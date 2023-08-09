Atsign Announces SSH No Ports, the first Secure Remote Access Solution Built on a Robust Networking 2.0 Platform

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atsign, the leading provider of Networking 2.0 solutions, today announced the release of SSH No Ports, a new tool that allows systems administrators and dev ops engineers to securely SSH into a remote device without any open ports, no matter where the device is located.

SSH No Ports uses Atsign’s patent pending Networking 2.0 infrastructure which eliminates the need for open ports, and makes devices addressable even when they are behind firewalls, or on a private network, all with no added configuration. If the device can reach the internet, then you will be able to connect to it.

“SSH No Ports is a great example of how our Networking 2.0 infrastructure makes using the Internet more secure and much easier,” said Barbara Tallent, Co-founder and CEO of Atsign. “It shows how you can easily create software to do common activities on the Internet while eliminating network attack surfaces and reducing administrative overhead.”

SSH No Ports is one of the first examples of DevSecOps products from Atsign built on the promise of Networking 2.0. With Networking 2.0 everything becomes addressable, enabling clear data ownership, control, and contextual responses. With this architecture, your data is inherently private and cryptographically secure. This approach makes it possible to create secure, scalable, and reliable networks that are much easier to manage and faster to deploy.

“SSH No Ports is a great, albeit small, example of Networking 2.0 and it offers a major step forward in the evolution of the Internet,” said Colin Constable, CTO of Atsign. “SSH No Ports is a secure, reliable, and hassle-free solution that makes it easier for organizations to connect to their devices from anywhere in the world. It shows how something can be addressable without any network attack surfaces, without having to have fixed networking 1.0 addresses like IP addresses, or without having to reconfigure firewalls or routers.”

SSH No Ports is available now. For more information, please visit www.noports.com .

About Atsign

Atsign is a leading provider of Networking 2.0 infrastructure, software solutions, and SDKs. The company’s mission is to make the Internet more secure, private, and accessible for everyone while greatly reducing network complexity. Atsign’s products are based on the promise of a new approach to networking using public key cryptography and microservices.

Contact

Scott Hetherington

Marketer

media@atsign.com

1-844-827-0985

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below: