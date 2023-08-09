KVH Industries Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

MIDDLETOWN, R.I., Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KVH Industries, Inc., (Nasdaq: KVHI), reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 today. The company will hold a conference call to discuss these results at 9:00 a.m. ET today, which can be accessed at investors.kvh.com. Following the call, a replay of the webcast will be available through the company’s website.



Second Quarter 2023 Highlights

Total revenues from continuing operations in the second quarter of 2023 were $34.2 million, down 1% from $34.6 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Our VSAT airtime revenue increased $1.1 million, to $26.9 million, or 4%, in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the second quarter of 2022.

Net income from continuing operations in the second quarter of 2023 was $0.9 million, or $0.05 per share, compared to net loss from continuing operations of $0.2 million, or $0.01 per share, in the second quarter of 2022.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations was $4.2 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $3.2 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Commenting on the company’s second quarter results, Brent C. Bruun, KVH Chief Executive Officer, said, “Our increased strategic focus on service revenue opportunities continued to generate growth in the second quarter as our airtime service revenue was up in comparison to the same period last year, while our subscriber base increased to more than 7,140. We also established a robust pipeline for our new OpenNet program, which brings non-KVH antennas onto our global VSAT network and opens a new service revenue stream that is not reliant on hardware sales or shipments. Our new contract extension with Intelsat solidifies the backbone of our KVH ONE hybrid network for the next three years, enabling us to integrate enterprise-grade VSAT along with LEO, 5G, and Wi-Fi services as part of our multi-orbit, multi-channel connectivity solution.

“However, we continue to experience competitive headwinds driven by new LEO services, a transition to streaming content rather than satellite TV in the leisure market, and a corresponding reduction in satellite TV and leisure VSAT terminal sales. As a result, our quarterly revenue declined 1% versus the second quarter last year. In light of the changing market and competitive environments, we are tempering our guidance for the full year. We now anticipate revenue of $133 million to $139 million, with continued growth in both service revenues and subscribers and adjusted EBITDA from $12 million to $15 million.”

Financial Highlights – From Continuing Operations (in millions, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 GAAP Results Revenue $ 34.2 $ 34.6 $ 67.9 $ 67.7 Income (loss) from operations $ 0.3 $ (1.0 ) $ (0.2 ) $ (5.3 ) Net income / (loss) $ 0.9 $ (0.2 ) $ 0.9 $ (4.5 ) Net income / (loss) per share $ 0.05 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.05 $ (0.24 ) Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ 4.2 $ 3.2 $ 7.5 $ 5.0

Continuing Operations excludes prior year amounts associated with the divested Inertial Navigation segment. Inertial Navigation is treated as Discontinued Operations. For more information regarding our non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, see the tables at the end of this release.

Second Quarter Financial Summary

Revenue was $34.2 million for the second quarter of 2023, a decrease of 1% compared to $34.6 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Product revenues for the second quarter of 2023 were $5.4 million, a decrease of 18%. The decrease in product sales was primarily due to a $1.8 million decrease in TracVision product sales partially offset by increases in VSAT antenna and other product sales.

Service revenues for the second quarter of 2023 were $28.7 million, an increase of $0.8 million. The increase in service sales was primarily due to a $1.1 million increase in our VSAT service sales. This was partially offset by a $0.2 million decrease in our content service sales, which was primarily driven by the sale of a subsidiary in April 2022.

Our operating expenses decreased $3.5 million to $11.7 million for the second quarter of 2023 compared to $15.2 million for the second quarter of 2022. This decrease was due to a $2.8 million decrease in general and administrative costs, a $0.5 million reduction in sales, marketing and support costs, and a $0.2 million decrease in research and development costs. These reductions were primarily due to the restructuring actions taken in March 2022 and reserve adjustments in the second quarter of 2023.

Six Months Ended June 30 Financial Summary

Revenue was $67.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, an increase of less than 1% compared to $67.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Product revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2023 were $10.4 million, a decrease of 21% compared to the six months ended June 30, 2022. The decrease in product sales was primarily driven by a $2.0 million decrease in TracVision product sales and a $1.3 million decrease in VSAT product sales.

Service revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2023 were $57.5 million, an increase of 5% compared to the six months ended June 30, 2022. The increase in service sales was primarily due to a $4.1 million increase in our VSAT Broadband service sales, partially offset by a $1.0 million decrease in content service sales primarily driven by the sale of a subsidiary in April 2022.

