Non-GAAP general and administrative expense is determined by adding back to GAAP general and administrative expense the stock-based compensation expense, amortization of cloud computing implementation costs and severance expense included in general and administrative expense for the respective periods.
  • Non-GAAP operating income is determined by adding back to GAAP loss or income from operations the stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets included in cost of subscription revenues, amortization of acquired intangible assets included in selling and marketing expense, amortization of cloud computing implementation costs in general and administrative expense, severance expense, acquisition contingent consideration, litigation settlements, and transaction costs (which includes offering costs related to the sale of shares of certain of our Class B shareholders which are not representative of normal business operations), included in GAAP loss or income from operations for the respective periods.
  • Non-GAAP net income is determined by adding back to GAAP net loss or income the income tax benefit or expense, stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets included in cost of subscription revenues, amortization of acquired intangible assets included in selling and marketing expense, amortization of cloud computing implementation costs in general and administrative expense, severance expense, acquisition contingent consideration, litigation settlements and transaction costs (which includes offering costs related to the sale of shares of certain of our Class B shareholders which are not representative of normal business operations), included in GAAP net loss or income for the respective periods to determine non-GAAP loss or income before income taxes. Non-GAAP loss or income before income taxes is then adjusted for income taxes calculated using the respective statutory tax rates for applicable jurisdictions, which for purposes of this determination were assumed to be 25.5%.
  • Non-GAAP net income per diluted share of Class A and Class B common stock (“Non-GAAP diluted EPS”) is determined by dividing non-GAAP net income by the weighted average shares outstanding of all classes of common stock, inclusive of the impact of dilutive common stock equivalents to purchase such common stock, including stock options, restricted stock awards, restricted stock units and employee stock purchase plan shares.
  • Adjusted EBITDA is determined by adding back to GAAP net income or loss the net interest income or expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization of property and equipment, depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets included in cost of subscription revenues, amortization of acquired intangible assets included in selling and marketing expense, amortization of cloud computing implementation costs in general and administrative expense, asset impairments, stock-based compensation expense, severance expense, acquisition contingent consideration, litigation settlements, and transaction costs (which includes offering costs related to the sale of shares of certain of our Class B shareholders which are not representative of normal business operations), included in GAAP net income or loss for the respective periods.
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin is determined by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by total revenues for the respective periods.
  • Free cash flow is determined by adjusting net cash provided by (used in) operating activities by purchases of property and equipment and capitalized software additions for the respective periods.
  • Free cash flow margin is determined by dividing free cash flow by total revenues for the respective periods.

We encourage investors and others to review our financial information in its entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure and to view these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with the related GAAP financial measures.

Vertex, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
 
  As of June 30,   December 31,
 		 
(In thousands, except per share data) 2023   2022  
  (unaudited)        
Assets            
Current assets:            
Cash and cash equivalents $ 41,865     $ 91,803    
Funds held for customers   30,156       14,945    
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $14,218 and $9,554, respectively   129,093       102,885    
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   22,026       22,340   (A)
Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $11,235 and $11,220, respectively)   11,201       11,173    
Total current assets   234,341       243,146   (A)
Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation   98,912       101,090   (A)
Capitalized software, net of accumulated amortization   39,461       39,012    
Goodwill and other intangible assets   259,587       257,023    
Deferred commissions   16,726       15,463    
Deferred income tax asset   42,855       30,938    
Operating lease right-of-use assets   16,564       17,187    
Other assets   16,624       15,333   (A)
Total assets $ 725,070     $ 719,192    
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity            
Current liabilities:            
Current portion of long-term debt $ 2,500     $ 2,188    
Accounts payable   22,009       14,329    
Accrued expenses   55,991       38,234    
Customer funds obligations   26,594       12,121    
Accrued salaries and benefits   12,332       10,790    
Accrued variable compensation   15,027       23,729    
Deferred compensation, current         2,809    
Deferred revenue, current   274,094       268,847    
Current portion of operating lease liabilities   4,454       4,086    
Current portion of finance lease liabilities   59       103    
Deferred purchase consideration, current   9,974       19,824    
Purchase commitment and contingent consideration liabilities, current   7,866       6,149    
Total current liabilities   430,900       403,209    
Deferred revenue, net of current portion   2,959       10,289    
Debt, net of current portion   45,478       46,709    
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion   18,330       20,421    
Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion         10    
Purchase commitment and contingent consideration liabilities, net of current portion   1,500       8,412    
Deferred other liabilities   188       417    
Total liabilities   499,355       489,467    
Stockholders' equity:            
Preferred shares, $0.001 par value, 30,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding            
Class A voting common stock, $0.001 par value, 300,000 shares authorized; 54,054 and 50,014 shares issued and outstanding, respectively   54       50    
Class B voting common stock, $0.001 par value, 150,000 shares authorized; 97,718 and 100,307 shares issued and outstanding, respectively   98       100    
Additional paid in capital   262,095       244,820    
(Accumulated deficit) retained earnings   (12,521 )     12,507    
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (24,011 )     (27,752 )  
Total stockholders' equity   225,715       229,725    
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 725,070     $ 719,192    
             
