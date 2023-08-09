Narcotics Scanner Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Narcotics Scanner Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Narcotics Scanner Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s narcotics scanner market forecast, the narcotics scanner market size is predicted to reach a value of $9.5 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.9% through the forecast period.

Constant surge in the number of drug users is significantly contributing to the growth of the narcotics scanner market. North America is expected to hold the largest narcotics scanner market share. Major players in the narcotics scanner market include Astrophysics Inc., Bruker Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., KLIPPER Enterprises, NUCTECH Company Ltd., OSI Systems Inc., Smiths Group PLC, Leidos, Viken Detection, Autoclear, Kapri Corp., CDex Inc., TactiScan, DetectaChem, and Rapiscan Systems.

Narcotics Scanner Market Segments

1) By Product Type: Handheld Scanner, Tabletop Scanner, Walkthrough Scanner

2) By Technology: Ion Mobility Spectrum Technology, Contraband Detection Equipment, Videoscope Inspection System, Infrared Spectroscopy

3) By End-User: Airport, Sea Port, Railway Terminal, Law Enforcement, Defense And Military, Other End-Users

This type of scanner is a specialized security device utilized for security against the threat of drug smuggling. These are used to protect public places and country borders from the unauthorized use and movement of drugs.

