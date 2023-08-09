Việt Nam, Malaysia promote local cooperation model

VIETNAM, August 9 -

KUALA LUMPER – The first Việt Nam-Malaysia local cooperation model between Hồ Chí Minh City and the city of Ipoh in Malaysia was launched by the Malaysia-Việt Nam Friendship Association (MVFA) at a ceremony held in Kuala Lumpur on August 8 on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic ties.

Speaking at the event, MVFA President Trần Thị Chang said that the model "Twin City Cooperation" not only helps promote cultural exchanges but also enhances economic development and diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and Malaysia. She added that this collaboration will also pave the way for mutual understanding and build a lasting bond between the two peoples.

According to Chang, the model will be a milestone in strengthening the ties between the two countries, and at the same time offer an opportunity to narrow the gap between the two cultures, contributing to promoting tourism and economic development.

Hambali Mukhlas, Chairman of the International Business Committee of the National Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia and Chairman of the Business Council for the MVFA, highlighted the goals of the model, saying it aims to promote cultural and economic, social and diplomatic cooperation between Việt Nam and Malaysia, including facilitating cultural exchange, economic and education cooperation as well as promoting tourism and regular diplomatic consultations.

The cooperation will focus on mutual benefits, promote strong bilateral relations, and boost people-to-people exchanges at the local level, he noted.

The official also said that a similar cooperation model called the Việt Nam House in Malaysia is expected to be completed by the end of this year which serves as a cultural hub to showcase the rich history, art, tourism, cuisine, traditional crafts and art performances of Việt Nam in Malaysia.

It will act as a venue to facilitate exchanges between Vietnamese diplomatic officials and representatives of other countries as well as promote trade, investment and economic cooperation through the organisation of trade fairs, investment seminars and B2B events to introduce Việt Nam's economic potential and attract foreign investors.

According to Chang, the Vietnam House will help popularise Việt Nam's culture, heritage, trade and investment opportunities in Malaysia, adding that it enables Malaysians and visitors to experience the rich traditions, arts and cuisine of Việt Nam and encourage bilateral business projects. VNS