Plasma Fractionation Market Size Envisioning USD $23.006 Billion by 2027, Exclusive Report

The global plasma fractionation market was valued at $18,222 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $23,006 million by 2027

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Plasma Fractionation Market refers to the industry that involves the separation of blood plasma into its various components, such as albumin, immunoglobulins, clotting factors, and others. These plasma-derived products are used in a variety of medical treatments, including immune deficiencies, bleeding disorders, and other conditions. The global plasma fractionation market was valued at $18,222 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $23,006 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.2% from 2020 to 2027.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝 – 𝟏𝟗 𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜 𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐦𝐚 𝐅𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲?

The outbreak of covid-19 led to postponements of planned surgeries across the world. Cases of hospital admission were also declined substantially. This factor affected the global plasma fractionation market.

Simultaneously, the pandemic has also given way to a steep decline in the count of blood donations and plasma collections.

The global plasma fractionation market is analyzed across product, sector, and region. On the basis of product, the immunoglobulin segment contributed to around two-thirds of the total market share in 2019 and is anticipated to dominate by 2027. The albumin segment, on the other hand, would register the fastest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

The private sector accounted for more than three-fifths of the total market revenue in 2019 and is projected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The same sector would also cite the fastest CAGR of 6.4% by the end of 2027.

North America generated the major share in 2019, garnering around half of the global plasma fractionation market. Simultaneously, the region across Asia-Pacific would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 6.6% from 2020 to 2027. The other two provinces covered in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐦𝐚 𝐅𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Bio product laboratory

Biotest AG

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

CSL

Grifols

Kedrion

LFB

Octapharma

Baxter International

Sanquin Blood Supply Foundation

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Argentina, Rest of LAMEA)

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the plasma fractionation market size along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It offers plasma fractionation market analysis from 2019 to 2027, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.

A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook and global plasma fractionation market growth.