(A) December 31, 2022 ending balances reflect an immaterial error correction related to an understatement of prepaid expenses and other current assets of $1,957, an overstatement of property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $14,678, and an understatement of other assets of $12,721, recorded to correct the presentation of capitalized cloud computing implementation costs.
             


Vertex, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss
(Unaudited)
                       
  Three months ended   Six months ended
  June 30,   June 30,
(In thousands, except per share data) 2023
   2022
   2023
   2022
  (unaudited)   (unaudited)
Revenues:                      
Software subscriptions $ 117,836     $ 101,088     $ 228,850     $ 198,219  
Services   21,859       18,188       43,596       36,041  
Total revenues   139,695       119,276       272,446       234,260  
Cost of revenues:                      
Software subscriptions   38,516       36,209       75,919       69,122  
Services   15,363       11,920       29,707       23,873  
Total cost of revenues   53,879       48,129       105,626       92,995  
Gross profit   85,816       71,147       166,820       141,265  
Operating expenses:                      
Research and development   12,680       10,310       28,542       19,943  
Selling and marketing   33,541       31,979       69,277       59,431  
General and administrative   39,376       30,084       73,686       58,841  
Depreciation and amortization   3,878       3,224       7,619       6,184  
Other operating expense (income), net   413       (154 )     697       694  
Total operating expenses   89,888       75,443       179,821       145,093  
Loss from operations   (4,072 )     (4,296 )     (13,001 )     (3,828 )
Interest (income) expense, net   (105 )     724       (455 )     718  
Loss before income taxes   (3,967 )     (5,020 )     (12,546 )     (4,546 )
Income tax expense   2,929       500       12,482       1,308  
Net loss   (6,896 )     (5,520 )     (25,028 )     (5,854 )
Other comprehensive income (loss)                      
Foreign currency translation adjustments and revaluations, net of tax   (609 )     11,777       (3,731 )     13,826  
Unrealized gain (loss) on investments, net of tax   3       (2 )     (10 )     (2 )
Total other comprehensive (income) loss, net of tax   (606 )     11,775       (3,741 )     13,824  
Total comprehensive loss $ (6,290 )   $ (17,295 )   $ (21,287 )   $ (19,678 )
                       
Net loss attributable to Class A stockholders, basic $ (2,447 )   $ (1,598 )   $ (8,633 )   $ (1,679 )
Net loss per Class A share, basic $ (0.05 )   $ (0.04 )   $ (0.17 )   $ (0.04 )
Weighted average Class A common stock, basic   53,762       43,286       52,109       42,818  
Net loss attributable to Class A stockholders, diluted $ (2,447 )   $ (1,598 )   $ (8,633 )   $ (1,679 )
Net loss per Class A share, diluted $ (0.05 )   $ (0.04 )   $ (0.17 )   $ (0.04 )
Weighted average Class A common stock, diluted   53,762       43,286       52,109       42,818  
                       
Net loss attributable to Class B stockholders, basic $ (4,449 )   $ (3,922 )   $ (16,395 )   $ (4,175 )
Net loss per Class B share, basic $ (0.05 )   $ (0.04 )   $ (0.17 )   $ (0.04 )
Weighted average Class B common stock, basic   97,718       106,203       98,969       106,505  
Net loss attributable to Class B stockholders, diluted $ (4,449 )   $ (3,922 )   $ (16,395 )   $ (4,175 )
Net loss per Class B share, diluted $ (0.05 )   $ (0.04 )   $ (0.17 )   $ (0.04 )
Weighted average Class B common stock, diluted   97,718       106,203       98,969       106,505  
                       


