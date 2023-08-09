ProntoForms wins $360K contract with global HVAC manufacturer for multi-language capability

New capability solves immediate challenges and creates expansion opportunities

OTTAWA, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProntoForms Corporation (TSXV: PFM), the global leader in field intelligence, has announced a $360K contract win for its new multi-language workflow capability. This move further expands ProntoForms’ existing business relationship with this global heavy equipment manufacturer, who is gearing up to deploy the feature to roughly 2,500 technicians speaking over 10 languages in as many countries. The heavy equipment company also expects to extend the rollout to another 1,200 users across the EMEA and Latin America region throughout 2024.



The multi-language integration will help address immediate challenges in compliance, process standardization, and business efficiency. Lack of native language support has rendered users in multiple markets unable to use critical workflows. Similarly, the use of different languages in their forms has made compliance requirements challenging. Other regional operations have had to create workarounds in the absence of a direct solution, giving rise to unnecessary complication. The gap left by missing translations has had a considerable impact on decision-making and the overall agility of the organization. The selection may enable opportunities for new markets where the prevalence of multiple languages would otherwise present a significant barrier to entry.

“Our customer saw the tremendous business benefits of deploying this add-on to thousands of technicians across many continents,” Philip Deck, co-CEO of ProntoForms, explained. “By allowing their field service staff to express their technical fluency regardless of the language used, the customer will be able to harness the full potential of field intelligence across geographic and cultural borders. Language can be a barrier, and the sooner organizations enable employees of all languages the faster they can achieve the highest levels of productivity,” he added.

“Lack of local language support is challenging in many ways. The modern local workforce is more fluid and multilingual every day, while global companies continue to serve customers who span multiple languages and demand dexterity in managing different scenarios. Jurisdictional compliance requirements are also becoming increasingly region-specific. For organizations looking to optimize both their customer and technician experience, our capability removes workarounds and impediments to scalability, providing alternatives for local agility and central coordination to increase productivity. This is just the start of the many improvements our multi-language roadmap is delivering,” co-CEO Alvaro Pombo commented.

The multi-language add-on package was released by ProntoForms earlier this year, giving multinational field service environments the capability to collaborate on a single workflow without the need for separate versions in different languages. “Part of our mission is to help technicians service assets safely and confidently. This creates more confident service and can be a real differentiator for field organizations,” Chief Product Officer Glenn Chenier concluded.

About ProntoForms Corporation

ProntoForms, soon to be TrueContext, is the global leader in field intelligence. The platform’s field workflows and data collection capabilities enable enterprise field teams to optimize decision-making, decrease organizational risk, maximize the uptime of valuable assets, and deliver exceptional service experiences. Over 100,000 subscribers use ProntoForms across multiple use cases, including asset inspection, compliance, installation, repair, maintenance, and environmental, health & safety with quantifiable business impacts.

The Company is based in Ottawa, Canada, and trades on the TSXV under the symbol PFM. ProntoForms is the registered trademark of ProntoForms Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of ProntoForms Corporation



Certain information in this press release may constitute forward-looking information. For example, statements about the Company’s future growth or value, the revenues anticipated to be received by the Company from recent contracts referred to above and anticipated market trends are forward-looking information. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. The Company’s business and value may not grow as anticipated or at all, revenue anticipated from contracts may not be received due to many risks, including factors specific to the customer, and anticipated market trends may not occur or continue. Historical growth levels and results may not be indicative of future growth levels or results. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to the Company. There are a number of risk factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those described herein. Please see “Risk Factors Affecting Future Results” in the Company’s annual management discussion and analysis dated March 9, 2022 found at www.sedar.com for a discussion of such factors.

ARR is calculated as the annual equivalent of the recurring elements of our contracts with customers that are in effect at the end of the period. It excludes one-time professional service fees and assumes that customers will renew the contractual commitments on a periodic basis as those commitments come up for renewal, unless such renewal is known to be unlikely at period end. Please also refer to the Company’s management discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2022 for a description of how the Company determines and uses ARR.

