Global Neuroprosthetics Market Is Projected To Grow At A 14% Rate Through The Forecast Period

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Neuroprosthetics Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market research. As per TBRC’s neuroprosthetics market forecast, the neuroprosthetics market size is predicted to reach a value of $16.03 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 14.7% through the forecast period.

The rising patient population suffering from neurological disorders and nerve injuries is expected to propel the growth of the market. North America is expected to hold the largest neuroprosthetics market share. Major players in the neuroprosthetics market include Medtronic plc, Cochlear Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, LivaNova PLC., Second Sight Medical Products Inc., MED-EL, Retina Implant AG, Sonova, Neuropace, NDI Medical LLC, Demant AS, Oticon, St. Jude Medical Inc. and Biomet Inc.

Neuroprosthetics Market Segmentation
1) By Type: Motor, Auditory, Cochlear implants, Visual / Retinal implants, Cognitive
2) By Technique: Spinal Cord Stimulation, Deep Brain Stimulation, Vagus Nerve Stimulation, Sacral Nerve Stimulation, Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation
3) By Application: Motor Neuron Disorders, Physiological Disorders, Cognitive Disorders

Neuroprosthetics is the study of neuroprostheses and brain-machine interfaces. Neuroprosthetic devices substitute the cognitive or sensory functions that have been impaired due to nervous system disorders. They encompass various artificial devices or systems that can enhance the output or input of a neural system. The major purpose of neuroprosthetics is to allow brain-injured patients to participate in day-to-day life and improve their quality of life.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Neuroprosthetics Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Neuroprosthetics Market Growth
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has over 300+ research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology. Our management are former Directors of Thomson Reuters, GlobalData and Morgan Stanley and each have more than 20 years of varied business research experience. They have delivered hundreds of research projects to the senior management of some of the world’s largest organizations. Clients include a range of blue chip companies in the fields of manufacturing, technology and healthcare and others from across the world. Our Consultants have masters qualifications from top institutes and include MBAs, MSCs, CFAs and CAs. TBRC Consultants are qualified by the Market Research Society in research practices, techniques, and ethics.

The Business Research Company