Vertex, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
             
  Six months ended  
  June 30,   
(In thousands) 2023    2022   
  (unaudited)
Cash flows from operating activities:              
Net loss $ (25,028 )   $ (5,854 )  
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:              
Depreciation and amortization   34,190       30,535    
Amortization of cloud computing implementation costs   631          
Provision for subscription cancellations and non-renewals   1,374       (611 )  
Amortization of deferred financing costs   126       118    
Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability   449       700    
Write-off of deferred financing costs         370    
Stock-based compensation expense   18,456       9,127    
Deferred income tax (benefit)   (12,331 )     (88 )  
Non-cash operating lease costs   625       1,534    
Other   (67 )     552    
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:            
Accounts receivable   (30,512 )     (10,900 )  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   355       (3,124 )  
Deferred commissions   (1,263 )     387    
Accounts payable   7,655       4,732    
Accrued expenses   17,407       685    
Accrued and deferred compensation   (10,705 )     (17,550 )  
Deferred revenue   1,179       6,288    
Operating lease liabilities   (1,722 )     (1,868 )  
Other   (1,717 )     (6,445 ) (A)
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities   (898 )     8,588   (A)
Cash flows from investing activities:              
Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired         (474 )  
Property and equipment additions   (21,859 )     (21,839 ) (A)
Capitalized software additions   (9,047 )     (5,926 )  
Purchase of investment securities, available-for-sale   (8,427 )     (6,943 )  
Proceeds from maturities of investment securities, available-for-sale   8,600          
Net cash used in investing activities   (30,733 )     (35,182 ) (A)
Cash flows from financing activities:             
Net increase (decrease) in customer funds obligations   14,473       (4,571 )  
Proceeds from term loan         50,000    
Principal payments on long-term debt   (938 )     (313 )  
Payments for deferred financing costs         (983 )  
Proceeds from purchases of stock under ESPP   1,178       967    
Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of stock-based awards   (3,986 )     (489 )  
Proceeds from exercise of stock options   2,243       718    
Distributions under Tax Sharing Agreement         (536 )  
Payments for purchase commitment and contingent consideration liabilities   (6,424 )     (255 )  
Payments of finance lease liabilities   (27 )     (49 )  
Payments for deferred purchase commitments   (10,000 )     (10,000 )  
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities   (3,481 )     34,489    
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   380       (612 )  
Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   (34,727 )     7,283    
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period   106,748       98,206    
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 72,021     $ 105,489    
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets, end of period:              
Cash and cash equivalents $ 41,865     $ 85,554    
Restricted cash—funds held for customers   30,156       19,935    
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 72,021     $ 105,489    
             
(A) Other changes in operating assets and liabilities, net cash provided by operating activities, property and equipment additions and net cash used in investing activities for the six months ended June 30, 2022 reflect an immaterial error correction of $5,988 related to the reclassification of capitalized cloud computing implementation costs.  
 


Summary of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
                           
  Three months ended     Six months ended  
  June 30,     June 30,  
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2023
   2022
     2023
   2022
  
Non-GAAP cost of revenues, software subscriptions $ 25,411     $ 23,344       $ 49,383     $ 46,114    
Non-GAAP cost of revenues, services $ 15,197     $ 11,645       $ 28,705     $ 23,192    
Non-GAAP gross profit $ 99,087     $ 84,287       $ 194,358     $ 164,954    
Non-GAAP gross margin   70.9   %   70.7   %     71.3   %   70.4   %
Non-GAAP research and development expense $ 11,905     $ 9,812       $ 25,533     $ 19,331    
Non-GAAP selling and marketing expense $ 31,775     $ 28,559       $ 63,847     $ 54,190    
Non-GAAP general and administrative expense $ 33,259     $ 28,285       $ 62,544     $ 54,524    
Non-GAAP operating income $ 18,105     $ 14,561       $ 34,566     $ 30,738    
Non-GAAP net income $ 13,566     $ 10,309       $ 26,091     $ 22,365    
Non-GAAP diluted EPS $ 0.08     $ 0.06       $ 0.16     $ 0.14    
Adjusted EBITDA $ 21,983     $ 17,785       $ 42,185     $ 36,922    
Adjusted EBITDA margin   15.7   %   14.9   %     15.5   %   15.8   %
Free cash flow $ (21,240 )   $ (4,987 )     $ (31,799 )   $ (19,177 )  
Free cash flow margin   (15.2 ) %   (4.2 ) %     (11.7 ) %   (8.2 ) %


