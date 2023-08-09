Global PPE Detection Market Share, Size, Opportunities Report, 2027

PPE detection market was valued at $31,282.1 thousand in 2019, and is expected to reach $ 1,979,851.9 thousand by 2027, registering a CAGR of 78.9%

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “PPE Detection Market by Type, Deployment, and End-user Industry: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,” the PPE detection market size accounted for $31.3 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $1,979.9 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 78.9% from 2020 to 2027.

𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗦𝗶𝘇𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗙𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗮𝘀𝘁

PPE detection system verifies if the person is wearing the PPE on the working site or not. PPE kits are for body safety and failing to use these can cause injuries or even death in case of accidents. Thus, many production and manufacturing infrastructures install PPE detection systems at the entrance of the working sites to verify the PPE kits on the body of the workers and to restrict the working without PPE kits to enter the site.

PPE detection market is majorly driven due to strict government and industrial rules to use PPE while working on heavy industrial sites. In addition, healthcare and pharmaceutical industries are rapidly developing. Using PPE kits is mandatory while entering sensitive premises in hospital and drug development & manufacturing laboratories. Moreover, the PPE detection system developers have made their PPE detection system compatible to operate alongside the existing CCTV setups that are already installed for safety, security and surveillance purposes.

However, there are several technical challenges faced by the PPE detection system that are failed to overcome and thus, restricting the system from 100% efficiency in verifying the PPE kits. In addition, lack of awareness of usage of PPEs in emerging countries has restricted the growth of the PPE detection market in those countries. Further, outbreak of COVID-19 led to lockdown in several countries, which in turn led to halting and stopping in construction as well as manufacturing sites. This led to decline in installation of new PPE detection systems. On the contrary, advancement in technology will overcome the challenges faced by the PPE detection system and thus, give maximum output in verifying the usage of PPE kits on the construction and manufacturing sites.

𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗢𝘂𝘁𝗹𝗼𝗼𝗸

The PPE detection market is segmented into type, deployment, end-user industry, and region. On the basis of type, the market is divided into eye, face & head, hand, body and other. Depending on deployment, it is classified into on-premises and cloud. By end-user industry, it is segregated into oil & gas, construction, healthcare, food processing and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, Italy and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

Key Findings Of The Study

By type, the eye, face & head segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2019.

By deployment, the on-premise segment generated the highest revenue in 2019.

By end-user industry, the construction segment generated the highest revenue in 2019.

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀

The major players profiled in the PPE detection market include Agile Lab (AIM2), Axis Communications AB, Intenseye, OptiSol Business Solution, Pervasive Technologies, Skyl.ai, System One Digital, Uncanny Vision Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Vehant Technologies, VITech and Wipro Limited. Major companies in the market have adopted strategies such as business expansion and product launch, to offer better products and services to customers in the PPE detection market.