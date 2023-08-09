Antion Welcomes John Tchelingerian as Chairman of the Board

New Board Chairman appointed to position Antion for its next phase of growth and development

GENEVA, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Antion Biosciences SA (Antion) proudly announces the appointment of John Tchelingerian, PhD, a veteran of the biotech industry, as the new Chairman of its Board of Directors. This notable appointment represents a pivotal evolution in Antion's strategic leadership, aimed at bolstering its future growth, fostering innovative initiatives, and enhancing stakeholder value.



As part of this organizational restructure, the Board includes the valuable financial and commercial insights of Mr. Boudewijn van Vliet, the previous Chairman, and Mr. Dan Hunt, as representative of Allogene Therapeutics, alongside the foundational know-how of the company's scientific founders, Professors Michael Pepper and Roberto Speck.

In light of these changes, Mr. Boudewijn van Vliet, the former Chairman who continues as a member of the Board, commented: "Having served as Chairman, I'm proud to hand over my duties to John and look forward to contributing to Antion’s future in my new role. John brings a wealth of experience as an investor-entrepreneur as well through the CEO positions that he held at various biotech start-ups over his career. We believe that John’s skills and experience will be instrumental in guiding the company through the next phases of Antion's development."

Dr. John Tchelingerian, the newly appointed Chairman, stated: "Accepting the Chairmanship of Antion at this exciting juncture following Boudewijn’s impressive tenure is my true honor, and it is a privilege to serve the company, its team and shareholders. Together, we will set the stage for significant advancements and growth, while also making transformative contributions to the future trajectory of the cell and gene therapy sector."

CEO, Marco Alessandrini, reflecting on the changes in leadership, said: "This newly configured Board, under John's leadership, underscores our commitment to strategic innovation, which will accelerate development of our unique technology platform and its derived therapies. I am confident that we now have the varied expertise to navigate Antion toward unprecedented success and impact in the cell and gene therapy industry."

About Antion Biosciences

Antion Biosciences SA is a Swiss-based biotechnology company developing universal cell and gene therapy products for the treatment of diseases with significant unmet medical needs. Antion’s proprietary gene silencing and miCARTM technologies allow for a modular and tunable approach to multiplex engineering of therapeutic cells. By developing off-the-shelf therapies with enhanced potency, our vision is to make cell and gene therapies universal and broaden access to these life-changing therapies for all patients. For more information, please visit https://www.antionbio.com.

Antion's Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

Please note: this announcement can contain forward-looking statements based on current expectations and projections about future events. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements due to various factors, including, but not limited to, market conditions, industry trends, and operational risks.

Antion Biosciences Contact

media@antionbio.com

Antion Biosciences SA

Chemin des Aulx 12, CTN12

1228 Plan-les-Ouates

Geneva

Switzerland