Vertex, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
 
  Three months ended   Six months ended  
  June 30,   June 30,  
(Dollars in thousands) 2023   2022   2023   2022  
Non-GAAP Cost of Revenues, Software Subscriptions:                        
Cost of revenues, software subscriptions $ 38,516     $ 36,209     $ 75,919     $ 69,122    
Stock-based compensation expense   (419 )     (479 )     (1,415 )     (925 )  
Depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets – cost of subscription revenues   (12,686 )     (12,386 )     (25,121 )     (22,083 )  
Non-GAAP cost of revenues, software subscriptions $ 25,411     $ 23,344     $ 49,383     $ 46,114    
                         
Non-GAAP Cost of Revenues, Services:                        
Cost of revenues, services $ 15,363     $ 11,920     $ 29,707     $ 23,873    
Stock-based compensation expense   (166 )     (275 )     (1,002 )     (681 )  
Non-GAAP cost of revenues, services $ 15,197     $ 11,645     $ 28,705     $ 23,192    
                         
Non-GAAP Gross Profit:                        
Gross profit $ 85,816     $ 71,147     $ 166,820     $ 141,265    
Stock-based compensation expense   585       754       2,417       1,606    
Depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets – cost of subscription revenues   12,686       12,386       25,121       22,083    
Non-GAAP gross profit $ 99,087     $ 84,287     $ 194,358     $ 164,954    
                         
Non-GAAP Gross Margin:                        
Total Revenues $ 139,695     $ 119,276     $ 272,446     $ 234,260    
Non-GAAP gross margin   70.9   %   70.7   %   71.3   %   70.4   %
                         
Non-GAAP Research and Development Expense:                        
Research and development expense $ 12,680     $ 10,310     $ 28,542     $ 19,943    
Stock-based compensation expense   (775 )     (498 )     (3,009 )     (612 )  
Non-GAAP research and development expense $ 11,905     $ 9,812     $ 25,533     $ 19,331    
                         
Non-GAAP Selling and Marketing Expense:                        
Selling and marketing expense $ 33,541     $ 31,979     $ 69,277     $ 59,431    
Stock-based compensation expense   (1,082 )     (1,401 )     (3,980 )     (2,973 )  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets – selling and marketing expense   (684 )     (2,019 )     (1,450 )     (2,268 )  
Non-GAAP selling and marketing expense $ 31,775     $ 28,559     $ 63,847     $ 54,190    
                         
Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expense:                        
General and administrative expense $ 39,376     $ 30,084     $ 73,686     $ 58,841    
Stock-based compensation expense   (4,581 )     (1,541 )     (9,051 )     (3,936 )  
Severance expense   (905 )     (258 )     (1,460 )     (381 )  
Amortization of cloud computing implementation costs – general and administrative   (631 )           (631 )        
Non-GAAP general and administrative expense $ 33,259     $ 28,285     $ 62,544     $ 54,524    


Vertex, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued)
(Unaudited)
                       
  Three months ended   Six months ended
  June 30,   June 30,
(In thousands, except per share data) 2023   2022   2023   2022
Non-GAAP Operating Income:                      
Loss from operations $ (4,072 )   $ (4,296 )   $ (13,001 )   $ (3,828 )
Stock-based compensation expense   7,022       4,194       18,456       9,127  
Depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets – cost of subscription revenues   12,686       12,386       25,121       22,083  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets – selling and marketing expense   684       2,019       1,450       2,268  
Amortization of cloud computing implementation costs – general and administrative   631             631        
Severance expense   905       258       1,460       381  
Acquisition contingent consideration   249             449       700  
Transaction costs                     7  
Non-GAAP operating income $ 18,105     $ 14,561     $ 34,566     $ 30,738  
                       
