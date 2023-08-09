Oleochemicals Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Oleochemicals Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Oleochemicals Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the oleochemicals market analysis. As per TBRC’s oleochemicals market forecast, the oleochemicals market size is predicted to reach a value of $37.61 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 8.7% through the forecast period.

The increased demand for sustainable plastics is expected to propel the market. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest oleochemicals market share. Major oleochemicals market manufacturers include Cargill Inc., Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad, BASF SE, Oleon N.V., IOI Group Berhad, Wilmar International, Kao Corp, Emery Oleochemicals Group, Evonik Industries, KLK Oleo, SABIC, Evyap Oleo, Procter & Gamble Company, Croda Industrial Chemicals.

Oleochemicals Market Segments

1) By Product: Specialty Esters, Fatty Acid Methyl Ester, Glycerol Esters, Alkoxylates, Fatty Amines

2) By Application: Personal Care & Cosmetics, Consumer Goods, Food Processing, Textiles, Industrial, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

3) By Sales Channel: Direct, Indirect

These types of chemicals refers to chemical compounds sourced from vegetables, plants, and animal oils that can be used as raw material in a variety of industries such as lubricants, pharmaceutical, plastic, rubber, and animal feed industries. Hydrolysis is the primary method for converting animal and plant oils and fats into these types of chemicals. When natural triglycerides are exposed to water, heat, and pressure, they separate into crude glycerin and mixed fatty acids.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Oleochemicals Market Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

