Non-Volatile Memory Express Market Size Expected To Reach $205 Billion By 2027

Non-Volatile Memory Express Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Non-Volatile Memory Express Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the non-volatile memory express market research. As per TBRC’s non-volatile memory express market forecast, the non-volatile memory express market size is predicted to reach a value of $205.76 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 32.2% through the forecast period.

The increased adoption of cloud-hosting services is expected to drive the market. North America is expected to hold the largest non-volatile memory express market share. Major players in the market include Samsung Electronics Co Ltd., Western Digital Corporation, Intel Corporation, Dell EMC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Broadcom, Cisco, Excelero Kingston Technology Europe Co LLP, IBM Corporation, Lenovo, Marvell, Micron Technology Inc., Microsemi, Oracle, Pure Storage.

Non-Volatile Memory Express Market Segmentation

1) By Product: Solid-state Drives (SSDs), Adapters, All-flash Arrays, Servers, Other Products

2) By Communication Standard: Ethernet, Fibre Channel, InfiniBand

3) By Vertical: Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Consumer Goods & Retail, Telecommunications & Information Technology enabled Services (ITeS), Healthcare, Energy, Government, Education & Research, Media & Entertainment, Manufacturing, Other Verticals

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=7071&type=smp

This type of memory express refers to a scalable and high-performing controller interface with the command set streamlined registered interface. It is designed for systems, enterprises, and data centers to effectively utilize storage based on non-volatile memory. NVM Express can assist businesses, cloud services operators, and data centers in increasing the performance demands of non-volatile memory storage.

Read More On The Non-Volatile Memory Express Global Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/non-volatile-memory-express-nvme-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Non-Volatile Memory Express Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Non-Volatile Memory Express Market Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Computers Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/computers-global-market-report

Personal Computers Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/personal-computers-global-market-report

Computer Storage Devices Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/computer-storage-devices-global-market-report

Contact Information

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