                       
Non-GAAP Net Income:                      
Net loss $ (6,896 )   $ (5,520 )   $ (25,028 )   $ (5,854 )
Income tax expense   2,929       500       12,482       1,308  
Stock-based compensation expense   7,022       4,194       18,456       9,127  
Depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets – cost of subscription revenues   12,686       12,386       25,121       22,083  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets – selling and marketing expense   684       2,019       1,450       2,268  
Amortization of cloud computing implementation costs – general and administrative   631             631        
Severance expense   905       258       1,460       381  
Acquisition contingent consideration   249             449       700  
Transaction costs                     7  
Non-GAAP income before income taxes   18,210       13,837       35,021       30,020  
Income tax adjustment at statutory rate   (4,644 )     (3,528 )     (8,930 )     (7,655 )
Non-GAAP net income $ 13,566     $ 10,309     $ 26,091     $ 22,365  
                       
Non-GAAP Diluted EPS:                      
Non-GAAP net income $ 13,566     $ 10,309     $ 26,091     $ 22,365  
Weighted average Class A and B common stock, diluted   162,128       158,803       161,247       158,460  
Non-GAAP diluted EPS $ 0.08     $ 0.06     $ 0.16     $ 0.14  
                       
 


Vertex, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued)
(Unaudited)
                           
  Three months ended     Six months ended  
  June 30,     June 30,  
(Dollars in thousands) 2023
   2022
     2023
   2022
  
Adjusted EBITDA:                          
Net loss $ (6,896 )   $ (5,520 )     $ (25,028 )   $ (5,854 )  
Interest (income) expense, net   (105 )     724         (455 )     718    
Income tax expense   2,929       500         12,482       1,308    
Depreciation and amortization – property and equipment   3,878       3,224         7,619       6,184    
Depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets – cost of subscription revenues   12,686       12,386         25,121       22,083    
Amortization of acquired intangible assets – selling and marketing expense   684       2,019         1,450       2,268    
Amortization of cloud computing implementation costs – general and administrative   631               631          
Stock-based compensation expense   7,022       4,194         18,456       9,127    
Severance expense   905       258         1,460       381    
Acquisition contingent consideration   249               449       700    
Transaction costs                       7    
Adjusted EBITDA $ 21,983     $ 17,785       $ 42,185     $ 36,922    
                           
Adjusted EBITDA Margin:                          
Total revenues $ 139,695     $ 119,276       $ 272,446     $ 234,260    
Adjusted EBITDA margin   15.7   %   14.9   %     15.5   %   15.8   %
                           


                           
  Three months ended     Six months ended  
  June 30,     June 30,  
(Dollars in thousands) 2023
   2022
     2023
   2022
  
Free Cash Flow:                          
Cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (7,648 )   $ 8,955   (A)   $ (893 )   $ 8,588   (B)
Property and equipment additions   (8,546 )     (10,928 ) (A)     (21,859 )     (21,839 ) (B)
Capitalized software additions   (5,046 )     (3,014 )       (9,047 )     (5,926 )  
Free cash flow $ (21,240 )   $ (4,987 )     $ (31,799 )   $ (19,177 )  
                           
Free Cash Flow Margin:                          
Total revenues $ 139,695     $ 119,276       $ 272,446     $ 234,260    
Free cash flow margin   (15.2 ) %   (4.2 ) %     (11.7 ) %   (8.2 ) %
                           
(A) Cash provided by operating activities and property and equipment additions for the three months ended June 30, 2022 reflect an immaterial error correction of $3,026 related to the reclassification of capitalized cloud computing implementation costs from property and equipment additions to other changes in operating assets and liabilities.  
                           
(B) Cash provided by operating activities and property and equipment additions for the six months ended June 30, 2022 reflect an immaterial error correction of $5,988 related to the reclassification of capitalized cloud computing implementation costs from property and equipment additions to other changes in operating assets and liabilities.  
   

Investor Relations Contact:
Joe Crivelli
Vertex, Inc.
ir@vertexinc.com

Media Contact:
Rachel Litcofsky
Vertex, Inc.
mediainquiries@vertexinc.com 


