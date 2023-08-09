Global Connected Ship Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Connected Ship Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Connected Ship Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the connected ship market size is predicted to reach $9.52 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.2%.

The growth in the connected ship market is due to the rise in the seaborne trade. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest connected ship market share. Major players in the connected ship market analysis include ABB Corporation, General Electric, Emerson Electric Co, Schneider Electric SE, Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., Jason Inc., Kongsberg Gruppen.

Connected Ship Market Segments

• By Type: Commercial, Defense, Other Types

• By Fit: Linefit, Retrofit

• By Installation Type: Onboard, Onshore

• By Application: Vessel Traffic Management, Fleet Operations, Fleet Health Monitoring, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global connected ship market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The connected ship refers to ships in which technology is installed and connected and managed via satellite. The connected ships are used within the shipping and marine industry to improve safety, security, and navigational efficiency through technology integration. They are used in a variety of operations, such as ship traffic management, fleet operations, and fleet health operations.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Connected Ship Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

