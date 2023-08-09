Global Neuroprosthetics Market Is Projected To Grow At A 14% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Neuroprosthetics Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Neuroprosthetics Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market research. As per TBRC’s neuroprosthetics market forecast, the neuroprosthetics market size is predicted to reach a value of $16.03 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 14.7% through the forecast period.

The rising patient population suffering from neurological disorders and nerve injuries is expected to propel the growth of the market. North America is expected to hold the largest neuroprosthetics market share. Major players in the neuroprosthetics market include Medtronic plc, Cochlear Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, LivaNova PLC., Second Sight Medical Products Inc., MED-EL, Retina Implant AG, Sonova, Neuropace, NDI Medical LLC, Demant AS, Oticon, St. Jude Medical Inc. and Biomet Inc.

Neuroprosthetics Market Segmentation

1) By Type: Motor, Auditory, Cochlear implants, Visual / Retinal implants, Cognitive

2) By Technique: Spinal Cord Stimulation, Deep Brain Stimulation, Vagus Nerve Stimulation, Sacral Nerve Stimulation, Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation

3) By Application: Motor Neuron Disorders, Physiological Disorders, Cognitive Disorders

Neuroprosthetics is the study of neuroprostheses and brain-machine interfaces. Neuroprosthetic devices substitute the cognitive or sensory functions that have been impaired due to nervous system disorders. They encompass various artificial devices or systems that can enhance the output or input of a neural system. The major purpose of neuroprosthetics is to allow brain-injured patients to participate in day-to-day life and improve their quality of life.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Neuroprosthetics Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Neuroprosthetics Market Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

