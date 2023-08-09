Global Nanorobotics Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Nanorobotics Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Nanorobotics Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers nanorobotics market analysis and every facet of the nanorobotics market research. As per TBRC’s nanorobotics market forecast, the nanorobotics market size is predicted to reach a value of $9.85 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 10.6% through the forecast period.

The rising incidence of periodontal diseases is expected to propel the nanorobotics market demand. North America is expected to hold the largest nanorobotics market share. Major players in the nanorobotics market include Ginkgo Bioworks, Imina Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Klocke Nanotechnik, Oxford Instruments, Kliendiek Nanotechnik, Bruker, JEOL, Toronto Nano Instrumentation, EV Group.

Nanorobotics Market Segments

1) By Type: Nanomanipulator, Electron Microscope, Transmission Electron Microscope, Scanning Probe Microscope, Bio-Nanorobotics, Magnetically Guided, Bacteria-Based

2) By Operation Mode: Self-driven, Remote Controlled

3) By Application: Nanomedicine, Biomedical, Mechanical, Other Applications

This type of robotics refers to the discipline of creating and using tiny robots or artificial intelligence (AI)-powered machines to perform tasks. The main goal of this is to infuse multiple robotic functions such as sensing, processing of information, and communication at a scale smaller than the size of a microprocessor or a single cell.

