Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO) Holds Productive Discussions with French Polynesian President

The Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO) CEO Christopher Cocker, this week held a discussion with the French Polynesian President, His Excellency Moetai Brotherson, during his visit to the Islands of Tahiti this week.

Mr Cocker mentioned that the meeting served as a platform for crucial discussions surrounding the challenges faced by Pacific Tourism, where a comprehensive update on SPTOs recent initiatives was also presented. He added that discussions also revolved around the Pacific Digital Champions Training Program, a program designed to empower the region’s tourism industry with digital expertise. Additionally, on the preparations underway for the forthcoming SPTO Board meeting, the Council of Tourism Ministers meeting, and the Pacific Sustainable Tourism Leaders’ Summit.

SPTO CEO, Christopher Cocker, presents a token of appreciation to His Excellency Moetai Brotherson, President of French Polynesia

Expressing sincere gratitude, Mr. Cocker conveyed SPTO’s appreciation for the hospitality and support extended by the Tahitian Government and its people in hosting these significant gatherings in October

Also present in the discussions were key individuals, including Guillaume Tematagni Colombani, Technical Advisor responsible for tourism and international air transportation, Tekarohi Dexter, Project Manager overseeing the FM27 strategy and monitoring local and international tourism events at the Service of Tourism and Kaha Brown, Founder and CEO of Tahiti Expert Events and Tahiti Expert DMC, also organising the Pacific Sustainable Leadership Tourism Summit 2023 alongside the SPTO Board of Directors and Council of Ministers.

“In a gesture of goodwill, on behalf of SPTO presented His Excellency President Brotherson with a thoughtful gift symbolizing the enduring partnership and camaraderie shared between SPTO and French Polynesia,” Mr Cocker.