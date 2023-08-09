EyePoint Pharmaceuticals to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 3rd Annual Ophthalmology Virtual Conference

WATERTOWN, Mass., Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT), a company committed to developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders, today announced that Jay S. Duker, M.D., President and Chief Executive of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will present at the H.C. Wainwright 3rd Annual Ophthalmology Virtual Conference:

Company Overview

Date: Wednesday, August 16th, 2023

Time: Available on-demand at 7:00 a.m. ET

Sustained Treatment for Wet AMD Panel Discussion

Date: Wednesday, August 16th, 2023

Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

A live webcast and subsequent archived replay of the panel and the on-demand company overview may be accessed via the Investors section of the Company website at www.eyepointpharma.com. The replay will be available for 90 days after the event.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: EYPT) is a company committed to developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. The Company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E™ technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery including EYP-1901, an investigational sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment currently in Phase 2 clinical trials. The proven Durasert® drug delivery platform has been safely administered to thousands of patients' eyes across four U.S. FDA approved products. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. For more information visit www.eyepointpharma.com.

