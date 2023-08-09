Submit Release
Excited to announce the launch of artbider.com

LONDON, BRITAIN, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- We are thrilled to announce the launch of artbider.com, a cutting-edge online platform that opens up a treasure trove of art market data and insights. Art enthusiasts, collectors, and professionals can now access an unparalleled keyword-searchable price database featuring over 10 million auction results dating back to 1970. This exceptional resource has been meticulously collected and curated from 1500 prestigious auction houses worldwide, offering classified details such as Title, Categories, Medium, Artwork Dates, and more.

In addition to our expansive auction price database, artbider.com boasts an extensive collection of more than 500,000 artist records.
Get a discount of 20% for the first month, on subscribing for the Premium Plan. $249 it’s just for $199 now.
https://artbider.com/price/plans/

