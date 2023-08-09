NA Chairman meets Iranian President

VIETNAM, August 9 - TEHRAN — National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vương Đình Huệ met Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Tehran on August 8 as part of his official visit to Iran.

Chairman Huệ affirmed to his host that Việt Nam always attaches importance to further promoting the friendship and multifaceted cooperation with Iran.

The Iranian President hailed the visit by the Vietnamese top legislator as a new step forward in the relationship of the two countries in general and the two parliaments in particular.

The two leaders expressed delight at the development of the bilateral ties in the recent past. Based on the traditional friendship and cooperation between the two countries, they discussed and agreed on measures to enhance bilateral collaboration to match both countries’ great potential.

They reached consensus on increasing the exchange of delegations at all levels and on all channels to further strengthen political trust as the basis for developing the Vietnam-Iran relations across the fields.

NA Chairman Huệ proposed that the two sides further facilitate market access for each other’s strong products, especially farm produce and fishery products, organize more investment and trade promotion and business matching events, and encourage partnership in education-training, science-technology and culture-arts.

To effectively roll out those measures, the two sides agreed to coordinate to well prepare for the 10th meeting of the Việt Nam-Iran Joint Committee and expedite other bilateral cooperative mechanisms to review and seek measures to enhance cooperation efficiency.

The Iranian President hoped that the two parliaments will support and continue to play an active role in reviewing and supervising the implementation of the two countries’ agreements.

NA Chairman Huệ conveyed an invitation to visit Việt Nam from President Võ Văn Thưởng to President Raisi. The Iranian President accepted the invitation with pleasure and expressed his hope to early welcome his Vietnamese counterpart on an official visit to Iran. — VNS