Global Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s non-dispersive infrared (NDIR) market forecast, the non-dispersive infrared (NDIR) market size is predicted to reach a value of $0.62 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 9.4% through the forecast period.

The increasing need for wastewater treatment is expected to fuel the growth of the non-dispersive infrared (NDIR) market demand over the coming years. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest non-dispersive infrared (NDIR) market share. Major non-dispersive infrared (NDIR) market leaders include Amphenol, Honeywell International Inc., Senseair AB, Dynament, Mipex Technology, Gas Sensing Solutions Ltd., Zhengzhou Winsen Electronics Technology Co. Ltd., ELT Sensor Corp., Alphasense, Bacharach Inc., Cubic Sensor and Instrument Co. Ltd., E+E Elektronik Ges.M.B.H, Edinburgh Sensors.

Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Market Segments

1) By Gas Type: Carbon Dioxide, Hydrocarbons, Carbon Monoxide, Other Gas Type

2) By Application: HVAC, Monitoring, Detection And Analysis

3) By End User: Automotive And Transportation, Chemicals, Oil And Gas, Medical, Industrial And Manufacturing, Environmental, Food Processing And Storage, Other End-Users

This type of infrared (NDIR) sensor is defined as a simple spectroscopic sensor often used as a gas detector. This type of sensor is used in gas analysis to evaluate the concentration of gases such as carbon dioxide, hydrocarbons, and carbon monoxide. It detects the type of gas measuring the amount of absorbed infrared at the necessary frequency.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Market Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

