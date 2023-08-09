Molded Pulp Packaging Market to Expand at a CAGR of 4.50%, worth USD 7 Billion by 2032 – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Molded Pulp Packaging Market Research Report Information By Molded Type (Thick Wall, Transfer Molded, Thermoformed Fiber, and Processed Pulp), By Source (Wood Pulp and Non Wood Pulp), By Product (Food, Trays, Clamshells, Cups, Plates, Bowls, and Others), By End Use (Food Service Disposables, Food Packaging, Healthcare, Electronics, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest Of The World) – Market Forecast Till 2032

The research documents by MRFR indicate that the “ Molded Pulp Packaging Market Research Report Information by Product, Source, Region, Molded Type, and End Users - Forecast Till 2032”, the Molded Pulp Packaging market is predicted to grow substantially over the assessment timeframe from 2022 to 2032 at a healthy CAGR of around 4.50%. The reports even share predictions regarding the market's growing revenue share, which will likely reach USD 7.0 Billion by the end of 2032. As per the study documents, the market was worth around USD 4.7 Billion in 2022.

Market Scope

The Molded Pulp Packaging Market refers to the global industry involved in the production, distribution, and use of packaging materials made from molded pulp. Molded pulp is a sustainable and eco-friendly material derived from recycled paper waste or other biodegradable fibers, such as sugarcane bagasse or bamboo. The Molded Pulp Packaging Market has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by increasing environmental concerns, rising demand for sustainable packaging solutions, and growing adoption of eco-friendly practices by businesses and consumers alike. As sustainability becomes a key focus in the packaging industry, the market for molded pulp packaging is expected to continue expanding in the coming years.



Competitive Analysis

The catalog of the top leaders across the global Market for Molded Pulp Packaging includes players such as:

Brodrene Hartmann A/S

Genpak, LLC

Huhtamako Oyj

Eco-Products, Inc

CKF Inc.

Pro-Pac Packaging Limited

Thermoform Engineered Quality LLC

Fabri-Kal

Sabert Corporation

Hentry Molded Products, Inc

Among others.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2032 USD 7.0 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 4.50% (2023-2032) Base Year 2022 Market Forecast Period 2023-2032 Historical Data 2018- 2022 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Application, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers The increasing demand for sustainable & eco-friendly packaging solutions and increasing demand from the Application industries such as food packaging, healthcare, food service, electronics, and others





Market Drivers

The global Molded Pulp Packaging industry has advanced enormously in recent years. The primary aspect causing a surge in the performance of the market is the fast-growing demand for convenient and sustainable packaging alternatives across the globe. Furthermore, factors such as ongoing development of molded fibre products, rising demand from the electronics, food packaging, & healthcare industries, significant cost savings, and fluctuations in oil prices are also likely to impact the market's development over the coming years positively.

Market Restraints

However, some aspects may limit the market's performance. The main aspect limiting the market's development is the high costs linked.

COVID-19 Impact

The global health hazard of COVID-19 has impacted most industry operations in the last few years. The health emergency affected the industry operations and tremendously impacted public health in nearly 225 nations. The Molded Pulp Packaging industry was no exception to this. The supply chain disruptions and partial or complete lockdowns around various regions worldwide led to several disruptions in market operations. However, with the rapid recovery of the global economy, the market is predicted to showcase substantial development over the review era.

Segment Analysis

Among all the types, the transfer molded segment secured the leading position across the global market for molded pulp packaging in 2022, given mainly to the material's hygroscopic characteristics and air permeability. This increases the shelf life of beverages and food goods transported further. In addition, molded pulp packaging shields goods from shocks that may otherwise fail or harm them, mostly foods such as eggs, vegetables, fruits, and alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

Among all the sources, the wood pulp segment secured the leading position across the global market for molded pulp packaging in 2022, given mainly to their wide availability, adaptability, and affordability to have various forms, sizes, and depths to fit various food items, which also makes them a well-liked option for package producers. Wood pulp molded packaging is utilized widely across a range of industries.



Among all the products, the trays segment secured the leading position across the global market for molded pulp packaging in 2022, mainly because these trays are widely used in the food packaging and food service industries. These molded pulp trays are usually used for packaging eggs in retail distribution systems since they shield the product from breaking and keep it secure.

Among all the end-users, the food packaging segment secured the leading position across the global market for molded pulp packaging in 2022, given mainly to their inexpensive cost and cushioning capabilities.

Regional Analysis

By Region, the study provides market insights into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

The research documents by MRFR indicate that the Asia-pacific Region held the leading position across the global Molded Pulp Packaging industry in 2022 with the largest contribution of nearly 45.80%. India, China, and Indonesia are the leading development contributors in the Region. Further, the China Molded Pulp Packaging Market held the largest market share, and India was the fastest-growing market in the Asia-pacific Region. The main aspect supporting regional market expansion is the substantial food and beverage business, followed by the nation's electronics market, given the rising disposable of the vast consumer population. The Region is believed to be the home to some electronic businesses, such as Xiaomi, Lenovo, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., and others.



The North American Region held the second position across the global Molded Pulp Packaging industry in 2021. The Region has Mexico, Canada, and the U.S. as the leading development contributors. Further, the U.S. Molded Pulp Packaging Market held the largest market share, and Canada was the fastest-growing North American Region. The main aspect supporting regional market expansion is the numerous food service businesses in the area, such as catering services, eateries, fast food chains, and others. As consumers become more conscious of sustainable packaging and prefer it to single-use plastic packaging, the trend of on-the-go food or snack consumption increases to molded pulp packaging.

The European Region anticipates substantial growth across the global Molded Pulp Packaging industry over the coming years. The Region has France, Germany, and the U.K. as the leading development contributors. Further, the German Molded Pulp Packaging Market held the largest market share, and the U.K. was the fastest-growing Market in Europe. The main aspect supporting regional market expansion is the significant growth in the disposable food service sector needing virgin pulp to produce packaging products such as clamshells, cups, and trays.

