Rheology Modifiers Market New Challenges: Analyzing Market Dynamics and Future Demand Status till 2030

Rheology Modifiers Market Report

Rheology modifiers are additives used in various industries to control the flow behavior and viscosity of materials.

OREGON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global rheology modifiers market is analyzed across type, application, distribution channel, and region. Based on type, the organic segment accounted for nearly three-fifths of the total market share in 2020, and is projected to rule the roost by the end of 2030. The inorganic segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 4.4% throughout the forecast period.

Based on distribution channel, the indirect segment contributed to nearly three-fifths of the total market revenue in 2020, and is expected to lead the trail by 2030. The direct segment, however, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2030.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐡𝐞𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐦𝐨𝐝𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐛𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐥𝐲 𝐝𝐮𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐬 𝐦𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬. 𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞:

Paints and Coatings Industry: Rheology modifiers are essential in the formulation of paints and coatings to achieve the desired viscosity, sag resistance, and leveling properties. As construction and infrastructure projects increase, the demand for these materials also rises.

Personal Care Products: Rheology modifiers are commonly used in cosmetics, skincare products, and toiletries to achieve the desired texture, stability, and appearance. As consumers continue to seek high-quality personal care items, the demand for these products grows.

Adhesives and Sealants: In adhesive formulations, rheology modifiers help control the flow and adhesive properties, leading to improved bonding and application characteristics.

Based on geography, Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2020, garnering more than one-third of the global rheology modifiers market. The same region would also cite the fastest CAGR of 4.3% by 2030. The other three provinces discussed in the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Pharmaceuticals and Food Industry: Rheology modifiers find applications in pharmaceutical formulations, food products, and other consumables where the control of viscosity, stability, and texture is critical.

Oil and Gas Industry: The oil and gas sector uses rheology modifiers to modify drilling fluids, enhance wellbore stability, and control fluid loss.

Environmental Regulations: As environmental regulations become more stringent, industries are looking for ways to reduce volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and improve the sustainability of their products. Rheology modifiers can help achieve these goals by optimizing formulations and reducing waste.

Rise in demand for personal care products and surge in application of rheology modifiers drive the growth of the global rheology modifiers market. On the other hand, fluctuating crude oil prices restrain the growth to some extent. However, rapid urbanization and increase in number of commercial projects are anticipated to pave the way for lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Market players in the rheology modifiers industry include chemical companies, manufacturers, and suppliers. Some well-known companies that have been involved in this market include Ashland Global Holdings Inc., BASF SE, Dow Inc., Elementis plc, and AkzoNobel NV, among others.

