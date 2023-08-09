Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,723 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 476,616 in the last 365 days.

NA Chairman receives Iranian minister of industry, mine, trade

VIETNAM, August 9 -  

TEHRAN — Vietnamese National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ affirmed that leaders of both Việt Nam and Iran pay due attention to bilateral economic and trade ties during a reception in Tehran on August 8 (local time) for Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Abbas Aliabadi.

He thanked the Iranian Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade and the minister in his capacity as Chairman of the Iranian section of the Việt Nam-Iran Joint Committee, for their dedication to bilateral collaboration and trade.

The Vietnamese leader stressed that both sides need to fully tap the potential of cooperation and effectively implement commitments, while creating favourable conditions for the operations of businesses.

The Vietnamese NA will always support and partner with the Government to further deepen Việt Nam-Iran economic cooperation, for the benefit of the two peoples and the development of the two regions.

Aliabadi said he rejoiced at the signing of a cooperation agreement between the two parliaments, noting that the two sides are scheduled to sign several important cooperation agreements in trade, agriculture and justice during Huệ's visit.

The minister also informed Chairman Huệ about the outcomes of the ninth meeting of the Việt Nam-Iran Joint Committee, and wished that the two sides would soon hold the tenth meeting.

Host and guest discussed orientations to intensify bilateral ties across trade, industry, agriculture, tourism and education. They agreed to increase specialised working sessions to explore suitable and effective cooperation mechanisms between the two countries, especially business-to-business and locality-to-locality ones.

The two governments and legislatures should focus on creating a legal corridor and a favourable environment for businesses and localities to strengthen collaboration. Both sides could also act as bridges to facilitate each other's entry into regional markets, they said. — VNS

You just read:

NA Chairman receives Iranian minister of industry, mine, trade

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more