Our operating expenses decreased $7.6 million to $24.6 million in the six months ended June 30, 2023 compared to $32.3 million in the six months ended June 30, 2022. This decrease resulted primarily from a $5.4 million decrease in salaries, benefits and taxes (which includes consideration of prior period costs associated with the March 2022 reduction in workforce and expenses related to the separation and retirement of the former Chief Executive Officer), a $0.6 million decrease in recruiting and relocation expense, a $0.5 million decrease in expensed materials, and a $0.3 million decrease in bad debt expense, as well as a $0.7 million reimbursement by EMCORE for expenses incurred under the Transition Service Agreement relating to the sale of the Inertial Navigation business in 2022.

Other Recent Announcements

August 7, 2023 – KVH Joins ISWAN and Its Worldwide Commitment to Seafarer Welfare

May 9, 2023 – KVH ONE OpenNet Program Brings Benefits of KVH Global HTS Network to Non-KVH Antennas

Conference Call Details

KVH Industries will host a conference call today at 9:00 a.m. ET through the company’s website. The conference call can be accessed at investors.kvh.com and listeners are welcome to submit questions pertaining to the earnings release and conference call to ir@kvh.com. The audio archive will be available on the company website within three hours of the completion of the call.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release provides non-GAAP financial information as a supplement to our condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing financial results to assess operational performance. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release adjust for specified items that can be highly variable or difficult to predict. Management generally uses these non-GAAP financial measures to facilitate financial and operational decision-making, including evaluation of our historical operating results and comparison to competitors’ operating results. These non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of our operations that, when viewed with GAAP results and the reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures, may provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business.

Some limitations of non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, include the following: non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA represents net income (loss) before, as applicable, interest income, net, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation expense, goodwill impairment charges, intangible asset impairment charge, CEO separation costs, transaction-related and other variable legal and advisory fees, obsolete inventory recovery, gains and losses on sale of subsidiaries, foreign exchange transaction gains and losses, and income from loan forgiveness.

Other companies, including companies in KVH’s industry, may calculate these non-GAAP financial measures differently or not at all, which will reduce their usefulness as a comparative measure.

Because non-GAAP financial measures exclude the effect of items that increase or decrease our reported results of operations, management strongly encourages investors to review our consolidated financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the tables accompanying this release.

About KVH Industries, Inc.

KVH Industries, Inc., is a global leader in mobile connectivity systems, with innovative technology designed to enable a mobile world. A market leader in maritime VSAT, KVH designs, manufactures, and provides connectivity and content services globally. Founded in 1982, the company has more than a dozen offices around the globe with research, development, and manufacturing operations based in Middletown, RI.



This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. For example, forward-looking statements include statements regarding our financial goals for future periods, the success of our new initiatives, our investment plans, our development goals, our anticipated revenue and earnings, and the impact of our future initiatives on revenue, competitive positioning, profitability, and orders. Actual results could differ materially from the results projected in or implied by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Factors that might cause these differences include, but are not limited to: uncertainty regarding customer responses to new product and service introductions; challenges and potential additional expenses in retaining our employees, particularly in the current competitive labor market characterized by rising wages; uncertainties created by our new business strategy, which may impact customer recruitment and retention; the uncertain impact of ongoing disruptions in our supply chain and associated increases in our costs; the uncertain impact of rising inflation, particularly with respect to fuel costs, and fears of recession; the uncertain impact of the war in Ukraine; unanticipated changes or disruptions in our markets; increased competition, including as a result of industry consolidation and from companies offering networks with greater communication security options or other advantages; technological breakthroughs by competitors; changes in customer priorities or preferences; potential customer terminations; unanticipated liabilities; the potential that competitors will design around or invalidate our intellectual property rights; a history of losses; continued fluctuations in quarterly results; the uncertain impact of federal budget deficits, Congressional deadlock and the federal debt ceiling; the uncertain impact of changes in trade policy, including actual and potential new or higher tariffs and trade barriers, as well as trade wars with other countries; unanticipated obstacles in our product and service development, cost engineering and manufacturing efforts; adverse impacts of currency fluctuations; our ability to successfully commercialize our new initiatives without unanticipated additional expenses or delays; potential reduced sales to companies in or dependent upon the turbulent oil and gas industry; the impact of extended economic weakness on the sale and use of marine vessels and recreational vehicles; the potential inability to increase or maintain our market share in the market for airtime services; the need to increase sales of the TracNet H-series and TracPhone V-HTS series products and related services to maintain and improve airtime gross margins; the need for, or delays in, qualification of products to customer or regulatory standards; potential declines or changes in customer demand, due to economic, weather-related, seasonal, and other factors, particularly with respect to the TracNet H-series and TracPhone V-HTS series, including with respect to new pricing models; increased price and service competition in the mobile connectivity market; exposure for potential intellectual property infringement; changes in tax and accounting requirements or assessments; and export restrictions, delays in procuring export licenses, and other international risks. These and other factors are discussed in more detail in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 5, 2023. Copies are available through our Investor Relations department and website, investors.kvh.com. We do not assume any obligation to update our forward-looking statements to reflect new information and developments.

