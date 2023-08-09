Global NPK fertilizers Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “NPK fertilizers Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers NPK fertilizers market analysis and every facet of the NPK fertilizers market research. As per TBRC’s NPK fertilizers market forecast, the NPK fertilizers market size is predicted to reach a value of $4.32 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 4.8% through the forecast period.

The increasing demand for fertilizers is driving the NPK fertilizers market. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest NPK fertilizers market share. Major players in the NPK fertilizers market include Aditya Birla Chemicals, Agrium Inc., AkzoNobel, Alltech, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A., EuroChem, Haifa Chemicals, Israel Chemicals Ltd., K+S AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT, Borealis AG, PhosAgro, PotashCorp, SKW Stickstoffwerke Piesteritz, The Mosaic Company, Yara International ASA, Acron Group, Aries Agro Limited, Azomures, Carbotecnia SL, COMPO Expert GMBH, Coromandel International Ltd., Helena Agri-Enterprises, LLC, ICL Group.

Global Market Segments
1) By Type: Phosphorus, Nitrogen, Potassium, Other Types
2) By Form: Powder, Liquid, Other Forms
3) By Nature: Organic NPK Fertilizers, Synthetic NPK Fertilizers

These types of fertilizers consist of three numbers that represent the proportions of nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium in an NPK fertilizer are known as the NPK ratio. These types of fertilizers, also known as a 20-20-20 fertilizer, provides three crucial nutrients for plant development and general plant health. These types of fertilizers are used for the growth of plants.

