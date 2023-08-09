Applied UV Achieves Industry Milestone: Receives First Order for Patented Disinfecting Mirrors. The Units are for Installation at a Mt. Sinai Hospital in New York

Exclusive Innovation Validated After Three Years of Investment and Patented IP Development, Proven Against Major Infectious Bacteria, Viruses (Including Covid-19) and Mold, as Well as Candida Auris

NEW YORK, NY, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI), a pioneering force in Smart Buildings Technologies, is pleased to announce a significant accomplishment through its Sterilumen subsidiary: the Company's first purchase order for its disinfecting mirrors has recently been received. This order is for the renowned Mt. Sinai Hospital in New York. This significant milestone represents the successful culmination of three years of research, investment, and intellectual property (IP) development by Applied UV. Our patented UV disinfecting mirrors focus on typical sinks and adjacent areas.

These groundbreaking disinfecting mirrors have been rigorously laboratory tested and shown to be effective against Candida auris, a crucial achievement in light of increasing global concerns over resistant pathogens (https://www.nbcnews.com/health/health-news/cdc-fungal-infection-candida-auris-alarming-spread-rcna75477)

In a recent podcast featured on the American Society. for Microbiology (https://asm.org/Podcasts/MTM/Episodes/Antibiotic-Resistant-Infections-in-Hospital-Sinks),

Amy Mathers, M.D., D(ABMM), associate professor of medicine and pathology at the University of Virginia, Charlottesville, studied how drug-resistant bacteria can reside in hospital sinks. The bacteria, existing in a biofilm in the pipe right below the drain, can be transferred in droplets when the water is run. These droplets can fall as far as 36 inches from the drain plate and can contaminate the sink bowl or patient care items next to the sink.

Sinks and drains are one of the most dangerous areas where infection, bacteria, mold and pathogens accumulate. Manual, standard cleaning methods are ineffective as a disinfectant. Additionally, our laboratory validated Lumicide™ patented UVC technology is the only solution that continuously and thoroughly eliminates bacteria in and around hand hygiene sinks in hospitals, healthcare and heavily trafficked public areas.

Our various hospital partnerships underscore the trust and credibility we have built in the market," said Max Munn, CEO of Applied UV. "Today's announcement is a testament to our commitment to innovation, safety, and efficacy. We have always believed in the potential of our disinfecting mirrors, and the multiple laboratory validations exemplifies our unwavering dedication to advancing technology for the greater good."

Munn added, "As we continue to evolve, our primary focus remains on how our technologies can enhance safety, elevate experiences, and make a genuine positive impact."

Prominent names like University of Chicago Medical, Mass General, and Mercy Children’s Hospital are among Applied UV's clientele. Collaborations with such notable industry leaders solidify the company's reputation as a trusted solution provider in the realm of smart building technology.

About Applied UV

Applied UV, Inc. engages in the pursuit of technologies focused on global food security, air quality, and specialty building solutions tailored for the commercial and hospitality sectors. More details about Applied UV, Inc., and its subsidiaries can be found at https://www.applieduvinc.com.

