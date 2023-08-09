LifeRaft Partners with Kaseware to Enhance Case Management and Governance

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeRaft, a leading Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) platform committed to the pursuit of zero missed threats for a safer world and serving Fortune 500 clients, announced today a strategic partnership with Kaseware, a premier investigative management platform. This partnership will allow users of LifeRaft's product, Navigator, to share content of interest directly from the Navigator platform to Kaseware’s Case Management systems.



“We are thrilled to launch our integration with Kaseware,” said Neil Spencer, Director of Market Strategy and Partnerships at LifeRaft. “Navigator’s best-in-class OSINT threat detection and validation is often the leaping-off point for complex investigations. Kaseware’s solution is an obvious next step in that process and is an ideal fit in LifeRaft’s partner ecosystem. This integration will benefit existing and future mutual customers by streamlining workflows, removing organisational silos, and creating organisational efficiencies.”

Kaseware is a premier investigative platform that efficiently manages investigations, cases, records, evidence, and more while providing convenient features like analytics, dashboards, and link analysis. Uniquely designed for team collaboration and ease, the Case Management System from Kaseware is a one-stop solution to compile all relative information around an event into one place.

“Kaseware is very excited to be taking our combined value for customers with LifeRaft to the next level,” says John Gill, Executive Vice President at Kaseware. “As an enterprise investigative platform, we are constantly striving to access the most relevant data to enrich and enhance the investigative experience. Our connection with LifeRaft means that we are linking customers to a state-of-the-art OSINT tool that will enable them to provide more actionable data analysis, surface hidden relationships, and mitigate risks to help keep your people and organizations safe."

The partnership between LifeRaft and Kaseware provides an integrated solution that enables organizations to better identify, assess, and respond to security threats and incidents.

LifeRaft (booth 4061) and Kaseware will attend the upcoming ASIS Security Expo, GSX, at The Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Centre, Dallas, September 11-13. We invite attendees to visit the LifeRaft booth to learn more about our Kaseware integration and overall Navigator platform solution.

For more information about Navigator Powered by LifeRaft and Kaseware, please visit www.liferaftinc.com and www.kaseware.com .

About LifeRaft

LifeRaft is a leading threat intelligence provider, serving medium, large, and global enterprises and corporations.

In the relentless pursuit of zero missed threats for a safer world, our purpose is to help security professionals further validate Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) with global event mapping, safety scores, identity resolution, and threat monitoring.

We bring years of experience to your security strategy. LifeRaft was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Media Inquiries: Beverly Crandon, beverly.crandon@liferaftinc.com

About Kaseware

Kaseware’s Investigative Platform is the world’s premier investigative case management system. It easily manages any organization’s cases, records, evidence, and investigations, while providing convenient features like analytics, intelligence collection, collaboration tools, custom forms, and workflows. The system is a world-class investigations platform that is built on cutting-edge technology and designed so it can be continually improved for years to come. The Kaseware platform is designed to be highly configurable and flexible, implemented with the close support of our customer team so that it can meet whatever mission you have.

The Kaseware team comes from decades of law enforcement and corporate security experience and has designed the system from the ground up to be scalable, easily usable, intuitive, and extremely powerful.

Media Inquiries: John Gill, sales@kaseware.com