KVH Industries, Inc., has used, registered, or applied to register its trademarks in the USA and other countries around the world, including but not limited to the following marks: KVH, KVH ONE, TracPhone, and TracNet. Other trademarks are the property of their respective companies.





KVH INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)



Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Sales: Product $ 5,425 $ 6,620 $ 10,374 $ 13,183 Service 28,746 27,933 57,486 54,521 Net sales 34,171 34,553 67,860 67,704 Costs and expenses: Costs of product sales 6,633 5,198 11,867 10,616 Costs of service sales 15,534 15,200 31,610 30,126 Research and development 2,416 2,624 4,981 5,635 Sales, marketing and support 5,142 5,676 10,854 12,645 General and administrative 4,122 6,898 8,772 13,973 Total costs and expenses 33,847 35,596 68,084 72,995 Income (loss) from operations 324 (1,043 ) (224 ) (5,291 ) Interest income 885 201 1,663 409 Interest expense — 1 — 2 Other (expense) income, net (238 ) 889 (462 ) 992 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income tax expense 971 46 977 (3,892 ) Income tax expense from continuing operations 46 235 64 564 Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 925 $ (189 ) $ 913 $ (4,456 ) Net loss from discontinued operations, net of tax — (1,255 ) — (1,680 ) Net income (loss) $ 925 $ (1,444 ) $ 913 $ (6,136 ) Net income (loss) from continuing operations per common share Basic $ 0.05 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.05 $ (0.24 ) Diluted $ 0.05 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.05 $ (0.24 ) Net loss from discontinued operations per common share Basic $ 0.00 $ (0.07 ) $ 0.00 $ (0.09 ) Diluted $ 0.00 $ (0.07 ) $ 0.00 $ (0.09 ) Net income (loss) per common share Basic $ 0.05 $ (0.08 ) $ 0.05 $ (0.33 ) Diluted $ 0.05 $ (0.08 ) $ 0.05 $ (0.33 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 19,153 18,564 19,018 18,507 Diluted 19,275 18,564 19,161 18,507





KVH INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, unaudited)



June 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 ASSETS Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $ 70,974 $ 76,736 Accounts receivable, net 26,975 27,427 Inventories, net 24,179 22,730 Other current assets and contract assets 3,544 4,310 Total current assets 125,672 131,203 Property and equipment, net 50,790 53,118 Goodwill 5,351 5,308 Intangible assets, net 283 404 Right of use assets 1,582 2,168 Other non-current assets and contract assets 7,345 8,070 Non-current deferred income taxes 258 259 Total assets $ 191,281 $ 200,530 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 21,412 34,228 Contract liabilities 3,310 3,108 Current operating lease liability 1,207 1,532 Total current liabilities 25,929 38,868 Other long-term liabilities — — Long-term operating lease liability 371 636 Long-term contract liabilities 4,220 4,315 Non-current deferred tax liability 57 55 Stockholders’ equity 160,704 156,656 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 191,281 $ 200,530





KVH INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO NON-GAAP

EBITDA AND NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

(in thousands, unaudited)



Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income (loss) from continuing operations - GAAP $ 925 $ (189 ) $ 913 $ (4,456 ) Income tax expense 46 235 64 564 Interest income, net (885 ) (200 ) (1,663 ) (407 ) Depreciation and amortization 3,459 3,368 6,920 6,627 Non-GAAP EBITDA from continuing operations 3,545 3,214 6,234 2,328 Stock-based compensation expense 578 614 874 1,348 Employee termination and other non-recurring costs — 179 — 1,535 CEO separation costs — — — 539 Transaction-related and other variable legal and advisory fees — 157 234 484 Non-recurring inventory reserve — — — — Gain on sale of a subsidiary — (631 ) — (631 ) Foreign exchange transaction loss (gain) 56 (284 ) 110 (559 ) Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations $ 4,179 $ 3,249 $ 7,452 $ 5,044



