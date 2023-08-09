CHIZ WANTS CHARGES FILED VS ERRING OFFICIALS, INDIVIDUALS IN MANILA BAY RECLAMATION PROJECTS

Sen. Chiz Escudero on Wednesday said the government should ensure that appropriate charges are filed against erring public officials or individuals if there are sufficient evidence against them in relation to the controversial Manila Bay Reclamation Projects.

In a statement, the veteran legislator supported President Marcos' decision to suspend ongoing reclamation projects in Manila Bay, except for one, after he received reports of problems in their implementation.

Escudero, who earlier cautioned Malacañang against blocking the reclamation projects solely on the basis of the United State government's concern over "long-term environmental impact," clarified he is not opposing a review "as long as it is evidence-based, and not arbitrary."

If the investigation eventually finds corruption Xor irregularity in the granting of the environmental permits, they should rectify it if it can still be rectified "taking into account the huge investments involved."

"Make sure that it will not have any adverse impacts on our environment, given climate change, as well as the safety and convenience of our people in potentially affected areas," Escudero pointed out.

"Lastly, if any will be cancelled or rectified, appropriate charges to be filed against erring officials and individuals in order to exact accountability/responsibility para hindi na tularan pa ng iba," he added.

The planned 24 reclamation projects in Manila Bay aim to create new land for commercial and residential development. According to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) these will occupy 9,000 hectares of the sea, bigger than the combined size of the cities of Manila, Makati, Pasay, San Juan and Pateros.