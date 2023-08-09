NA Chairman receives Iranian minister of industry, mine, trade

VIETNAM, August 9 -

TEHRAN — Vietnamese National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ affirmed that leaders of both Việt Nam and Iran pay due attention to bilateral economic and trade ties during a reception in Tehran on August 8 (local time) for Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Abbas Aliabadi.

He thanked the Iranian Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade and the minister in his capacity as Chairman of the Iranian section of the Việt Nam-Iran Joint Committee, for their dedication to bilateral collaboration and trade.

The Vietnamese leader stressed that both sides need to fully tap the potential of cooperation and effectively implement commitments, while creating favourable conditions for the operations of businesses.

The Vietnamese NA will always support and partner with the Government to further deepen Việt Nam-Iran economic cooperation, for the benefit of the two peoples and the development of the two regions.

Aliabadi said he rejoiced at the signing of a cooperation agreement between the two parliaments, noting that the two sides are scheduled to sign several important cooperation agreements in trade, agriculture and justice during Huệ's visit.

The minister also informed Chairman Huệ about the outcomes of the ninth meeting of the Việt Nam-Iran Joint Committee, and wished that the two sides would soon hold the tenth meeting.

Host and guest discussed orientations to intensify bilateral ties across trade, industry, agriculture, tourism and education. They agreed to increase specialised working sessions to explore suitable and effective cooperation mechanisms between the two countries, especially business-to-business and locality-to-locality ones.

The two governments and legislatures should focus on creating a legal corridor and a favourable environment for businesses and localities to strengthen collaboration. Both sides could also act as bridges to facilitate each other's entry into regional markets, they said. — VNS