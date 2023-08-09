Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,724 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 476,694 in the last 365 days.

Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on proposals to reinforce and refurbish BRP Sierra Madre

PHILIPPINES, August 9 - Press Release
August 9, 2023

Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on proposals to reinforce and refurbish BRP Sierra Madre
August 9, 2023

If the Philippine Navy, Armed Forces of the Philippines were to make a request na i-reinforce at refurbish natin yung BRP Sierra Madre sa Ayungin Shoal, susuportahan ko yung request na iyon. Dapat lang i-reinforce yung pinaka-presensya ng ating gobyerno at bansa diyan sa Ayungin Shoal na bahagi ng ating Exclusive Economic Zone.

At dapat lang sigurong i-refurbish alang-alang naman sa mas makataong antas ng pamumuhay ng ating kababayang Philippine Navy Marines, na literally and figuratively itinataguyod ang watawat natin doon.

As I said, if the AFP asks for funding to reinforce and refurbish the BRP Sierra Madre on Ayungin Shoal, I would support it at maglo-lobby ako sa mga kasama ko dito sa Senado na suportahan ito. Pwede namin itanong ito sa debate sa proposed budget ng DND tapos harinawa magiging mas madali nang bantayin ito at siguruhin na makapasok sa final na GAA para sa taong 2024.

___________________

VIDEO LINK: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1JIPsCThkQ1xDJ_jKjQ-W7OKhMNUqTx3U/view

You just read:

Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on proposals to reinforce and refurbish BRP Sierra Madre

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more